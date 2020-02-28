bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Friday 28.02.2020 | Name days: Skaidrīte, Justs, Skaidra
LatviaLatvia

Weather in Latvia to be winter-like at week’s end

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

February 28, 2020

forecast, weather, Latvia, meteorologistsWeather in Latvia is expected to be winter-like at the end of the week – air temperature is expected to drop below 0° C at night in most of the country. In some areas cold snap may be felt during the day, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

Also at the end of the week there may be a mantle of snow in some parts of the Latvia, reaching 5-7 cm in eastern areas. Roads may become icy and slippery, too. Drivers are advised to be cautious. As moderate wind turns from the south and south-west, warmer masses of air will be carried to Latvia. At night on Sunday cold snap will be observed only in the country’s eastern parts.

It is expected to snow in many parts of Latvia in morning hours on Sunday. During the day, however, air temperature may reach +5° C… +6° C, wet snow will be replaced by rain. Wind speed along the coast is expected to reach 15 m/sec.

The beginning of next week will be relatively warm – on Monday and Tuesday air temperature will reach +4° C… +6° C (+6° C… +8° C in central areas). On the night to Tuesday there may be some rain and wet snow. However, because of positive air temperature no sustained layer of snow will form.

On Tuesday win will draw in from the north-west and north, bringing in colder masses of air from Scandinavia. This will make air temperature in eastern areas drop as far as -4° C… -5° C.

Anticyclone activity will reduce precipitation, making it so it snows only locally in Kurzeme on Wednesday. Air temperature in Latvia will drop to -4° C… -7° C on the night to Thursday.

Keywords: forecast Latvia meteorologists weather


Leave a reply

Turkish soldiers killed in Syria, in regime airstrike, Ankara says

In the current epicentre of the Syrian civil war, 33 soldiers of the NATO member state Turkey have been killed as Syrian government military aviation carried out attacks on Turkish military posts set up in its neighbouring country, German broadcaster DW reports citing Ankara.

February 28, 2020

Weather in Latvia to be winter-like at week’s end

Weather in Latvia is expected to be winter-like at the end of the week – air temperature is expected to drop below 0° C at night in most of the country. In some areas cold snap may be felt during the day, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

February 28, 2020

First coronavirus infection case found in Lithuania

The first coronavirus infection case is confirmed in Lithuania, as mentioned in Lithuanian government’s statement released on Friday, 28 February, as reported by 15min.lt.

February 28, 2020

SPKC urges passengers of 26 February Istanbul-Riga flight to respond

Latvia’s Disease Control and Prevention Centre is looking for passengers who flew together with confirmed coronavirus patient from Istanbul to Riga on Wednesday, 26 February.

February 27, 2020

Regional hospitals in Latvia report high demand for protective clothing

Because of the outbreak of the new coronavirus Covid-19, demand has considerably increased for individual protective clothing, which forces prices to go up, as reported by heads of hospitals.

February 27, 2020

Rail Baltica not just marvelled, but cussed too in Lithuania

If implemented, the ambitious 5.8-billion euro Rail Baltica project aiming to build a nearly 1000-kilometer rail link from Helsinki to Poland through Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will be a major infrastructural achievement of the Baltics, but the possibility of dashing at the now surreal speed of 250 kilometres per hour as soon as in 2026, when the project is slated for completion, comes at expense of many land owners in Lithuania’s six municipalities, which will be crossed by the European-gauge tracks.

February 27, 2020

Construction costs in Latvia up 2.8% in January

Compared to December 2019, the level of construction costs in Latvia fell by 0.2 % in January 2020. Labour remuneration of workers reduced by 0.9 %, prices of building materials – by 0.1 %, but maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment – rose by 0.2 %.

February 27, 2020

In Greece, violent protests against new migrant camps continue for 3rd day

In Greece, continued protests and clashes have resulted in over 60 people suffering injuries as people on the islands of Lesbos and Chios protest against the construction of new migrant centres, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

February 27, 2020

Minister says Latvia’s initiated territorial reform will create more sustainable municipalities

The report from the European Commission mentions that Latvian government’s initiated administrative territorial reform will create more sustainable municipalities with greater capacity and ability to provide services of comparable quality, as reported by Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry.

February 27, 2020

Latvian Saeima changes the prosecutor general’s selection order

On Thursday, 27 February, Latvia’s Saeima approved amendments to the order under which the country’s prosecutor general is selected.

February 27, 2020

Textile producer in Lithuania complies with Greenpeace standards in industrial textile making

Lithuanian textiles producer Utenos Trikotažas has been deemed by environmental protection organisation Greenpeace as complying with the standards of the later as to not using hazardous chemicals and being fair and transparent in its business, LRT reports.

February 27, 2020

From March onward prices of alcoholic beverages to increase in Latvia

Through a measured and gradual increase of excise tax rate policy, starting with 1 March 2020 the excise tax rate for alcoholic beverages in Latvia will increase, as confirmed by the State Revenue Service.

February 27, 2020

435 whistle-blower reports received in eight months in Latvia

In the first year of the Whistleblowing Law, Latvian central state institutions have received 435 reports from whistle-blowers, as reported by the State Chancellery.

February 27, 2020

Estonia finds first positive coronavirus case

In Estonia, the first case of a person being infected with the novel coronavirus has been found, stated Estonian Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik on Thursday, February 27, as cited by Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

3 comments
February 27, 2020

Līdaka offered to return to Riga Zoological Garden; not in a hurry to accept

Riga Zoological Garden’s shareholder Juris Radzevičs has extended an offer for Ingmārs Līdaka to continue working at the institution as part of teaching staff. However, the recently dismissed member of the zoological garden’s board is not in a hurry to accept this offer, as there is no clarity about the new management’s plans.

February 27, 2020

Italy registers 80 new cases of coronavirus in one day

In Italy, the infection of the novel coronavirus has been diagnosed to 400 people, of which 80 have been registered during Wednesday, February 26, BBC reports.

February 27, 2020

EC: coronavirus may force corrections to Latvia’s economic growth outlook

Because of the coronavirus Covid-19 may force corrections to Latvia’s economic growth outlook, according to European Commission’s representatives in Latvia.

February 26, 2020

Lithuania introduces state of emergency to prepare for possible coronavirus arrival

Lithuania, which to date, has not diagnosed any cases of the novel coronavirus, has introduced a state emergency status to make preventive steps against the possible arrival and spread of the virus, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.

February 26, 2020

Russian schools protector Čekušins to become Harmony’s leading candidate in Riga

Harmony political party has picked Russian schools protector and supporter Konstantīns Čekušins as its leading candidate for snap elections in Riga City Council.

February 26, 2020

Ukraine to have Day of Resistance to Occupation of Crimea

Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, has announced that on February 26 the country would annually mark the Day of the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol, Ukrainian national news agency Ukrinform reports.

February 26, 2020

SIFFA director: Latvia has the second lowest cancer treatment funding in Europe

Over the course of two years, Latvia’s list of state-compensated medicines has been expanded with only two modern generation medicines for cancer treatment, which is less when compared to Lithuania and Estonia, as reported by Association of International Innovative Pharmaceuticals Producers director Valters Bolēvics.

February 26, 2020

Next EU planning period to focus on climate-friendly economy’s transformation

As talks among members states on the EU multi-year budget continue, the topic of the size of the funding Latvia may receive after 2020 and under which conditions remains open. But even now it is clear that in relation to EU investments on all levels it will be necessary to change the established paradigm very significantly, according to Latvia’s Finance Minister Jānis Reirs.

February 26, 2020

Belarus looking forward to EUR 58M compensation from Russia for polluted oil

Belarus, who received from Russia a half a million tonnes of poor-quality oil, is planning after long negotiations to receive a compensation worth 56 million euros, according to Belarusian state news agency BelTA.

February 26, 2020

Latvian prime minister urges justice minister to «do his homework» before accusing others

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš urges New Conservative Party leader, Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns to «do his homework» before criticizing other ministers.

February 26, 2020

New chairman of Rail Baltic Estonia to focus on keeping works on schedule

In the Estonian state company Rail Baltic Estonia, the post of the chairman will be taken up by Tõnu Grünberg, who has been tasked with keeping construction works on schedule and ensuring continued funding, ERR reports.

February 26, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Have you ever caused a car accident?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
National Health Service urges residents to use state-funded cancer screening tests more actively
Why is peripheral sight important and how can it be improved?
PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!