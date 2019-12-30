Vilnius emotion cameras: Young and elderly happy most often

In the Lithuanian capital, a mood-measuring system is operating that measures the mood of passers-by as part of research by the Vilnius Gediminas Technical University.

Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported on Saturday, December 28, that the system has indexed the mood of passers-by based on their facial expressions, body language, temperature, and other factors.

Placed in several locations across Vilnius, the cameras are able to pick up various indicators that can measure someone’s well-being, according to Artūras Kaklauskas, a professor at the university and the project’s initiator.

One parameter can pick up emotions – whether someone is happy, or unhappy – while the second group of indicators focuses on whether a person is bored or feeling upbeat, and lastly, the cameras pick up body language, temperature and even breathing intensity to suggest well-being, according to Kaklauskas.

«Around 30 parameters show whether a person is happy or unhappy», Kaklauskas tells LRT TV. Passers-by are usually downbeat on Mondays, but feel happy on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays, he says.

The methodology indexed body temperature and the size of the pupils to indicate «the strength of the emotion», according to Kaklauskas. «The more the [body] temperature changes or the eye pupils increase, the stronger the emotion.”

«The young and the elderly are usually happy», he says.

The researchers are only able to measure the average figures due to data protection requirements.

The biggest happiness figure is usually seen in September and the lowest in November.

The article originally appeared on LRT English: https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/1127873/mood-measuring-cameras-in-vilnius-say-you-re-happy