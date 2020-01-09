Victims of Ukrainian plane crash were from seven countries

In the Iran aviation disaster of a passenger plane operated by an Ukrainian airline 176 people died, they were from these two and four other countries, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has stated.

According to a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry about the Wednesday, January 8, crash, Ukrainian diplomats expressed its heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all who have died as a result of the fatal crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752.

«The Boeing-737-800 aircraft, on a routine flight from Tehran to Kyiv, came down shortly after taking off in the early morning of January 8, 2020. This tragic incident has claimed the lives of 176 passengers and crew including citizens of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany and the United Kingdom,» the statement reads.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed Ukraine’s readiness to support the investigation in any way to establish the reasons and circumstances of the tragic crash.