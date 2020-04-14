Weather in Latvia to be rich with precipitation and windy this week

This week air temperature at night will drop to +2° C… +3° C in Latvia. It will also rain often. Snow is also expected in some areas, as reported by Latvia’s Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

Wind will draw in from the north-west and west. Wind speed may reach storm level at the end of the week.

On Thursday, 16 April, wind speed will start gradually increasing. In many parts of Latvia wind speed may reach 20 m/sec (20-24 m/sec in eastern regions).

Air temperature on Thursday may reach +11° C. Some rain is expected in many parts of Latvia. By evening, however, clouds will have dispersed.

At the end of the week some more precipitation is expected in Latvia. Air temperature is expected to stay above 0° C during the day and at night. Wind speed may reach 18-19 sec/m in many parts of the country.

On the night to Sunday, as anticyclone activity increases, precipitation will gradually calm down.