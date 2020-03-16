Weather in Latvia to become sunny second half of the week

Cyclone activity will dominate the weather in the first half of the week – precipitation is expected on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. From Friday onwards, however, anticyclone activity will increase – weather will become sunny and precipitation will calm down, as reported by Latvia’s Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

Air temperature is expected to range from +5° C… +10° C during the day in the first half of the week and -5° C… -10° C at night in the second half of the week.

On Monday, 16 March, there will be more clouds and a precipitation zone will pass through the country’s territory from the north-west. Rain, snow and wet snow are expected. Wind speed will reach 15-17 m/sec. Maximum daytime air temperature will range between +3° C… +6° C. The wind will gradually draw in from the north-west and will gradually calm down. As the sky clears, night-time air temperature will drop to -1° C… -6° C.

High atmospheric pressure will ensure there is no precipitation on Tuesday.

The wind will draw in from the south and air temperature during the day and at night will range between +2° C and +7° C.

On Wednesday and Thursday weather in Latvia will be dictated by the southern portion of a wide cyclone – the amount of clouds will increase and it will rain in many parts of the country.

According to current forecasts, from Friday onward a wide anticyclone will approach Latvia, reducing the amount of clouds and ensuring only some precipitation on Saturday. Air temperature during the day will range between 0° C… +5° C and drop to -9° C at night.