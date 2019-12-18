Ventspils Freeport Authority removed from US sanctions’ list

The Freeport of Ventspils Authority has been removed from the US list of sanctions, according to the statement of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The above statement has been shared on the microblogging site Twitter by Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs (New Unity). In the post, the country’s top diplomat emphasised that it is an achievement of the Latvian government, the Saeima and the employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In an interview with Latvijas Televīzija, Rinkēvičs noted that on the list of sanctions, there remains Aivars Lembergs, Ventspils attīstības aģentūra (Ventspils Development Agency), Biznesa attīstības Asociācija (Business Development Association) and Latvijas Tranzīta biznesa asociācija (Latvian Transit Business Association).

BNN reported previously that on December 9, the OFAC, based on the so-called Magnitsky law, imposed sanctions on a number of persons and their organizations in Europe, Asia and Latin America, including on Aivars Lembergs.

«Corruption has undermined the Latvian economy for years, robbing the Latvian people of funds for public services, and empowering illicit actors to harm the security of the Latvian state and the NATO Alliance,» reads the statement.

It is also stressed in the statement that USA has cooperated with the Latvian government in efforts to combat corruption.

OFAC has issued a Global Magnitsky General License No.1, which sets forth that within 30 days, cooperation has to be stopped with those on the list of sanctions – Aivars Lembergs, the Ventspils Development Agency, the Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association.

In accordance with the sanctions, there are blocked all properties owned by Lembergs and aforementioned entities, shares in properties and in entities owned directly or indirectly individually, or with the mediation of other persons, where their shares exceed 50%, which are located in the USA or are owned or controlled by persons of the USA, and they have to be reported to the OFAC.

This means that all transactions to and from the Ventspils Development Agency, the Business Development Association and the Latvian Transit Business Association are fully blocked.

After the implementation of the sanctions, Aivars Lembergs has also decided to stop working in the board of The Freeport of Ventspils Authority and the Latvian Olympic Committee.