Victims of New Zealand eruption remembered with moment of silence

In New Zealand, a minute of silence has been held to remember the 16 people, who lost their lives in a volcano eruption on an island popular among tourists.

British public broadcaster BBC reports that the eruption took place on White (Whakaari) Island, on December 9, sixteen deaths have been confirmed while two bodies are still missing, believed to be in the water off the island.

About 20 people remain in intensive care with severe burns.

On Monday, December 16, relatives of some of the victims observed the silence on a police boat near the island, BBC reports.

On Instagram, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern paid tribute to «many people who did extraordinary things to save lives», saying: «Those who have been lost are now forever linked to New Zealand, and we will hold them close.»