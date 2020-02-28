Vilnis Ķirsis to remain in charge of Unity’s faction in Riga

On Thursday, 27 February, Vilnis Ķirsis was once again picked as the head of Unity party’s faction in Riga, as confirmed by the party.

Ķirsis, commenting on his re-election, thanked his colleagues for their trust to continue leading the party’s faction in Riga, outlining the party’s main objectives. He says the party has a clear plan prepared for the coming months, especially in regards to snap elections. He says the party’s programme and its team for Riga City Council elections will be presented at Unity city council’s and New Unity’s joint meeting on 7 March.

During the joint meeting participants also re-elected the board of Riga faction, which will include Riga City Council’s former deputies Inese Andersone and Uģis Rotbergs, Riga City Council Unity faction consultant Edmunds Jurēvics, Unity Youth Department head Santa Zarāne. The board of the party also includes Jānis Lazdāns, Edgars Baldinčiks, and Edgars Jākobsons.