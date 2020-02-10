Week in Latvia to be rainy and windy; strong wind expected in many parts

Strong wind and rain are expected in Latvia this week. Air temperature is also expected to increase, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

On Monday, 10 February, wind will be strong in Latvia. It will calm down over the course of the day, however. On the night to Tuesday wind speed in most of the country will not exceed 15-17 m/sec (up to 20 m/sec in Kurzeme’s south-west). Air temperature will increase to +2° C… +5° C (+6° C along the coast). Air temperature will not drop below 0° C at night.

Wind speed will remain at 15-17 m/sec in the middle of the week.

At night it will affect only coastal areas, but during the day it is also expected in most of the country. Air temperature will be uncharacteristically high for February during the day, reaching +3° C… +5° C. Air temperature will be above 0° C during the night as well. Both the amount and intensity of precipitation will gradually reduce.

Cyclone activity will gradually reduce at the end of the week, but the sky will remain clouded for the most part. A new precipitation zone will pass through Latvia on Thursday. This means more rain and wet snow at times in most in Latvia. Wind will draw in from the south and south-west in most of Latvia with speed reaching 15-16 m/sec. The wind will calm down on the night to Friday, however. Anticyclone activity will increase, which means no more precipitation, and air temperature may reduce to -2° C… -3° C. Drivers are urged to be careful as roads may become slippery.

Colder masses of air will flow to the country on weekends. Air temperature will drop to +2° C… +3° C during the day and -4° C at night.