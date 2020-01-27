bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Tuesday 28.01.2020
LatviaLatvia

Weather in Latvia to remain warm and rich with precipitation in last days of January

BNN
January 27, 2020

weather, forecast, meteorologists, LatviaWeather in Latvia will be dictated by several cyclones this week. This means rain, snow and wet snow. Wind will draw in from the south, making it so that air temperature at the end of January remains uncharacteristically high for the winter month, as predicted by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology.

At the beginning of the week, south-eastern portions of the cyclone will bring multiple precipitation zones to Latvia. It will be rainy in multiple areas of Latvia on Monday, 27 January. Eastern regions will also experience wet snow and snow. Precipitation will calm down at night. However, in morning hours of Tuesday a new precipitation zone will bring rain and wet snow to most of Latvia. This weather will remain until the middle of the week.

In certain areas, mainly the eastern portion of the country, there may be a mantle of snow. It will not last, however, as daytime air temperature will remain above 0° C in most of the country, reaching +4° C… +6° C. Only at night will air temperature temporarily drop below 0° C.

On Friday a new active cyclone will form above Sweden’s southern parts, which will bring strong wind, snow and wet snow to many parts in Latvia. Snowing will continue in some parts on the night to Saturday. Nevertheless, the mantle of snow will always melt over the course of daytime.

Wind speed along the coast will increase to 14-15 m/sec on weekends. Current forecasts suggest that colder masses of air may flow to Latvia along with north-western winds in a week.

Swedbank: 27% of Latvian residents believe they are aware of tax benefits

Only every fourth Latvian resident believes they are fully aware of taxes and benefits applied to their wage, according to results of a study performed by Swedbank Institute of Finances.

January 27, 2020

On Auschwitz liberation anniversary, calls for memory of victims, survivors

In the former Auschwitz concentration camp, where 1.1 million people have been exterminated, a memorial event was held on Monday, January 27, to honour the camp’s liberation and its survivors.

January 27, 2020

Court maintains KNAB decision on Dienas Bizness’ penalty over hidden campaigning in force

Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court has decided to maintain the decision made by Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau in relation to penalizing LLC Dienas Bizness for hidden political campaigning prior to 13th Saeima unchanged, as LTV was told by the court, writes public media portal lsm.lv.

January 27, 2020

Baltic Express: transit situation would benefit from a change of Latvian Railway’s policy

It is possible to reduce the freight volume decline in Latvia by rapidly and significantly reducing Latvian Railway’s service prices, which is possible by improving the cost effectiveness of LDz operations, says Baltic Express board chairman Māris Bremze.

January 27, 2020

Minister: the state may have to invest in port terminals to secure freights

It is possible state should invest in port terminals to secure, for example, freights from Belarus, said Latvian Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma, commenting on potential cooperation with Belarus in transportation of oil products.

January 27, 2020

In China, number of corona virus victims reaches 81, cases confirmed – 2 800

In China, the number of people, who have been killed by a serious outbreak of anew coronavirus have reached 81. The number virus cases, however, is much higher – 2 827.

January 27, 2020

Life in UK after Brexit day to stay the same for transition months

The United Kingdom will on Friday, January 31, begin its way out of the European Union. For the 11-month transition period, everyday is expected to stay the same as as British government negotiates an agreement on future relations with the bloc.

January 27, 2020

Officials avoid giving a clear answer in regards to state grants for Latvian Railway

State officials avoid giving a clear answer as whether or not Latvian Railway could end up in a situation when the company may require state budget assistance, as reported by LTV programme De Facto.

January 27, 2020

NBA star Bryant’s helicopter flew in poor weather conditions

The U.S. helicopter crash, which took the lives of NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people, took place in conditions that the local police considered too dangerous for flying.

January 27, 2020

Economic Police may investigate Olainfarm’s council’s operations during Rebenoks’ term

Latvian State Police Economic Crimes Enforcement Unit may have commenced a criminal process over operations of pharmaceutical company Olainfarm’s council for the time when Pāvels Rebenoks and lawyer Mārtiņš Krieķis were in charge of it, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.

January 27, 2020

After Turkey earthquake, 45 people saved from rubble

Rescue workers in Turkey are starting to reduce the scale of their efforts to find survivors after an earthquake on Friday, January 27, took the lives of 36 people.

January 27, 2020

VDD official: no new office would mean slowing the service’s development

Not constructing a new office building for the Latvian State Security Service on the chosen territory in Teika – the former cycling track Marss – would delay the service’s development, VDD vice-chief Ēriks Cinkuss told Latvijas Radio on Monday, 27 January.

January 27, 2020

Week in Lithuania: Transport Minister breached law, Vilnius University elects new rector, Polish bank invited

In Lithuania, the top news stories were Transport Minister being found guilty over the violation of law, President Nausėda inviting Poland’s Pekao bank to Lithuania and Vilnius launching its ecological initiative.

January 26, 2020

BNN summary of the week: Moneyval report. Scandal over VDD building. Žagars and Kairišs at the helm of Dailes theatre

It seems the repair efforts for Latvia’s financial market have paid off. Moneyval published its report this week, which concludes Latvia has successfully completed recommendations for tidying its finance sector. There are still areas in need of improving, but there is room for hope Latvia will not be grey-listed.

January 26, 2020

Development of areas along Rail Baltica line will require investments worth EUR 300 million

In order to implement infrastructure development projects along Rail Baltica line in Riga, it will be necessary to secure investments up to EUR 350 million in the next ten-year period, as reported by Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs.

2 comments
January 24, 2020

Olainfarm shareholders fail to convene due to lack of quorum

Because of the lack of quorum, the extraordinary meeting of Olainfarm shareholders originally scheduled for Friday, 24 January, did not take place. It was planned to discuss changes to the company council during this meeting, as reported by the company’s representative Ieva Lapiņa-Ennīte.

January 24, 2020

EY: investors more optimistic about Latvia’s economic competitiveness

Last year, investors’ opinion of the competitiveness of Latvia’s economy improved for nearly all indexes, as reported by EY Latvija representatives.

January 24, 2020

Bulgaria accuses three Russian citizens for poisoning of arms producer

Three Russian citizens have been charged by Bulgaria over the attempted murder of an arms producer and another two Bulgarians using a poison. One survivor believes there is a link with the poisoning of the Skripals in the United Kingdom.

January 24, 2020

Ignoring sanctions, Ventspils City Council approves budget created under Lembergs’ watchful eye

In spite of sanctions imposed by USA, Ventspils City Council approved the city’s budget for 2020, which came to be under absolute influence from Aivars Lembergs, on Thursday, 23 January, BNN was told by opposition deputy Aivis Landmanis.

1 comment
January 24, 2020

Estonia eyes one-year prison sentence for first-time drunk drivers

Estonian government ministers have proposed harsher sanctions for drunk driving. Their initiative comes after three people got killed in a crash, where a heavily intoxicated driver was involved.

January 24, 2020

Latvian residents trust National Armed Forces the most and the Saeima the least

Latvia’s residents trust the country’s National Armed Forces and the president the most and the Saeima the least, according to the survey performed by Latvian National Security Academy’s Security and Strategic Research Centre.

January 24, 2020

In China, coronavirus claims more lives as transport limitations put in place

The Chinese outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus has reached the death toll of 26 people, meanwhile, authorities are trying to keep it from spreading introducing transport movement limitations in at least 10 cities.

January 24, 2020

Information about VDD new office building’s construction costs is a state secret

Although some media have mentioned different amounts of money the construction of a new office for the State Security Service at the location of former Marss cycling track may cost, the service reports that this information is considered a state secret.

January 24, 2020

Kariņš: Latvia is no longer the younger brother – our country’s voice is heard

Latvia is no longer the younger brother on the international arena – our country is heard and its opinion is taken seriously, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš at annual foreign policy debates on Thursday, 23 January.

January 24, 2020
