Video: Thunberg and Trump clash over climate in Davos

«Our emissions have to stop» versus «import our oil and natural gas» – these were the conflicting calls from Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and U.S. President Donald Trump in the World Economic Forum.

Here are the full speeches of Trump and Thunberg of Tuesday, January 21, for you to judge for yourself, which is the responsible way forward for our societies and economies.

Greta Thunberg: We need real zero, not net zero emissions.

U.S. President Donald Trump: Reject the perennial prophets of doom.