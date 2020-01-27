Weather in Latvia to remain warm and rich with precipitation in last days of January

Weather in Latvia will be dictated by several cyclones this week. This means rain, snow and wet snow. Wind will draw in from the south, making it so that air temperature at the end of January remains uncharacteristically high for the winter month, as predicted by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology.

At the beginning of the week, south-eastern portions of the cyclone will bring multiple precipitation zones to Latvia. It will be rainy in multiple areas of Latvia on Monday, 27 January. Eastern regions will also experience wet snow and snow. Precipitation will calm down at night. However, in morning hours of Tuesday a new precipitation zone will bring rain and wet snow to most of Latvia. This weather will remain until the middle of the week.

In certain areas, mainly the eastern portion of the country, there may be a mantle of snow. It will not last, however, as daytime air temperature will remain above 0° C in most of the country, reaching +4° C… +6° C. Only at night will air temperature temporarily drop below 0° C.

On Friday a new active cyclone will form above Sweden’s southern parts, which will bring strong wind, snow and wet snow to many parts in Latvia. Snowing will continue in some parts on the night to Saturday. Nevertheless, the mantle of snow will always melt over the course of daytime.

Wind speed along the coast will increase to 14-15 m/sec on weekends. Current forecasts suggest that colder masses of air may flow to Latvia along with north-western winds in a week.