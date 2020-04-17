Volume of fuel sold in Latvia down 8.3% in two months

In two months of 2020 a total of 188 184 tonnes of oil products (fuel) was sold in Latvia, which is 16 957 tonnes of 8.3% less when compared to two months of 2019, according to State Revenue Service’s (VID) compiled excise goods turnover indexes.

The volume of fuel sold in retail has declined 3.3% in two months. A decline of 17.7% has been observed for wholesale trade, whereas the sales of marked fuel have reduced 35.8%. The volume of fuel used for private consumption and other means has declined 9.9%.

The largest volume of sales in two months of 2020 was observed for diesel fuel (135 466 tonnes), followed by bio-petrol (20 380 tonnes), kerosene (8 908 tonnes), diesel fuel for farmers (6 877 tonnes), autogas (6 318 tonnes), fuel gas (5 273 tonnes) and petrol (3 063 tonnes).

In the assessment based on product categories, sales volumes have increased for petrol (12.3%). Sales have reduced for diesel fuel – 9.4%, diesel fuel for farmers – 5.9%, fuel gas – 13.6%, autogas – 7.2%, bio-petrol – 8.4%, kerosene – 0.8%.

In two months of 2020 a total of 139 400 tonnes of fuel was sold through retail, which is 4 782 tonnes or 3.3% less when compared to two months of 2019.

The volume of diesel fuel sold in retain trade in two months of 2020 has reduced 2 871 tonnes of 2.6%. The volume of petrol has increased 609 tonnes of 26.6%, whereas the volume of sold bio-petrol has declined 1 853 tonnes or 8.4%.