Water level rise in Baltic Sea named the most rapid in Europe in recent years

In recent years the water level rise registered in the Baltic Sea was the most rapid in Europe, and by the end of the year the average water level along Latvia’s coast may by half a meter higher than it is now, according to the outlook published by the European Environment Agency.

Satellite measurements show the absolute water level in the Baltic Sea rises by an average of 3-5 mm annually, whereas elsewhere in Europe sea and ocean levels rise by an average of 1-4 mm.

Because land rise has continued in Finland and Sweden since the last ice age, which remains more rapid than water level rise, the relative sea level in Finland, most of Sweden and part of Norway declines.

In Baltic States, on the other hand, relative sea level rises by an average of 4 mm every year, which is one of the most rapid water level rise rates in Europe.

If mankind does not reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the near future and global climate change becomes more severe, it is expected that the relative water level along Latvia’s coast to have risen by approximately half a meter before the end of the century. It will continue to decline in the northern parts of the Baltic Sea, whereas in the south water level rise is expected to be more rapid than it is along Latvia’s coast.

Water level rise in most of Europe is expected to have risen by 0.5 – 0.8 m before the end of century. The most rapid water level rise is expected in Netherlands. The possibility of the water level rising more rapidly is not excluded either.

EEA notes the water level rises mainly because of thawing of glaciers, as well as thermal expansion of water. It is the thawing of glaciers that contributes the most to water level rise.

Outlooks suggest water level rise will continue long after 2100. Worst case scenarios suggest that after 300 years water levels will have risen by more than 5 m.

Water level rise in the sea is related to greater coastal erosion and often floods, especially during storms. Water levels are also expected to rise in rivers flowing into the sea, where floods may cause a change of riverbank lines.

Losses from coastal flooding in Europe will increase dramatically if adaptation measures are not performed, the agency concludes.