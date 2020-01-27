VDD official: no new office would mean slowing the service’s development

Not constructing a new office building for the Latvian State Security Service (VDD) on the chosen territory in Teika – the former cycling track Marss – would delay the service’s development, VDD vice-chief Ēriks Cinkuss told Latvijas Radio on Monday, 27 January.

He explained that currently VDD is spread across multiple buildings, whereas the service’s main building was built in the 50s of the last century and was originally intended to serve the needs of the Soviet army as barracks.

«It is clear this did not and still does not meet the needs of a special service of an EU and NATO member state,» said Cinkuss, adding that nor is it possible to adapt such a building even with enormous amounts of money.

According to him, the decision for the construction of a new building for VDD needs was made multiple years ago. Changing this decision would delay the service’s development, because many things would require re-planning. It may also gather the attention of the State Audit as waste of state funding, considering several million euros have already been put in preparations.

With that said, Cinkuss does not allow for the possibility of building the new VDD building elsewhere, even if an equally worthwhile piece of land is offered.

The vice-chief of VDD also stresses that when the decision regarding a new building for the service was being made, there were no real choices of where to build because the one in question was the only one fitting for the security service’s needs.

Although there was the option to take over the building of the former College of Light Industry on A.Brīana Street, it did not meet the high requirements of the security service.

«Because of that we cannot say there was ever a choice – there was one location offered to us and we said yes,» explained Cinkuss.

He added that nature friends should not worry about trees being felled around VDD building, because new trees will be planted and the several hundred years old oak will not be touched.

As previously reported, it is planned to build a new VDD office on the territory of the former cycling track Marss. This means residents’ and VEF district real estate developers’ plan to establish a park there will not come to life.

The decision on building a new home for VDD was made in 2017. Construction will commence this year.

In 2008 the Cabinet of Ministers made the decision to build a new building for VDD. In 2009 the financial crisis put this plan on hold.

A week ago the Saeima received a public initiative to prevent trees from being chopped down and establish a park on the territory of the former cycling track Marss.

Read also: Information about VDD new office building’s construction costs is a state secret

More than 15 500 signatures were collected by Teika neighbourhood association, Riga Neighbourhoods Alliance, City for People association and innovation movement Vefresh. 4 278 of the collected signatures are physical signatures and the others – digital signatures collected on Manabalss.lv platform. Signature collection commenced «to prevent the cutting of several dozen of old trees and restore the public area within the territory of former cycling track Marss».

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns plans to offer coalition partners an alternative for VDD building’s new location at one of the next Coalition Council meetings.