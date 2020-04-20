Violent attacks take place in Canada leaving 17 people dead

In eastern Canada, a series of killings have taken place, where 17 people, including the suspected attacker died, British news portal The Guardian reports.

Over the past weekend in the province of Nova Scotia, several bodies were found inside and outside one home in the small, rural town of Portapique, police announced, and several homes were set on fire. Dead bodies were found at other locations and one Canadian police officer was also among the dead.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Chief Superintendent Chris Leather stated:

«We believe it to be one person who is responsible for all the killings and that he alone moved across the northern part of the province and committed what appears to be several homicides.»

Officials stated that the suspected gunman, named as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, died after shooting people in several locations across the province. By Sunday, April 19, night, the death toll had risen to 16, plus the suspected gunman, who was driving what appeared to be a Royal Canadian Mounted Police car and was wearing a uniform, The Guardian reports.