Week in Lithuania: Coronavirus menace keeps growing, storm ravages country, cooperation with CIA

In Lithuania, the top stories of the past week were coronavirus testing and new measures to prevent it, as well as discussion of measures to reduce transport pollution discussed and Lithuania agreeing to cooperate in CIA probe.

45 samples tested for coronavirus in Lithuania, no new cases

The total of 45 blood samples were tested for possible coronavirus in Lithuania on Thursday, March 12, but they all came back negative, the country’s Health Ministry said. Its figures show that, all in all, 366 COVID-19 tests have been done in the country. Only three coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Lithuania so far. They include a woman in Siauliai and a couple in Kaunas. They all had visited northern Italy and now being treated in hospital. A state of emergency in declared in Lithuania over the coronavirus threat.

School closures for two weeks ordered

The Lithuanian government on Thursday, March 12, backed the State Emergency Situation Commission’s proposal to suspend activity of all educational, cultural, sports and leisure establishments in the country due to the coronavirus threat, and also ban traveling to certain countries until March 27. People will also be banned from leaving the country and travel to risk countries, including Italy, France, Germany Spain, China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, South Korea and Singapore. People arriving from risk countries will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

General, 2 other officers quarantined in Vilnius

Lithuanian Land Force Commander Brigadier General Raimundas Vaikšnoras was taken from Vilnius Airport straight to a hospital to be tested for coronavirus after he returned from a trip to Germany on Tuesday, March 10. The measures were taken following international media reports that two military officers tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a military conference that took place in Wiesbaden, Germany, on March 5-6.

Storm in Lithuania kills woman, damages 13 cars

Lithuania’s Fire and Rescue Department has received 471 calls by 6 a.m. on Friday, March 13, over the consequences of the overnight storm that killed one woman and damaged 13 cars. Most of them (93) were received in Klaipeda County, and also 66 in Vilnius County, over 40 in Panevėžys, Kaunas, Siauliai and Utena Counties, and over 20 in Marijampole County. It was reported on Thursday that a ripped part of a roof killed a woman in Ukmergė, and the same piece also damaged a bus.

Wife of Vytautas Landsbergis dies at 90

Gražina Ručytė-Landsbergienė, the wife of Lithuania’s first post-independence leader Vytautas Landsbergis, died at the age of 90 on Tuesday, March 11. Ručytė-Landsbergienė was born in the eastern Lithuanian town of Anykščiai in 1930, and studied at the Kaunas Conservatoire. Her studies were interrupted by her deportation to Siberia in 1949. Back in Lithuania, Ručytė-Landsbergienė taught at the Vilnius Pedagogical Institute and the Lithuanian Music Academy. She became the head of the Landsbergis Foundation in 1991 and the Lithuanian representative of the US Lithuanian Orphan Care Committee in 1993.

Government discusses measures to reduce transport pollution

As Lithuania plans to reduce transport pollution and this sector’s environmental impact over the upcoming decade, the country’s government on Tuesday, March 10, discussed measures, estimated to need around 1.5 billion euros in funding, to reach that goal. Energy Minister Žygimantas Vaičiūnas introduced the Cabinet to draft amendments to the Law on Energy from Renewable Sources as they will create conditions to ensure that the share of energy from renewable sources in the country’s transport sector stands at 15 per cent by 2030.

Government decides to grant aid to Greece

The Lithuanian government has on Tuesday, March 10, decided to grant aid to Greece. In a statement, the government said the aid was granted in response to Greece’s request for humanitarian assistance and to contribute to the regulation of consequences of the refugee crisis in Europe. Lithuania plans to send tents, beds, sleeping bags, pillows, footwear for a total of 79,600 euros. The Lithuanian government also allocated 50,000 euros from the state reserve for the purpose.

President stands against NATO-duplicating European defence system

Talks of a separate EU defence system are raising special concern and would lead to confusion as it would duplicate NATO, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said on Tuesday, March 10 while addressing participants of the Bucharest Nine meeting of foreign ministers in Vilnius. In the middle of 2018, nine EU member states, including the United Kingdom which left the EU in January, backed France’s proposed initiative to establish a European defence group.

President chastises West for passiveness on Russia

Russia remains the key long-term threat to NATO, and the West’s passiveness on Russia’s military actions only encourages this country’s aggression, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said on Tuesday, March 10, while addressing participants of the Bucharest Nine meeting of foreign ministers in Vilnius. The Lithuanian president paid attention to the fact that NATO’s presence in the Eastern flank is very modest compared to Russia’s aggressive military posture, especially taking into account the Kaliningrad region.

Lithuania ready to cooperate as part of CIA prison probe

Lithuania is ready to cooperate as part of the International Criminal Court investigation into possible human rights violations at secret CIA prisons, Lithuania’s Justice Ministry and Prosecutor General’s Office said on Tuesday, March 10. In May, 2018, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that a secret CIA prison operated in Lithuania in 2005-2006 for suspected terrorist and ordered Lithuania to pay 130,000 euros in compensation to Abu Zubaydah, a Palestinian born in Saudi Arabia. The Strasbourg court is now hearing a second case against Lithuania, initiated by Saudi Arabia citizen Mustafa al Hawsawi over his unlawful detention at a secret American prison in Lithuania.

Lithuanian traveller dies of malaria in Nigeria

A Lithuanian businessman who was an avid traveller has died of malaria this week in Africa. Another Lithuanian traveller is also affected by malaria and is a poor state. The Lithuanian team left for Africa several months ago. The trip was meant to commemorate Lithuania’s Independence Day celebrated on March 11.