Warning – icy roads make road traffic potentially risky in parts of Latvia

On 2 March the ice formed on roads in Vidzeme and Kurzeme makes driving conditions dangerous on state and regional roads, as reported by Latvian State Roads (LVC).

Driving conditions are reportedly difficult on the following state roads:

Vidzeme highway (A2) on the segment Līgatne – Cēsis turn;

Valmiera highway (A3) on the segment Strenči – Valka;

Ūdrupe Bridge – Gulbene (P27);

(P120) Talsi – Strazde – Kuldīga.

LVC notes that drivers have to be especially careful when driving and pick an appropriate driving speed and keep their distance from other vehicles. So called black snow may form on the surface of roads. It is hard to notice but its effect makes maneuvering harder.

LVC invites residents to report sections of roads on which ice is observed, as well as other complications by calling LVC hotline 8000 5555.