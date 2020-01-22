Vitenbergs: every investment is vital for Latvia’s national economy

Investments are the foundation for a free market economy and every investment is vital for Latvia’s national economy, said chairman of Saeima’s Economic, Agricultural, Environmental and Regional Policy Committee Jānis Vitenbergs.

This is why it is important to make sure investors find Latvia attractive for investments and so that their desire to invest does not go away, the deputy proposes.

«Attraction of investments in rural regions is especially important, and we have to conclude this process is far more problematic than it is for urban areas,» the deputy admits.

«This is why when looking at each potential investor, it is especially important to see what we as a society may gain from every specific project – will there by more competition on the market and lower products for some products, or will there be new jobs for people in areas where they live,» says the chairman of the committee.

Read also: Swedbank predicts 2.2% economic growth for Latvia in 2020

On Tuesday, 21 January, Saeima’s Economic, Agricultural, Environmental and Regional Policy Committee the committee discussed the situation with attraction of investors in rural regions, including development of entrepreneurship. The meeting was also attended by Economy Ministry’s and Environment Protection Ministry’s, investors’, municipal and business representatives.