Weather in Latvia to be winter-like at week’s end

Weather in Latvia is expected to be winter-like at the end of the week – air temperature is expected to drop below 0° C at night in most of the country. In some areas cold snap may be felt during the day, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

Also at the end of the week there may be a mantle of snow in some parts of the Latvia, reaching 5-7 cm in eastern areas. Roads may become icy and slippery, too. Drivers are advised to be cautious. As moderate wind turns from the south and south-west, warmer masses of air will be carried to Latvia. At night on Sunday cold snap will be observed only in the country’s eastern parts.

It is expected to snow in many parts of Latvia in morning hours on Sunday. During the day, however, air temperature may reach +5° C… +6° C, wet snow will be replaced by rain. Wind speed along the coast is expected to reach 15 m/sec.

The beginning of next week will be relatively warm – on Monday and Tuesday air temperature will reach +4° C… +6° C (+6° C… +8° C in central areas). On the night to Tuesday there may be some rain and wet snow. However, because of positive air temperature no sustained layer of snow will form.

On Tuesday win will draw in from the north-west and north, bringing in colder masses of air from Scandinavia. This will make air temperature in eastern areas drop as far as -4° C… -5° C.

Anticyclone activity will reduce precipitation, making it so it snows only locally in Kurzeme on Wednesday. Air temperature in Latvia will drop to -4° C… -7° C on the night to Thursday.