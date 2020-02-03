Viņķele on e-health: I’ve thought about saying «let’s stop agonizing and admit it was a mistake»
Latvian Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele admits mistakes had been made with e-health system’s adoption, and now these mistakes are making further development of the system more difficult.
In an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds, the minister admits: «If you’re asking me if I’ve had a desire to say ‘let’s stop agonizing and admit it [the current e-health system] was a mistake, its execution was of low quality and use of the product is inconvenient’, then yes, I’ve had such a desire.»
Nevertheless, she has also admitted that development of this system will continue, because «financing from European funds sets specific borders».
«Unfortunately, this endless horror continues, and now we have to ask how we can use the flawed system to generate functional e-prescriptions and have it accessible 24/7 with as few interruptions as possible,» the minister explains.
As previously reported, Healthcare Ministry intends to ask the government to extend the term for the e-health system. Viņķele’s advisor Edgars Skvariks explained the National Health Service, in cooperation with Healthcare Ministry, is working on a report for the Cabinet of Ministers, in which a request to extend the project’s term is detailed. The report will also explain the situation with e-health project, added the minister’s advisor.
Skvariks notes Healthcare Ministry, National Health Service, Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry and Central Finance and Contracting Agency work together on the project’s future.
NVD representative Tanita Tamme-Zvejniece promised at the end of January that more detailed information about the planned extension would be reported around the beginning of February.
Finance Ministry’s representatives informed Saeima’s Public Expenditures and Audit Committee that EUR 8.5 million from the European Regional Development Fund has been reserved for e-health project. Nevertheless, considering the lack of progress, capacity and existing confusion related to the action plan and no cooperation with Healthcare Ministry creates concerns about the project meeting deadlines.
It was also outlined during the meeting – if Healthcare Ministry’s offer for use of funding does not convince members of the committee and ministers, funding might be used on other projects to avoid losing money.
After listening to opinions of those present at the meeting, members of the committee voiced concerns about the future of e-health and use of funding.
The committee decided to send a letter to the Cabinet of Ministers, asking to pay attention to the project and the risk of losing funding.
Viņķele on e-health: I've thought about saying «let's stop agonizing and admit it was a mistake»
