Weather in Latvia expected to be volatile in coming days

On Friday, 27 December, it will remain moderately cloudy in Latvia. The sky will become clear in western areas. Some precipitation is expected every now and again – mostly snow. Lasting snowfall is expected in the far eastern territories. The layer of snow there is expected to increase 2-5 cm, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

Wind speed is expected to be generally slow. Still, wind speed will reach 15 m/sec along the coast. Air temperature will reach -1° C… +3° C during the day.

On Saturday, 28 December, Latvia will be under anticyclone influence so no considerable precipitation is expected.

Northern winds will remain dominant and air temperature will be around 0° C… -3° C. On the night to Sunday, air temperature in western and central areas will be -1° C… -6° C, whereas in eastern regions air temperature may fall as far as -9° C. No considerable precipitation is expected at night. A new cyclone will approach Latvia on Sunday – clouds will increase and regions will experience precipitation – rain, wet snow, as well as snow in eastern regions, meteorologists say.

On the night to Sunday wind speed will be low. During the day, wind speed will reach 15-18 m/sec. Maximum air temperature will range from +5° C along the coast during the day and -3° C in Latgale.

At the beginning of the new work week weather will remain influenced by a cyclone – the sky will be cloudy and most of Latvia will experience precipitation – mostly rain and wet snow. Air temperature will range between +2° C… +7° C. Wind speed will increase to 15 – 19 m/sec.

According to current forecasts, wind speed will start going down on New Year’s eve and some precipitation is expected. Air temperature on the night to 1 January will stay at around 0° C… -5° C.