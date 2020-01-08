Vegetables in Estonia drove food price hike in 2019

Estonia’s consumer price index increased by 2.3% in the year 2019, compared to average prices in 2018. Changes in the price of non-alcoholic beverages and food had the largest impact on food prices, official statistics showed.

Statistics Estonia wrote in a press release on Wednesday, January 8, that in 2019, the consumer price index was affected the most by food and non-alcoholic beverages. The biggest impact on the latter came from 17% more expensive vegetables and 4.9% more expensive flour and cereal products.

The prices of petrol and diesel fuel increased by 0.5% and 1.5%, respectively; however, alcoholic beverages were 3% cheaper than in 2018, statisticians estimated.

In 2019, compared to the average of 2018, the biggest price increases among food products were seen for potatoes (27.9%), fresh vegetables (24.1%) and rice (10.6%).