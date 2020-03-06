Weather in Latvia to remain warm and rainy on weekends and next week

At the end of the week, weather in Latvia will be influenced by high atmospheric pressure area. However, from Saturday, 7 March, onward cyclone activity will increase, bringing in clouds and precipitation. Wind speed will also increase next week, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

On Friday the sky will become clear and little to no precipitation is expected. On weekends, however, a new cyclone will approach Latvia from the south-west, bringing in rain and wet snow to the country. Air temperature at the end of the week at night will be 0° C… +4° C, whereas daytime temperature will be +3° C… +8° C.

On the night to Monday, as atmospheric pressure increases, the sky will clear and will force air temperature in central and western areas to reduce. Daytime air temperature on Monday will be +4° C… +8° C.

On Tuesday a wide cyclone will reach Latvia, brining rain to many areas and even snow to eastern areas. Wind speed will reach 15-17 m/sec.

Weather will remain rainy in the middle of the week and in the second half of next week. Current forecasts suggest wind speed may continue increasing, reaching 20-23 m/sec along the coast.