Weather in Latvia to be volatile this week; nights to be chilly on some days

This week’s weather is expected to be volatile in Latvia – the sky will be covered with clouds on some days and clear on others, some precipitation and strong wind is also expected. This week also air temperature will mostly stay at above 0° C. Only on some nights air temperature may drop below 0° C, as reported by Latvian State Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

On Monday, 20 January, the sky will become clear and no precipitation is expected. Mist may appear in morning hours and at night in some areas. Wing will draw in from the south-west and west. Wind speed along the coast may reach 15 m/sec. Air temperature at night may drop to -1° C… +4° C, whereas daytime air temperature will likely stay at +2° C… +6° C.

On Tuesday, under cyclone influence it is expected to rain in the afternoon. Wind will draw in from the west and south-west, with speed reaching 15-17 m/sec in strong gusts.

On Wednesday weather will be influenced by a cyclone. Rain is expected at night. During the day, however, colder masses of air will be carried to the country, bringing wet snow and snow to eastern territories and in Kurzeme. Wind speed will reach 15-18 m/sec (20-21 m/sec along the coast). On Tuesday and Wednesday air temperature will be 0° C… +7° C.

Days are expected to be equally cloudy and sunny this week – only in eastern territories it is expected to rain. Western winds will dominate and will be strong along the coast.

The night to Thursday is expected to be the coldest one, when air temperature will range between 0° C and -4° C.

Although nights will be mostly cold, daytime air temperature will reach +4° C.