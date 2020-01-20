Weather in Latvia to be volatile this week; nights to be chilly on some days
This week’s weather is expected to be volatile in Latvia – the sky will be covered with clouds on some days and clear on others, some precipitation and strong wind is also expected. This week also air temperature will mostly stay at above 0° C. Only on some nights air temperature may drop below 0° C, as reported by Latvian State Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
On Monday, 20 January, the sky will become clear and no precipitation is expected. Mist may appear in morning hours and at night in some areas. Wing will draw in from the south-west and west. Wind speed along the coast may reach 15 m/sec. Air temperature at night may drop to -1° C… +4° C, whereas daytime air temperature will likely stay at +2° C… +6° C.
On Tuesday, under cyclone influence it is expected to rain in the afternoon. Wind will draw in from the west and south-west, with speed reaching 15-17 m/sec in strong gusts.
On Wednesday weather will be influenced by a cyclone. Rain is expected at night. During the day, however, colder masses of air will be carried to the country, bringing wet snow and snow to eastern territories and in Kurzeme. Wind speed will reach 15-18 m/sec (20-21 m/sec along the coast). On Tuesday and Wednesday air temperature will be 0° C… +7° C.
Days are expected to be equally cloudy and sunny this week – only in eastern territories it is expected to rain. Western winds will dominate and will be strong along the coast.
The night to Thursday is expected to be the coldest one, when air temperature will range between 0° C and -4° C.
Although nights will be mostly cold, daytime air temperature will reach +4° C.
UN: Illegal for countries to send back climate refugees
UN Human Rights Committee has found that it is illegal for countries to send refugees to their home countries if their lives or welbeing is in danger at home.
18 589 thousand children born and 12 913 marriages signed in Latvia in 2019
In Latvia, birth number has been declining for four years in a row. 18 589 births were registered in 2019, which is 725 births fewer than in 2018.
Kaimiņš invites KPV LV to decide on party’s liquidation during congress
KPV LV does more bad than good for the country now and is beyond saving, said the party’s founder, Saeima deputy Artuss Kaimiņš in an interview to Latvijas Radio, inviting members of the party to decide on its liquidation at the upcoming congress.
Krūmiņš and Raitums receive fines for illegal financing of ZZS and For Latvia from the Heart
At the end of 2019 Businessman Jūlijs Krūmiņš and financial consultant associated with him Jorens Raitums both agreed to pay EUR 100 000 fine for using third parties to gather money for the Union of Greens and Farmers and For Latvia from the Heart, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.
Estonian producer price index decreased in 2019
Estonia’s producer price index of industrial output decreased from December 2018 to December 2019 by 1.2%, the country’s official statistical body Statistics Estonia estimated.
Justice Minister: Bičkovičs might pick prosecutor general candidate before amendments
Ivars Bičkovičs, chairman of the Supreme Court of Latvia, may be able to perform some manoeuvres to pick the most appropriate candidate for the post of prosecutor general before amendments aimed at changing the order candidates for the aforementioned position are picked come to force, said Latvian Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns in an interview to newspaper Latvijas Avīze.
Estonian minister stresses immigration’s dominance in population growth
In Estonia, where statistics expect the 2019 to have been the fifth consecutive year of population growth, the Population Affairs Minister has pointed to current foreign immigration rate exceeding the country’s aim of foreign immigration.
Programme: minister wants state secretary gone over an objection
Prior to major changes in Latvenergo’s council and board, the company’s current supervisor and Economy Ministry’s state secretary Ēriks Eglītis may lose his post. It is worth mentioning that he objected to providing Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s once boss Pāvels Rebenoks an official post, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.
UK’s Prince Harry steps down from royal duties after funding row
United Kingdom’s Prince Harry has announced the resignation of him and his wife Meghan from their royal duties after they did not succeed in being allowed to continue to serve without public funding. Prince Harry and Meghan have agreed to no longer formally represent the British Queen.
National Alliance wants pre-election promotion carried out only in state language in Latvia
On Monday, 20 January, at the meeting of the Coalition Council the National Alliance «All for Latvia-For Fatherland/LNNK» will ask participated in the meeting to discuss amendments to the Pre-election Campaign Law that propose limiting pre-election promotion to state language only.
Libya peace talks in Berlin seek to stop foreign involvement in war
A peace conference on Libya has been held in Berlin, where 11 countries have undertaken to respect an arms embargo and called for a lasting peace in the North African country between its two competing governments.
Week in Lithuania: police on hunt of a child’s kidnapper, 2020 conscription list announced, Belarus seeks Lithuania’s help
In Lithuania, the top news stories last week were the police hunt of a child’s kidnapper, the announcement of the 2020 conscription list and Belarus seeking Lithuania’s help court.
BNN summary of the week: Lay-offs at LDz. KNAB wrapped around ZZS’ finger. Ķuzis steps down
The last week demonstrated that not everything that glitters is gold. Although previously Latvian Railway proudly reported growing freights and revenue, the statement released in the middle of the week suggests the company is not in the best state – the company plans to lay off 1 500 workers by the end of the year.
FKTK lists exceptions in which banks are allowed to service Aivars Lembergs
Latvian Finance and Capital Market Commission has listed cases in which Latvia’s finance market participants will be allowed to service Aivars Lembergs, who is subjected to US OFAC sanctions and accused of serious crimes, and three organizations associated with him – Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association.
Appropriate jobs promised for laid-off LDz workers
Latvian State Employment Agency promises to find appropriate jobs for laid-off Latvian Railway workers. If need be, those people will be provided the opportunity for re-qualification, raise their qualification or train for a new profession, as confirmed by the agency’s representative Signe Bierande.
Bordāns selects potential candidates to lead the Supreme Court and Prosecutor General’s office
I can see people who could take the reins over the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Supreme Court and change their work standards, Latvian Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns told TV3 programme 900 seconds when asked about any potential candidates to lead those institutions.
Ukrainian Prime Minister ready quit after leaked voice recording
Ukrainian head of government Oleksiy Honcharuk has offered to resign following the circulation of an audio recording, where criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his knowledge in economy is voiced.
Inflation in Latvia reportedly higher than Europe’s and Eurozone’s in December
In December 2019 inflation in Latvia was higher than the average in the European Union and Eurozone, according to information published by Eurostat on Friday, 17 January.
Estonian population growth continues in 2019 due to immigration
Estonia has registered in 2019 population growth for the fifth consecutive year and it can be explained with immigration not with natural growth, according to preliminary data released by Statistics Estonia.
BNN investigation | Raunas street property: quiet assistant with a «secret wallet» for Lembergs
There are suspicions that Aivars Lembergs, subjected to international sanctions, has sold real estate located on Raunas Street 27 in Riga to his sister «on paper only». This may have been done to avoid confiscation of properties in the event of a guilty verdict or a possible arrest over the real estate property. However, it is possible Lembergs maintains full control over this real estate property and, most likely, the property is used to fatten his wallet on a regular basis.
Audit: majority of Latvian housing stock has degraded to a state of a slum
Since the denationalization effective access to housing security in Latvia does not exist and most of the housing stock has degraded up to a state of a slum, as concluded by the Latvian State Audit.
Prime minister affirms possibility of carrying oil supplies for Belarus through Latvia
During his meeting with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on Thursday, 16 January, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš affirmed that oil supplies for Belarus may be possible using Latvia’s ports.
Rain in Australia provides relief to continuing fight against bushfires
In eastern Australia, which has been suffering in prolonged and disastrous bushfires, heavy rain has been falling for the past 24 hours.
Weather to remain warm in Latvia at week’s end
At the end of the week the sky in Latvia will become clear and the sun will shine. No precipitation is expected. However, a low atmospheric pressure area will approach the country from the west during weekends, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
