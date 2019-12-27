Von der Leyen worried about Brexit transition period limitation to 2020

Ursula von der Leyen, the new head of the European Commission, has called on London to reconsider his refusal to extend the 11-month timeframe available for agreeing a deal on the future relationship with the European Union after Brexit.

British news portal The Guardian reports on Friday, December 27, that the European Commission President said she had «serious concern» over the limited time available for the negotiations and emphasised the need to keep all options open.

«It’s not only about negotiating a free trade deal but many other subjects,» Von der Leyen said in an interview with the French newspaper les Echos.

«It seems to me that on both sides we must ask ourselves seriously if all these negotiations are feasible in such a short time.»

Once the UK leaves the EU on 31 January it will remain in the bloc’s customs union and single market until the end of 2020, with an option to stay within those arrangements for a further two years.

Yet the British Prime Minister has said he will not agree to such an extension, claiming there is ample time to negotiate a comprehensive deal covering all aspects of the current EU-UK relationship, from trade to internal security, transport and data-sharing.