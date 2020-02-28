Weather in Latvia to be winter-like at week’s end
Weather in Latvia is expected to be winter-like at the end of the week – air temperature is expected to drop below 0° C at night in most of the country. In some areas cold snap may be felt during the day, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
Also at the end of the week there may be a mantle of snow in some parts of the Latvia, reaching 5-7 cm in eastern areas. Roads may become icy and slippery, too. Drivers are advised to be cautious. As moderate wind turns from the south and south-west, warmer masses of air will be carried to Latvia. At night on Sunday cold snap will be observed only in the country’s eastern parts.
It is expected to snow in many parts of Latvia in morning hours on Sunday. During the day, however, air temperature may reach +5° C… +6° C, wet snow will be replaced by rain. Wind speed along the coast is expected to reach 15 m/sec.
The beginning of next week will be relatively warm – on Monday and Tuesday air temperature will reach +4° C… +6° C (+6° C… +8° C in central areas). On the night to Tuesday there may be some rain and wet snow. However, because of positive air temperature no sustained layer of snow will form.
On Tuesday win will draw in from the north-west and north, bringing in colder masses of air from Scandinavia. This will make air temperature in eastern areas drop as far as -4° C… -5° C.
Anticyclone activity will reduce precipitation, making it so it snows only locally in Kurzeme on Wednesday. Air temperature in Latvia will drop to -4° C… -7° C on the night to Thursday.
Keywords: forecast Latvia meteorologists weather
Turkish soldiers killed in Syria, in regime airstrike, Ankara says
In the current epicentre of the Syrian civil war, 33 soldiers of the NATO member state Turkey have been killed as Syrian government military aviation carried out attacks on Turkish military posts set up in its neighbouring country, German broadcaster DW reports citing Ankara.
Weather in Latvia to be winter-like at week’s end
Weather in Latvia is expected to be winter-like at the end of the week – air temperature is expected to drop below 0° C at night in most of the country. In some areas cold snap may be felt during the day, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
First coronavirus infection case found in Lithuania
The first coronavirus infection case is confirmed in Lithuania, as mentioned in Lithuanian government’s statement released on Friday, 28 February, as reported by 15min.lt.
SPKC urges passengers of 26 February Istanbul-Riga flight to respond
Latvia’s Disease Control and Prevention Centre is looking for passengers who flew together with confirmed coronavirus patient from Istanbul to Riga on Wednesday, 26 February.
Regional hospitals in Latvia report high demand for protective clothing
Because of the outbreak of the new coronavirus Covid-19, demand has considerably increased for individual protective clothing, which forces prices to go up, as reported by heads of hospitals.
Rail Baltica not just marvelled, but cussed too in Lithuania
If implemented, the ambitious 5.8-billion euro Rail Baltica project aiming to build a nearly 1000-kilometer rail link from Helsinki to Poland through Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will be a major infrastructural achievement of the Baltics, but the possibility of dashing at the now surreal speed of 250 kilometres per hour as soon as in 2026, when the project is slated for completion, comes at expense of many land owners in Lithuania’s six municipalities, which will be crossed by the European-gauge tracks.
Construction costs in Latvia up 2.8% in January
Compared to December 2019, the level of construction costs in Latvia fell by 0.2 % in January 2020. Labour remuneration of workers reduced by 0.9 %, prices of building materials – by 0.1 %, but maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment – rose by 0.2 %.
In Greece, violent protests against new migrant camps continue for 3rd day
In Greece, continued protests and clashes have resulted in over 60 people suffering injuries as people on the islands of Lesbos and Chios protest against the construction of new migrant centres, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Minister says Latvia’s initiated territorial reform will create more sustainable municipalities
The report from the European Commission mentions that Latvian government’s initiated administrative territorial reform will create more sustainable municipalities with greater capacity and ability to provide services of comparable quality, as reported by Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry.
Latvian Saeima changes the prosecutor general’s selection order
On Thursday, 27 February, Latvia’s Saeima approved amendments to the order under which the country’s prosecutor general is selected.
Textile producer in Lithuania complies with Greenpeace standards in industrial textile making
Lithuanian textiles producer Utenos Trikotažas has been deemed by environmental protection organisation Greenpeace as complying with the standards of the later as to not using hazardous chemicals and being fair and transparent in its business, LRT reports.
From March onward prices of alcoholic beverages to increase in Latvia
Through a measured and gradual increase of excise tax rate policy, starting with 1 March 2020 the excise tax rate for alcoholic beverages in Latvia will increase, as confirmed by the State Revenue Service.
435 whistle-blower reports received in eight months in Latvia
In the first year of the Whistleblowing Law, Latvian central state institutions have received 435 reports from whistle-blowers, as reported by the State Chancellery.
Estonia finds first positive coronavirus case
In Estonia, the first case of a person being infected with the novel coronavirus has been found, stated Estonian Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik on Thursday, February 27, as cited by Estonian public broadcaster ERR.
Līdaka offered to return to Riga Zoological Garden; not in a hurry to accept
Riga Zoological Garden’s shareholder Juris Radzevičs has extended an offer for Ingmārs Līdaka to continue working at the institution as part of teaching staff. However, the recently dismissed member of the zoological garden’s board is not in a hurry to accept this offer, as there is no clarity about the new management’s plans.
Italy registers 80 new cases of coronavirus in one day
In Italy, the infection of the novel coronavirus has been diagnosed to 400 people, of which 80 have been registered during Wednesday, February 26, BBC reports.
EC: coronavirus may force corrections to Latvia’s economic growth outlook
Because of the coronavirus Covid-19 may force corrections to Latvia’s economic growth outlook, according to European Commission’s representatives in Latvia.
Lithuania introduces state of emergency to prepare for possible coronavirus arrival
Lithuania, which to date, has not diagnosed any cases of the novel coronavirus, has introduced a state emergency status to make preventive steps against the possible arrival and spread of the virus, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.
Russian schools protector Čekušins to become Harmony’s leading candidate in Riga
Harmony political party has picked Russian schools protector and supporter Konstantīns Čekušins as its leading candidate for snap elections in Riga City Council.
Ukraine to have Day of Resistance to Occupation of Crimea
Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, has announced that on February 26 the country would annually mark the Day of the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol, Ukrainian national news agency Ukrinform reports.
SIFFA director: Latvia has the second lowest cancer treatment funding in Europe
Over the course of two years, Latvia’s list of state-compensated medicines has been expanded with only two modern generation medicines for cancer treatment, which is less when compared to Lithuania and Estonia, as reported by Association of International Innovative Pharmaceuticals Producers director Valters Bolēvics.
Next EU planning period to focus on climate-friendly economy’s transformation
As talks among members states on the EU multi-year budget continue, the topic of the size of the funding Latvia may receive after 2020 and under which conditions remains open. But even now it is clear that in relation to EU investments on all levels it will be necessary to change the established paradigm very significantly, according to Latvia’s Finance Minister Jānis Reirs.
Belarus looking forward to EUR 58M compensation from Russia for polluted oil
Belarus, who received from Russia a half a million tonnes of poor-quality oil, is planning after long negotiations to receive a compensation worth 56 million euros, according to Belarusian state news agency BelTA.
Latvian prime minister urges justice minister to «do his homework» before accusing others
Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš urges New Conservative Party leader, Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns to «do his homework» before criticizing other ministers.
New chairman of Rail Baltic Estonia to focus on keeping works on schedule
In the Estonian state company Rail Baltic Estonia, the post of the chairman will be taken up by Tõnu Grünberg, who has been tasked with keeping construction works on schedule and ensuring continued funding, ERR reports.
Recommended
Latest
- Weather in Latvia to be winter-like at week’s end
- SPKC urges passengers of 26 February Istanbul-Riga flight to respond
- Regional hospitals in Latvia report high demand for protective clothing
- Construction costs in Latvia up 2.8% in January
- Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
- Minister says Latvia’s initiated territorial reform will create more sustainable municipalities
- Latvian Saeima changes the prosecutor general’s selection order
- From March onward prices of alcoholic beverages to increase in Latvia
- 435 whistle-blower reports received in eight months in Latvia
- Līdaka offered to return to Riga Zoological Garden; not in a hurry to accept
Most read
- Minister: Latvia is already more cautious with coronavirus than Europe
- SPKC urges passengers of 26 February Istanbul-Riga flight to respond
- EC: coronavirus may force corrections to Latvia’s economic growth outlook
- Financial Action Task Force decides to not add Latvia to its «grey list»
- BNN summary of the week: zoo without Līdaka. Misāne back in Latvia. Grey list avoided
- Kristīne Misāne to be delivered to Latvia by 4 March
- Latvia’s president promulgates Law on Dissolution of Riga City Council
- Regional hospitals in Latvia report high demand for protective clothing
- JKP hints at wanting Andris Šķēle added to Magnitsky list of sanctions
- S&P Global Rating upgrades Latvia’s credit rating to historically highest level
Most commented
- Authorities concerned about Rimi and Maxima bread return practices | 1
- Latvian Saeima decides to reduce planned excise tax rise for alcohol
- Russian schools protector Čekušins to become Harmony’s leading candidate in Riga
- Latvia’s president promulgates Law on Dissolution of Riga City Council
- Weather in Latvia to be winter-like at week’s end
- Competition Council permits AS Citadele Bank acquire influence over two businesses
- Latvian Healthcare Ministry puts third stage of e-health project on hold
- EC: coronavirus may force corrections to Latvia’s economic growth outlook
- Secret minutes reveal how Latvia prepared for Moneyval exam
- Kristīne Misāne to be delivered to Latvia by 4 March
Top 5 Business news
- Lithuania’s Klaipėda spends 461 000 and learns it shouldn’t introduce trams
- Week in Lithuania: President proposes legislative initiatives, Tesla on lookout, Klaipėda Port faces fine
- BNN summary of the week: zoo without Līdaka. Misāne back in Latvia. Grey list avoided
- JKP hints at wanting Andris Šķēle added to Magnitsky list of sanctions
- S&P Global Rating upgrades Latvia’s credit rating to historically highest level
Top 5 Social news
- Italy hit by lethal coronavirus cases puts 11 towns on lockdown
- Estonia finds first positive coronavirus case
- Minister: Latvia is already more cautious with coronavirus than Europe
- No coronavirus infections yet in Estonia; four people tested negative
- Lithuania introduces state of emergency to prepare for possible coronavirus arrival
Top 5 World news
- Italy hit by lethal coronavirus cases puts 11 towns on lockdown
- EC not planning EU border closure over coronavirus outbreak in Italy
- EC: coronavirus may force corrections to Latvia’s economic growth outlook
- Financial Action Task Force decides to not add Latvia to its «grey list»
- Italy registers 80 new cases of coronavirus in one day
Top 5 Video
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
- Video: European Spitzenkandidaten debate key EU issues in Brussels
Newest galleries
- Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
- In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
- PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
- Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
- PHOTO: doctors and opponents of municipal reform protest outside the Saeima
Newest comments
-
hmh @ 2020-02-28 00:44:16
Criticize your government all you want, but don't be mean towards the disabled. It's tasteless.
-
Sherry @ 2020-02-27 15:53:13
Leaving from USA to northern Italy in a month, so far delta has not cancelled flights
-
Also_lv @ 2020-02-27 13:31:41
Couldn't say it more to the point. That's the exact situation.
-
lv @ 2020-02-27 12:25:43
"All cases in Latvia were negative"... But wait... There is still one left thats still being tested and we are waiting for results. And this guy, by traveling from airport Riga to centre of the capital where the bus station, biggest Baltic bazaar AND train station is located. Safe to say this guy has infected many people in Latvia in the past 24hours. Just freely arrived from Turkey, though some medias say he came from Iran? So from Iran, to Turkey, then to Latvia and finally caught in Estonia? Screams "INFECTEEEEED PEOPLEEEE" all around. I know the transports and all hotspots in Riga for people who get from/to airport to the centre and back, and one thing I can say for sure, is that there should be full measures taken. Though Latvian gov. is handicapped like a quadruple amputee trying to run in a snow storm, we will just see many covid cases in the following 2 weeks in LV, Estonia, and hopefully they will do everything to prevent Lithuania getting some too. They said LV is more ready than anybody in EU, meanwhile they just allowed a tourist from Iran, a virus hotzone, travel through 3 countries, spreading it around freely. Hipocrisy and lying government has plagued this country of mine for a long time. We are not ready. We are far from that.
-
aaaa @ 2020-02-27 12:13:56
2 hours ago? the first case has been detected, an Iranian person travelling by bus from Riga to Estonia.