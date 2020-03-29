Week in Lithuania: 5th person succumbs to COVID-19, court postpones January 13 case hearing, new ambassadors appointed

Last week, in Lithuania, the President urged EU leaders to be tougher on COVID-19 after the fifth person in Lithuania died from COVID-19. In other news, Senukai retail chain was cleared by Competition watchdog and a court postponed the hearing of the January 13 case.

5th person dies of coronavirus in Lithuania

A fifth death of the coronavirus has been confirmed Lithuania on Friday after an elderly resident of the western port of Klaipeda, who was in the risk group, died in Klaipeda University Hospital, the Health Ministry said. The total of 345 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Lithuania by Friday morning, the country’s Health Ministry said. 1,175 samples were tested on Thursday, bringing their total number to 5,495.

Court postpones hearing of January 13 case

The Court of Appeal of Lithuania has postponed the start of the hearing of the January 13 case until May due to the ongoing quarantine. The first hearing of the high-profile case had been scheduled for Thursday, March 26. The Court of Appeal said the first hearing is now scheduled for May 6. In late March, a panel of three judges found 67 citizens of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity and issued prison sentences ranging from four to 14 years.

President: EU must be more tough on COVID-19

EU must step up its coordination efforts to stop the spread of the virus and ensure the protection of people‘s health, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said on Thursday, March 26, following a video conference of the European Council. According to the Lithuanian president, the joint procurement process is too slow and there are delays of supply.

Exams in Lithuania to be held as always

Graduation exams in Lithuania might be held under the usual procedure if the existing quarantine ends before June or by the middle of June, Education, Science and Sports Minister said on Thursday, March 26. According to the education ministry, in Europe, only Poland, the Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, Luxembourg, Finland and Hungary still plan to hold exams under their usual schedules. Other countries have either postponed or cancelled exams.

No extra measures in Ukmergė to be applied

A government committee on Thursday, March 26, decided against introducing restrictions on movement in the coronavirus-affected municipality of Ukmergė but called on residents to refrain from unnecessary trips. The Health Ministry has also been ordered to extend testing of Ukmergė residents, and a mobile checkpoint will be established there, the government said. Three people have died of the coronavirus in Ukmergė, and eight medics from the local hospital have tested positive.

Lithuania’s competition watchdog clears Senukai

Lithuania’s Competition Council has terminated its two-year investigation into alleged anti-competitive agreements among 7 Lithuanian and Latvian companies engaged in the production and sales of construction, repair and household goods. The investigation, launched in April, 2018, sought to find out whether Tikkurila in Lithuania and Latvia, Kesko Senukai Lithuania, Kesko Senukai Digital, Ermitažas, DAW Lietuva and Topcolor had been coordinating product prices or performed other actions which might have restricted competition.

Central banker against price regulation

The government’s aspiration to regulate prices during an emergency situation probably looks attractive politically but has no economic sense, Vitas Vasiliauskas, board chairman of the Bank of Lithuania, told an online press conference on Thursday, March 26. The Lithuanian Cabinet approved on Wednesday a legislative package allowing it to regulate prices during an emergency situation.

No passenger flight at Vilnius Airport

In Vilnius Airport, not a single passenger aircraft landed on Thursday, March 26, following border closures and flight cancellations due to the coronavirus. Airport handled only cargo flights, a spokesman for Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports) said. According to Tadas Vasiliauskas, the spokesman, this marks the first time in the airport’s history that it will serve no passenger flights, apart from the summer of 2017 when it was closed for runway upgrades. No passenger flights are scheduled to land at Palanga Airport either.

Conservatives’ leader call for a coronavirus summit

Gabrielius Landsbergis, the leader of the conservative Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats, on Thursday, March 26, called for an extraordinary meeting of European right-wing parties to discuss Europe’s response to threats posed by the coronavirus pandemic. In his letter to Donald Tusk, the president of the European People’s Party (EPP), an alliance of European centre-right parties, Landsbergis warned that an inadequate response to the crisis could undermine the values of democracy, the rule of law and human rights.

Funds to pan-Baltic Rail Baltica enterprise allocated

Lithuania’s Lietuvos Geležinkeliu Infrastruktūra (Lithuanian Railway Infrastructure) will transfer 2.1 million euros to RB Rail, a pan-Baltic enterprise established for the implementation of the Rail Baltica railway project, as there was a risk that the enterprise will lack funds. The two companies have signed a contract this week on services for the project’s management, coordination and support. This way Lithuania became the first to meet its commitment to ensure the operation of the joint enterprise this year, Lithuania’s Transport Ministry said.

Lithuania to recall US, EU ambassadors

New Lithuanian ambassadors to Russia and Ukraine should assume their positions in May, and the country plans to recall its diplomatic representatives to the United States and the European Union in the summer. Under the government’s draft resolutions, career diplomat Eitvydas Bajarūnas is proposed for Lithuanian ambassador to Moscow. He has previously served as Lithuania’s ambassador to Sweden and consul general in Saint Petersburg. Bajarūnas should replace Remigijus Motuzas who was recalled in January.

Stadium contract terminated lawfully

The authorities of Kaunas, Lithuania’s second-largest city, lawfully terminated their contract with Turkish company Kayi Insaat on the construction of a stadium, a court has ruled. Kaunas Regional Court on Tuesday, March 24, rejected the Turkish company’s appeal to deem the terminal unlawful.