Weather in Latvia to become sunny second half of the week

BNN
March 16, 2020

topical, weather forecast, weather, weather forecast for this week, rain, March, sun, snowCyclone activity will dominate the weather in the first half of the week – precipitation is expected on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. From Friday onwards, however, anticyclone activity will increase – weather will become sunny and precipitation will calm down, as reported by Latvia’s Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

Air temperature is expected to range from +5° C… +10° C during the day in the first half of the week and -5° C… -10° C at night in the second half of the week.

On Monday, 16 March, there will be more clouds and a precipitation zone will pass through the country’s territory from the north-west. Rain, snow and wet snow are expected. Wind speed will reach 15-17 m/sec. Maximum daytime air temperature will range between +3° C… +6° C. The wind will gradually draw in from the north-west and will gradually calm down. As the sky clears, night-time air temperature will drop to -1° C… -6° C.

High atmospheric pressure will ensure there is no precipitation on Tuesday.

The wind will draw in from the south and air temperature during the day and at night will range between +2° C and +7° C.

On Wednesday and Thursday weather in Latvia will be dictated by the southern portion of a wide cyclone – the amount of clouds will increase and it will rain in many parts of the country.

According to current forecasts, from Friday onward a wide anticyclone will approach Latvia, reducing the amount of clouds and ensuring only some precipitation on Saturday. Air temperature during the day will range between 0° C… +5° C and drop to -9° C at night.

Latvian government forms special group to support businesses and prevent Covid-19 damages

Following Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s order, a government group for support of entrepreneurship and employed people for the prevention of economic consequences caused by Covid-19 coronavirus, as confirmed by the prime minister’s press-secretary Sandris Sabajevs.

March 16, 2020

March 16, 2020

KPV LV leader evasive about party’s next economy minister candidate

Political party KPV LV will either leave the government or will offer a new economy minister from among its members, as LTV programme Rīta panorama journalists were told by Atis Zakatistovs.

March 16, 2020

Number of Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia reaches 30

Four new coronavirus Covid-19 infection cases were found in Latvia yesterday. This makes the total number of infection cases in Latvia reach 30, as reported by the Disease Monitoring and Prevention Centre.

March 16, 2020

Week in Lithuania: Coronavirus menace keeps growing, storm ravages country, cooperation with CIA

In Lithuania, the top stories of the past week were coronavirus testing and new measures to prevent it, as well as discussion of measures to reduce transport pollution discussed and Lithuania agreeing to cooperate in CIA probe.

March 15, 2020

BNN summary of the week: No sickness in the homestead. Nemiro’s friendship earns serious punishment. Putin for life?

BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Stay home; Cleansing; Contest; Decision; Return of tsar era?; Life’s Becoming Expensive; Possible Violation.

March 15, 2020

Next week’s centralized school exams in Latvia pushed to May

Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers decided on Saturday, 14 March, to postpone centralized school exams until May.

March 14, 2020

Stay home. Latvian government shuts down all international passenger services

It has been decided to shut down all international passenger services starting from Tuesday, 17 March, as announced by Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš after an extraordinary meeting of the government.

March 14, 2020

Upwards of one billion euros to be allocated to reduce Covid-19 impact on economy in Latvia

To reduce the impact of the spreading coronavirus Covid-19 on the economy, Latvia plans to allocate upwards of one billion euros to support companies, as journalists were told by Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš on Friday, 13 March.

March 13, 2020

Kaimiņš: Ralfs Nemiro should’ve been dismissed a long time ago; KPV LV made into Olainfarm branch office

Ralfs Nemiro should have been dismissed from the post of Latvia’s economy minister a long time ago. I had warned both Latvia’s society and KPV LV members about his activities and suspicious company he keeps, including Pāvels Rebenoks and Mārtiņš Krieķis, as far back as summer last year and a week ago, said the founder of KPV LV Artuss Kaimiņš commented in a telephone conversation with BNN.

March 13, 2020

Lithuania bans public events, closes schools until March 27

In Lithuania, where three cases of the virus disease COVID-19 have been confirmed, the government has announced the closure of schools and universities and a ban on sporting and cultural events until March 27, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.

March 13, 2020

Latvia’s industrial production volume decline in January more rapid than EU’s average

In January 2020 industrial production output in Latvia, when compared to the same period of 2019 had declined 4.5%, which is a more rapid decline than the average in the EU, according to data published by Eurostat on Thursday, 12 March.

March 13, 2020

EU to offer migrants in Greece EUR 2,000 for returning home

The European Commission has announced a voluntary, month-long programme to the economic migrants in Greek islands offering them 2 000 euros per person to return home, British news portal The Guardian reports.

March 13, 2020

Latvian Fiscal Discipline Council recommends postponing tax reform

Considering uncertain economic development and high risk level, it would be best to postpone the tax reform, as well as other fiscally-sensitive activities until the situation has normalized, as the newly-elected Fiscal Disciplinary Council concluded at its first meeting.

March 13, 2020

US, British soldiers fall in Iraq; US attacks militia group

In Iraq, a rocket attack has hit a US military base killing two American and one British soldiers. The US has conducted air strikes against what its coalition forces called Iran-backed fighters, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

March 13, 2020

Latvian Economy Minister’s access to official secrets annulled; KPV LV to pick a new candidate soon

Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s access to official secrets has been annulled. His party – KPV LV – plans to pick a new candidate for the post next week.

March 13, 2020

28.6% of Latvian households have difficulty making ends meet

In 2019 the share of households who paid for usual necessary expenses with difficulty or great difficulty constituted 28.6 %, which is 7.1 percentage points less than in 2018.

March 13, 2020

Estonia with 27 cases of COVID-19 declares state of emergency until May

The government in Estonia, where 27 cases of the COVID-19 disease and a case of local transmission have been confirmed, has declared a state of emergency until May 1 and banned all public gatherings, cultural performances and care home visits, ERR reports.

March 13, 2020

airBaltic plans to reduce employee numbers by 400 or more people

Latvian national airline airBaltic plans to reduce the number of employees. The airline plans to temporarily cut 400 jobs or more. It is also planned to shut down several routes, as LTV programme Rīta Panorāma was told by airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss.

March 13, 2020

Latvia declares state of emergency over Covid-19 until Easter

Because of the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Latvia, authorities have declared a state of emergency until Easter. A number of strict restrictions will be adopted, as officials declared after an extraordinary meeting of the government on Thursday, 12 March.

March 13, 2020

Winergy-related people sentenced to prison for defrauding Latvia’s state budget funds

Riga Regional Court has sentenced three people who were previously associated with wind turbine park LLC Winergy to prison for defrauding state budget funds worth EUR 2.1 million.

March 12, 2020

Latvian government conceptually supports increasing wages for teachers

During the development of the 2020 budget for Latvia, parties forming the coalition conceptually agreed on an increase of wages for teachers starting with 1 September 2020, as reported by Education and Science Ministry.

March 12, 2020

Latvian NVA invites employers to apply for training of desired employees

Latvian State Employment Agency has organized a campaign for requests from employers for training of desired workers as part of European Social Fund project Support for unemployed persons’ education and its activity Training over employers, NVA confirms. Employers will be able to submit applications until 25 March.

March 12, 2020

With 30 years into independence, Lithuanian pundits speak not only of achievements

Lithuania has clinched a landmark milestone this past Wednesday, the 30th anniversary of the restoration of Lithuanian independence. A Vilmorus poll released on the occasion shows that 58,1 per cent of Lithuanians are satisfied with the changes over the last 30 years and, well, a sizeable 28.4 percent were discontent with them.

March 12, 2020

SIF: wage difference between genders reportedly 14.1% in 2018

The Social Integration Fund, using a video presentation of a social experiment and expert discussion, opened a new season of the Openness is Value informative campaign on Wednesday, 11 March. This year this campaign will focus on gender equality in Latvia, as confirmed by the campaign’s communication specialist Katrīna Ķeķe.

March 12, 2020
