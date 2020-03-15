bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Sunday 15.03.2020 | Name days: Imalda, Amalda, Amilda
LithuaniaLithuania

Week in Lithuania: Coronavirus menace keeps growing, storm ravages country, cooperation with CIA

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

March 15, 2020

Lithuania coronavirus CIA schools recommended

In Lithuania, the top stories of the past week were coronavirus testing and new measures to prevent it, as well as discussion of measures to reduce transport pollution discussed and Lithuania agreeing to cooperate in CIA probe.

45 samples tested for coronavirus in Lithuania, no new cases

The total of 45 blood samples were tested for possible coronavirus in Lithuania on Thursday, March 12, but they all came back negative, the country’s Health Ministry said. Its figures show that, all in all, 366 COVID-19 tests have been done in the country. Only three coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Lithuania so far. They include a woman in Siauliai and a couple in Kaunas. They all had visited northern Italy and now being treated in hospital. A state of emergency in declared in Lithuania over the coronavirus threat.

School closures for two weeks ordered

The Lithuanian government on Thursday, March 12, backed the State Emergency Situation Commission’s proposal to suspend activity of all educational, cultural, sports and leisure establishments in the country due to the coronavirus threat, and also ban traveling to certain countries until March 27. People will also be banned from leaving the country and travel to risk countries, including Italy, France, Germany Spain, China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, South Korea and Singapore. People arriving from risk countries will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

General, 2 other officers quarantined in Vilnius

Lithuanian Land Force Commander Brigadier General Raimundas Vaikšnoras was taken from Vilnius Airport straight to a hospital to be tested for coronavirus after he returned from a trip to Germany on Tuesday, March 10. The measures were taken following international media reports that two military officers tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a military conference that took place in Wiesbaden, Germany, on March 5-6.

Storm in Lithuania kills woman, damages 13 cars

Lithuania’s Fire and Rescue Department has received 471 calls by 6 a.m. on Friday, March 13, over the consequences of the overnight storm that killed one woman and damaged 13 cars. Most of them (93) were received in Klaipeda County, and also 66 in Vilnius County, over 40 in Panevėžys, Kaunas, Siauliai and Utena Counties, and over 20 in Marijampole County. It was reported on Thursday that a ripped part of a roof killed a woman in Ukmergė, and the same piece also damaged a bus.

Wife of Vytautas Landsbergis dies at 90

Gražina Ručytė-Landsbergienė, the wife of Lithuania’s first post-independence leader Vytautas Landsbergis, died at the age of 90 on Tuesday, March 11. Ručytė-Landsbergienė was born in the eastern Lithuanian town of Anykščiai in 1930, and studied at the Kaunas Conservatoire. Her studies were interrupted by her deportation to Siberia in 1949. Back in Lithuania, Ručytė-Landsbergienė taught at the Vilnius Pedagogical Institute and the Lithuanian Music Academy. She became the head of the Landsbergis Foundation in 1991 and the Lithuanian representative of the US Lithuanian Orphan Care Committee in 1993.

Government discusses measures to reduce transport pollution

As Lithuania plans to reduce transport pollution and this sector’s environmental impact over the upcoming decade, the country’s government on Tuesday, March 10, discussed measures, estimated to need around 1.5 billion euros in funding, to reach that goal. Energy Minister Žygimantas Vaičiūnas introduced the Cabinet to draft amendments to the Law on Energy from Renewable Sources as they will create conditions to ensure that the share of energy from renewable sources in the country’s transport sector stands at 15 per cent by 2030.

Government decides to grant aid to Greece

The Lithuanian government has on Tuesday, March 10, decided to grant aid to Greece. In a statement, the government said the aid was granted in response to Greece’s request for humanitarian assistance and to contribute to the regulation of consequences of the refugee crisis in Europe. Lithuania plans to send tents, beds, sleeping bags, pillows, footwear for a total of 79,600 euros. The Lithuanian government also allocated 50,000 euros from the state reserve for the purpose.

President stands against NATO-duplicating European defence system

Talks of a separate EU defence system are raising special concern and would lead to confusion as it would duplicate NATO, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said on Tuesday, March 10 while addressing participants of the Bucharest Nine meeting of foreign ministers in Vilnius. In the middle of 2018, nine EU member states, including the United Kingdom which left the EU in January, backed France’s proposed initiative to establish a European defence group.

President chastises West for passiveness on Russia

Russia remains the key long-term threat to NATO, and the West’s passiveness on Russia’s military actions only encourages this country’s aggression, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said on Tuesday, March 10, while addressing participants of the Bucharest Nine meeting of foreign ministers in Vilnius. The Lithuanian president paid attention to the fact that NATO’s presence in the Eastern flank is very modest compared to Russia’s aggressive military posture, especially taking into account the Kaliningrad region.

Lithuania ready to cooperate as part of CIA prison probe

Lithuania is ready to cooperate as part of the International Criminal Court investigation into possible human rights violations at secret CIA prisons, Lithuania’s Justice Ministry and Prosecutor General’s Office said on Tuesday, March 10. In May, 2018, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that a secret CIA prison operated in Lithuania in 2005-2006 for suspected terrorist and ordered Lithuania to pay 130,000 euros in compensation to Abu Zubaydah, a Palestinian born in Saudi Arabia. The Strasbourg court is now hearing a second case against Lithuania, initiated by Saudi Arabia citizen Mustafa al Hawsawi over his unlawful detention at a secret American prison in Lithuania.

Lithuanian traveller dies of malaria in Nigeria

A Lithuanian businessman who was an avid traveller has died of malaria this week in Africa. Another Lithuanian traveller is also affected by malaria and is a poor state. The Lithuanian team left for Africa several months ago. The trip was meant to commemorate Lithuania’s Independence Day celebrated on March 11.

Keywords: CIA coronavirus Lithuania schools


Leave a reply

Week in Lithuania: Coronavirus menace keeps growing, storm ravages country, cooperation with CIA

In Lithuania, the top stories of the past week were coronavirus testing and new measures to prevent it, as well as discussion of measures to reduce transport pollution discussed and Lithuania agreeing to cooperate in CIA probe.

March 15, 2020

BNN summary of the week: No sickness in the homestead. Nemiro’s friendship earns serious punishment. Putin for life?

BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Stay home; Cleansing; Contest; Decision; Return of tsar era?; Life’s Becoming Expensive; Possible Violation.

March 15, 2020

Next week’s centralized school exams in Latvia pushed to May

Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers decided on Saturday, 14 March, to postpone centralized school exams until May.

March 14, 2020

Stay home. Latvian government shuts down all international passenger services

It has been decided to shut down all international passenger services starting from Tuesday, 17 March, as announced by Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš after an extraordinary meeting of the government.

1 comment
March 14, 2020

Upwards of one billion euros to be allocated to reduce Covid-19 impact on economy in Latvia

To reduce the impact of the spreading coronavirus Covid-19 on the economy, Latvia plans to allocate upwards of one billion euros to support companies, as journalists were told by Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš on Friday, 13 March.

March 13, 2020

Kaimiņš: Ralfs Nemiro should’ve been dismissed a long time ago; KPV LV made into Olainfarm branch office

Ralfs Nemiro should have been dismissed from the post of Latvia’s economy minister a long time ago. I had warned both Latvia’s society and KPV LV members about his activities and suspicious company he keeps, including Pāvels Rebenoks and Mārtiņš Krieķis, as far back as summer last year and a week ago, said the founder of KPV LV Artuss Kaimiņš commented in a telephone conversation with BNN.

March 13, 2020

Lithuania bans public events, closes schools until March 27

In Lithuania, where three cases of the virus disease COVID-19 have been confirmed, the government has announced the closure of schools and universities and a ban on sporting and cultural events until March 27, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.

March 13, 2020

Latvia’s industrial production volume decline in January more rapid than EU’s average

In January 2020 industrial production output in Latvia, when compared to the same period of 2019 had declined 4.5%, which is a more rapid decline than the average in the EU, according to data published by Eurostat on Thursday, 12 March.

March 13, 2020

EU to offer migrants in Greece EUR 2,000 for returning home

The European Commission has announced a voluntary, month-long programme to the economic migrants in Greek islands offering them 2 000 euros per person to return home, British news portal The Guardian reports.

March 13, 2020

Latvian Fiscal Discipline Council recommends postponing tax reform

Considering uncertain economic development and high risk level, it would be best to postpone the tax reform, as well as other fiscally-sensitive activities until the situation has normalized, as the newly-elected Fiscal Disciplinary Council concluded at its first meeting.

March 13, 2020

US, British soldiers fall in Iraq; US attacks militia group

In Iraq, a rocket attack has hit a US military base killing two American and one British soldiers. The US has conducted air strikes against what its coalition forces called Iran-backed fighters, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

March 13, 2020

Latvian Economy Minister’s access to official secrets annulled; KPV LV to pick a new candidate soon

Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s access to official secrets has been annulled. His party – KPV LV – plans to pick a new candidate for the post next week.

1 comment
March 13, 2020

28.6% of Latvian households have difficulty making ends meet

In 2019 the share of households who paid for usual necessary expenses with difficulty or great difficulty constituted 28.6 %, which is 7.1 percentage points less than in 2018.

March 13, 2020

Estonia with 27 cases of COVID-19 declares state of emergency until May

The government in Estonia, where 27 cases of the COVID-19 disease and a case of local transmission have been confirmed, has declared a state of emergency until May 1 and banned all public gatherings, cultural performances and care home visits, ERR reports.

March 13, 2020

airBaltic plans to reduce employee numbers by 400 or more people

Latvian national airline airBaltic plans to reduce the number of employees. The airline plans to temporarily cut 400 jobs or more. It is also planned to shut down several routes, as LTV programme Rīta Panorāma was told by airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss.

March 13, 2020

Latvia declares state of emergency over Covid-19 until Easter

Because of the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Latvia, authorities have declared a state of emergency until Easter. A number of strict restrictions will be adopted, as officials declared after an extraordinary meeting of the government on Thursday, 12 March.

1 comment
March 13, 2020

Winergy-related people sentenced to prison for defrauding Latvia’s state budget funds

Riga Regional Court has sentenced three people who were previously associated with wind turbine park LLC Winergy to prison for defrauding state budget funds worth EUR 2.1 million.

March 12, 2020

Latvian government conceptually supports increasing wages for teachers

During the development of the 2020 budget for Latvia, parties forming the coalition conceptually agreed on an increase of wages for teachers starting with 1 September 2020, as reported by Education and Science Ministry.

March 12, 2020

Latvian NVA invites employers to apply for training of desired employees

Latvian State Employment Agency has organized a campaign for requests from employers for training of desired workers as part of European Social Fund project Support for unemployed persons’ education and its activity Training over employers, NVA confirms. Employers will be able to submit applications until 25 March.

March 12, 2020

With 30 years into independence, Lithuanian pundits speak not only of achievements

Lithuania has clinched a landmark milestone this past Wednesday, the 30th anniversary of the restoration of Lithuanian independence. A Vilmorus poll released on the occasion shows that 58,1 per cent of Lithuanians are satisfied with the changes over the last 30 years and, well, a sizeable 28.4 percent were discontent with them.

March 12, 2020

SIF: wage difference between genders reportedly 14.1% in 2018

The Social Integration Fund, using a video presentation of a social experiment and expert discussion, opened a new season of the Openness is Value informative campaign on Wednesday, 11 March. This year this campaign will focus on gender equality in Latvia, as confirmed by the campaign’s communication specialist Katrīna Ķeķe.

March 12, 2020

Estonian MPs adopt pension reform rejected before by President Kaljulaid

The Estonian Parliament has passed for the second time a sweeping pension reform that sets forth making second pillar pension reform voluntary. The draft law was previously returned to MPs by President Kersti Kaljulaid.

March 12, 2020

Six more Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia; two-week quarantine in schools after spring break proposed

Latvia’s Crisis Management Council proposes a two-week quarantine in schools after spring break, as confirmed by Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele’s announcement on Twitter.

2 comments
March 12, 2020

EU urges Greece to ensure right to asylum amid migration crisis

The European Commission has reminded Greece, which is facing a mass migration wave on its border with Turkey, that it should uphold the right to asylum, British news portal The Guardian reports.

March 12, 2020

US to suspend entry of Europeans over coronavirus, Trump says

US President Donald Trump has announced that the US suspending the entry of people from the EU Schengen area for 30 days to keep Americans safe from the new coronavirus, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

March 12, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Have your had to cancel travel plans because of coronavirus?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
Saeima reaches out to residents born on 4 May 1990
BMX track, Alfa, Cesis Castle and other nominees for Best Building of the Year in Latvia 2019
PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
National Health Service urges residents to use state-funded cancer screening tests more actively
Why is peripheral sight important and how can it be improved?
PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!