bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Monday 03.02.2020 | Name days: Vida, Ida, Aīda
LatviaLatvia

Viņķele on e-health: I’ve thought about saying «let’s stop agonizing and admit it was a mistake»

LETA
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

February 3, 2020
900 seconds, Healthcare Ministry, Latvia, e-health

Latvian Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele

Latvian Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele admits mistakes had been made with e-health system’s adoption, and now these mistakes are making further development of the system more difficult.

In an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds, the minister admits: «If you’re asking me if I’ve had a desire to say ‘let’s stop agonizing and admit it [the current e-health system] was a mistake, its execution was of low quality and use of the product is inconvenient’, then yes, I’ve had such a desire.»

Nevertheless, she has also admitted that development of this system will continue, because «financing from European funds sets specific borders».

«Unfortunately, this endless horror continues, and now we have to ask how we can use the flawed system to generate functional e-prescriptions and have it accessible 24/7 with as few interruptions as possible,» the minister explains.

As previously reported, Healthcare Ministry intends to ask the government to extend the term for the e-health system. Viņķele’s advisor Edgars Skvariks explained the National Health Service, in cooperation with Healthcare Ministry, is working on a report for the Cabinet of Ministers, in which a request to extend the project’s term is detailed. The report will also explain the situation with e-health project, added the minister’s advisor.

Skvariks notes Healthcare Ministry, National Health Service, Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry and Central Finance and Contracting Agency work together on the project’s future.

NVD representative Tanita Tamme-Zvejniece promised at the end of January that more detailed information about the planned extension would be reported around the beginning of February.

Finance Ministry’s representatives informed Saeima’s Public Expenditures and Audit Committee that EUR 8.5 million from the European Regional Development Fund has been reserved for e-health project. Nevertheless, considering the lack of progress, capacity and existing confusion related to the action plan and no cooperation with Healthcare Ministry creates concerns about the project meeting deadlines.

It was also outlined during the meeting – if Healthcare Ministry’s offer for use of funding does not convince members of the committee and ministers, funding might be used on other projects to avoid losing money.

After listening to opinions of those present at the meeting, members of the committee voiced concerns about the future of e-health and use of funding.

The committee decided to send a letter to the Cabinet of Ministers, asking to pay attention to the project and the risk of losing funding.

Read also: Latvian Welfare Ministry to ask government to extend e-health project term

Keywords: 900 seconds e-health Healthcare Ministry Latvia


Leave a reply

KNAB terminates criminal process against Artuss Kaimiņš

Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau has terminated the criminal process against Saeima deputy Artuss Kaimiņš over acceptance of illegal financing by his political organization and reporting false information in income declaration. The process was terminated due to a lack of composition of a crime.

February 3, 2020

Donbas War continues to claim lives in Ukraine

In eastern Ukraine, the conflict with Kremlin-backed separatist forces has claimed another two lives, according to the Ukrainian military and broadcaster Redio Free Europe.

February 3, 2020

Latvian citizen evacuated to France from coronavirus-affected region in China

Latvian citizen has been successfully evacuated from China’s Wuhan region, where the outbreak of the coronavirus was first observed, to France, as confirmed by Latvian Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs through Twitter.

February 3, 2020

Why did you drink and drive? Estonian police releases caught driver explanations

Estonian traffic police have in the first month of 2020 caught 534 intoxicated drivers, which a 16%-increase compared to January 2020. Estonian police published a selection of excuses by apprehended drivers, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

February 3, 2020

KNAB to look into possible crimes committed by Riga City Council employees

Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau currently has five criminal processes in the works, in which seven employees of Riga City Council have rights for defence, as reported by KNAB.

February 3, 2020

Manufacturing volume output in Latvia increases 2% in 2019

Compared to 2018, manufacturing volume rose by 2 %, based calendar adjusted data at constant prices in 2019. Mining and quarrying decreased by 5 %, electricity and gas supply – by 4.4 %, but industrial production output, which includes previously mentioned sectors grew by 0.8 %.

February 3, 2020

Viņķele on e-health: I’ve thought about saying «let’s stop agonizing and admit it was a mistake»

Latvian Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele admits mistakes had been made with e-health system’s adoption, and now these mistakes are making further development of the system more difficult.

February 3, 2020

Belarusian citizen arrested in ABLV Bank money laundering case

On Saturday, 1 February, Riga City Latgale Suburb Court ruled on arresting one of the four foreign suspects in the criminal case regarding the laundering of EUR 50 million of illegally obtained funds at ABLV Bank. This person is a citizen of the Republic of Belarus.

February 3, 2020

Estonia marks 100 years since victory over Soviet Russian forces

The Tartu Peace Treaty signed between Soviet Russia and Estonia in 1920 sealed Estonian victory in its battle clear its territory from foreign forces and Soviet Russian commitment to recognise the independence of the then young neighbouring country.

February 3, 2020

Aivars Lembergs maintains dominant influence over Ventspils in spite of US sanctions

In spite of US sanctions applied to criminally accused and suspended Ventspils Mayor Aivars Lembergs, he maintains a dominant position in Ventspils City Council. There is also a risk of the US Department of the Treasury being unhappy with this, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.

February 3, 2020

In EU-UK talks, Britain to push for Australia model agreement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expressing on Monday, February 3, the position of his government for the talks on the future relations agreement with the European Union.

February 3, 2020

Latvia searches for allies to prevent EU cohesion funding reduction

No member state of the European Union should suffer from a serious or disproportionate reduction of the EU multi-year budget for 2021-2027. This position is outlined in the declaration signed by 15 countries and approved at the recent EU Friends of Cohesion summit in Portugal.

February 3, 2020

Coronavirus claims first life outside China; Chinese stocks drop in value

The new coronavirus has claimed the first life outside China, in the Philippines. The number of infections in China has reached 17 200 people. Amid the outbreak, Chinese stocks have lost 9% of their value.

February 3, 2020

Mārtiņš Krieķis’ secret conversations or everyone is a fool

«For [Olainfarm] council you need three people you can completely control» and «as a person without any ethics, I can help you with that» – these and other statements from lawyer Mārtiņš Krieķis can be heard in conversations published by zolotie-sjostri.com in which he converses with people involved in «Olainfarm inheritors wars».

February 3, 2020

Week in Lithuania: New party announced, Seimas tightens pollution control, preparations for coronavirus

In Lithuania, the top news stories were the founding of a new party, legislative action to improve pollution control and taking actions against the potential arrival of the dangerous novel coronavirus.

February 2, 2020

BNN summary of the week: Money laundering scandal. Searches at banks and RNP. Denmark to keep Misāne

The first month of 2020 concluded with a storm – with searches performed by police at multiple Latvian banks. The biggest search was performed at ABLV Bank, as the search there was performed in relation to laundering of 50 million euros. Two people have been arrested as part of this case – businessman Andris Ovsjaņņikovs and lawyer Andris Putniņš. There are eight people with rights for defence in this criminal process.

February 2, 2020

Latvian prime minister orders justice minister to resolve lengthy litigations problem

To enhance the rule of law in Latvia and promote the prestige of the judicial system within society, Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš has asked Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns to resolve the problem of lengthy litigations, as reported by the prime minister’s representative Sandris Sabajevs.

January 31, 2020

Latvia’s gross domestic product increases 1.1%

Compared to Q4 2018, the gross domestic product (GDP) value increased by 1.1 % in Q4 2019 according to seasonally and calendar non-adjusted data.

January 31, 2020

Ousting of Estonian minister predicted amid drive to reform pharmacy business

Efforts to increase competition in the Estonian pharmacy business continue at parliamentary level. The ousting of the Estonian Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik is expected as parties submit proposals for pharmacy market reform, ERR reports.

January 31, 2020

Latvian Welfare Ministry to ask government to extend e-health project term

Healthcare Ministry plans to ask the government to extend the term of the e-health project, as reported by Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele’s advisor Edgars Skvariks.

January 31, 2020

Bordāns suggests stationing VDD on Upes Street; Burovs offers land in Čiekurkalns

Latvian Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns proposes stationing the State Security Service near the former Brases prison on Upes Street. Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs, on the other hand, offers land in Čiekurkalns, Bābelīte and elsewhere, as both politicians told Delfi TV with Jānis Domburs on Thursday, 30 January.

January 31, 2020

Danish court keeps Kristīne Misāne under arrest

On Thursday, 30 January, Danish court of justice decided to maintain the arrest over Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne, as confirmed by her representatives.

January 31, 2020

State Police perform a search at Rīgas namu pārvaldnieks

On Thursday, 30 January, Latvian State Police performed investigative activities at Riga municipal company LLC Rīgas namu pārvaldnieks main building on Aleksandra Čaka Street 42, as confirmed by the company’s representative Krists Leiškalns.

January 31, 2020

US tech giants Apple and Broadcom ruled to pay patent infringement fine of USD 1.1 billion

A US jury has ordered American computer technology giants Apple and Broadcom to pay a fine totalling USD 1.1 billion having been found to have infringed the patents on Wi-FI technology of a university, Bloomberg reports citing lawyers of the California Institute of Technology.

January 31, 2020

European Parliament proposes adopting single charger type for all mobile phones

The European Parliament has invited European Commission to develop binding rules by July 2020 in order to ensure the adoption of a single type of charger for mobile phones, as reported by EP representative Jānis Krastiņš.

January 31, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Would you say there is wage differences between genders?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Eating during holidays: advice how to eat and not overeat
PHOTO: Christmas tree lights up at Dome Square in Riga
PHOTO: doctors gather for a repeated protest outside Saeima
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!