Volume of petrol imported to Latvia up 5.2% in first ten months

The volume of motor petrol imported to Latvia in the first ten months of 2019 has declined 5.2% when compared to the same period of 2018, whereas the volume of diesel fuel has declined 3.3%, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

A total of 215.877 million litres of motor petrol and 1.009 million tonnes of diesel fuel were imported to Latvia in the first ten months of 2019.

Petrol was imported in the volume worth EUR 86.868 million, which is 10.6% less when compared to the first nine months of 2018, whereas the value of imported diesel fuel was EUR 525.075 million, which is 6.9% less than a year ago.

The majority of petrol and diesel fuel was imported to Latvia from Lithuania.

This year, Latvia imported 138.829 million litres of petrol from Lithuania, which is 64.3% (62.7% a year ago) of the total important petrol volume, and 70.82 million litres from Finland. Compared to the same period of 2018, the volume of petrol imported from Lithuania has declined 2.8%, whereas the volume of petrol from Finland has declined 10.4% this year.

The volume of diesel fuel imported from Lithuania this year reached 647.4 thousand tonnes, making up 64.1% (58.6% a year prior) of the total volume of imported diesel fuel and 5.8% more than a year prior. From Finland supplied 27.7% of diesel fuel imported to Latvia or 279.8 thousand, which is 7.6% less than a year prior. Belarus supplied 4.4% or 44.9 thousand tonnes.

Latvia also imported 804 tonnes of crude in the first ten months of 2019, which is 28% more than a year prior. The total value of crude imported to Latvia was EUR 377 0000. 59.4% of crude was imported from Estonia. This amounts to 478 tonnes worth EUR 247 000.

In ten months of 2018 Latvia imported 227.67 million litres of motor petrol, 1.044 million tonnes of diesel fuel and 628 tonnes of crude.