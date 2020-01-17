Weather to remain warm in Latvia at week’s end

At the end of the week the sky in Latvia will become clear and the sun will shine. No precipitation is expected. However, a low atmospheric pressure area will approach the country from the west during weekends, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

Meteorologists warn that drivers need to be cautious because visibility will be poor and roads may be slippery at night.

Wind will draw in from the south and its speed may reach 14 m/sec. Air temperature at night will stay at 0° C… +5° C, whereas daytime air temperature will stay at +3° C… +6° C.

On Saturday, 18 December, some rain is expected in the afternoon and on the night to Sunday. On Monday the weather will be dictated by high atmospheric pressure, allowing the sky to clear and for the sun to shine. No rain is expected. Wind will draw in from south-west and west and its speed may be high along the coast.

Night-time air temperature will stay at -2° C… +4° C, whereas daytime air temperature will reach +1° C… +6° C.

A wide cyclone will approach Latvia on Tuesday, bringing rain to many areas. Wind speed will be moderate in most of the country and strong along the coast. Warmer masses of air will be carried to the country, making air temperature stay above 0° C.

Starting with the middle of the week, air temperature will start going down – rain will be replaced with wet snow and snow. However, the cold will not last.