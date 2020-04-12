bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Week in Lithuania: EC earmarks COVID-19 relief funds for Lithuania, wearing facemasks becomes mandatory

April 12, 2020
Illustrative picture

In Lithuania, the top stories of the last week were: a new CEO of Klaipėda Port appointed, medics fighting COVID-19 learnt of pay raise.

EC approves 110 mn euro Lithuania’s business support scheme

The European Commission (EC) has approved Lithuania’s 110 million euros worth aid scheme to support business in the context of the coronavirus crisis. The support under the Lithuanian scheme will be open to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large companies facing difficulties as a result of the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. In total, the Lithuanian government plans to offer over 800 million euros in guarantees for bank loans to struggling businesses.

Lithuanians ordered to wear facemasks in public

It will be mandatory to wear facemasks in public in Lithuania as of Friday, April 10, the country’s government decided on Wednesday, April 8. Up until now, it has been only recommended to do so. The Seimas of Lithuania earlier increased fines for people flouting quarantine requirement and they now face fines ranging from 500 to 1,000 euros. Executives of legal entities or other responsible person will face fines ranging from 1,500 to 6,000 euros.

Lithuania aids Italy and Spain

The Lithuanian government has allocated past Wednesday medical devices worth 100,000 euros to Italy and Spain that have been worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the world. Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis earlier expressed hope Lithuanian residents would understand this decision, stating that solidarity with our partners in Europe and elsewhere is very important when fighting for people’s lives.

Latakas wins competition for Klaipeda Port CEO

Algis Latakas, former production director at Klaipėdos Jūrų Krovinių Kompanija (Klaipėda Stevedoring Company, or Klasco), the largest freight operator in the port of Klaipeda, has won the competition for the post of CEO at the Klaipeda State Seaport Authority. Latakas, who is now working for business consultancy Averditum, beat 12 other contestants, including Vidmantas Paukštė, the port’s director of infrastructure, who has been serving as its acting CEO.

Seimas raises pay for medics battling coronavirus

The Seimas (Parliament) of Lithuania on Tuesday, April 7, gave nod to a pay rise of 60–100 percent for healthcare workers, including medical residents, working in coronavirus hotspots during the lockdown. Respective amendments to the Law on Prevention and Control of Communicable Diseases in Humans were passed unanimously with 120 votes in favour. The salaries of medical workers working in the hotspots of highly dangerous communicable diseases would increase by 60 to 100 per cent. The pay rise would be financed from the national budget, instead of the Compulsory Health Insurance Fund.

Lithuania to join WHO in fighting COVID-19

Lithuania will join an international clinical trial launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and partners to help find an effective treatment for COVID-19, Vilnius’ Santaros hospital, one of the largest hospitals in Lithuania, announced on Tuesday, April 7. In Lithuania, the so-called Solidarity trial, which aims to compare additional treatment options against standard of care and to access their relative effectiveness against COVID-19, will be organised by Vilnius University Hospital Santaros Klinikos. Other Lithuania’s hospitals are expected to join the initiative in the near time. In Europe, the Solidarity trial has already been launched in Spain and Norway.

Parliament refuses to dismiss auditor general

The Seimas (Parliament) of Lithuania on Tuesday, April 7, voted against the dismissal of incumbent Auditor General Arūnas Dulkys even though President Gitanas Nausėda earlier ruled out his nomination for the second term. MPs voted on a proposal from Simonas Krėpšta, a presidential adviser, to dismiss Dulkys at the expiry of his term of office and replace him with Mindaugas Macijauskas, who currently serves as deputy auditor general. Following initial consideration, 49 MPs voted in favour of the dismissal, whereas 25 voted against and 28 abstained. Seimas appoints auditor general for a term of five years upon President’s nomination.

SSD chief claims he had right to give verbal orders

Darius Jauniškis, director of Lithuania’s State Security Department, said on Tuesday, April 7, when answering lawmakers’ questions in the parliament, that he had the right to give verbal orders to vet people. He also pointed to the fact that the parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defence (CNSD), which carried out an investigation into reports of possible unlawful collection of information, found no violations. The CNSD carried out its investigation in response to a whistle-blower’s report that the SSD, under the orders of its leadership, collected information about people within the circle of the then presidential candidate Gitanas Nausėda, as well as diplomat Vygaudas Ušackas in 2018-2019.

LR to temporarily stop services on another 30 routes

LG Keleiviams, the passenger transportation subsidiary of Lithuania’s state-run railway company Lietuvos Geležinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LR), will temporarily suspend services on another 30 routes as of Wednesday but will ensure inter-city connection, Linas Baužys, managing director at LG Keleiviams, said in a statement. LG has already suspended train services on a third – 76 out of 226 – of routes. Train passenger numbers dropped 82 per cent last week, from the same period last year. LG Keleiviams says it will ensure inter-city connection but passengers will undergo stricter checks.

Biknius appointed CEO of Amber Grid

Nemunas Biknius has been appointed CEO of Lithuania’ indirectly state-owned gas transmission company Amber Grid. Biknius, 41, the company’s former board chairman, has been managing the company as acting CEO for the past six months. He also serves as strategy and development director at EPSO-G.

Medical organisations urge better protection

Organisations uniting medics and their trade unions on Tuesday, April 7, called on Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis and Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga to take additional measures to protect medics in their fight against coronavirus. Signed by representatives of 12 medical organizations, it states that medics need not only key items of personal protective equipment, the supply of which was disrupted worldwide, but they also need usual items of protective gear and clean everyday medical clothing.

COVID-19 update in Baltics. 651 in Latvia, 1 053 in Lithuania, 1 309 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 651, increasing by 21 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 053 infection cases.

April 12, 2020

April 12, 2020

PTAC: disinfection products expand in supply and stabilize in price

There has been a significant increase with variety of disinfectant products in Latvia, which has contributed to the stabilization of prices and even their slight decline. No major price fluctuations have been observed for wide consumption goods so far, according to observations from the Consumer Rights Protection Centre.

April 12, 2020

COVID-19 update in Baltics. 630 in Latvia, 1 026 in Lithuania, 1 304 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 630, increasing by 18 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 026 infection cases.

April 11, 2020

Latvians abroad. Life stories about COVID-19 impact on Spain, Britain and New Zealand

The effect from COVID-19 is felt around the world. In some countries less than others. Rapid spread of the virus has reached to Latvians abroad, as most of them have lost jobs even though the initial goal for most of emigrated Latvians was to leave. Latvians living abroad have shared with BNN stories about the changes and problems caused by COVID-19 in Spain, New Zealand and Britain.

2 comments
April 10, 2020

COVID-19 update in Baltics. 612 in Latvia, 999 in Lithuania, 1 258 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 589, increasing by 23 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 999 infection cases.

April 10, 2020

Riga City Council's snap elections to be rescheduled for 29 August

The snap elections for Riga City Council are planned to be rescheduled for 29 August, according to amendments submitted by Latvia’s Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry to the Law on Dismissal of Riga City Council.

April 9, 2020

Latvian government supports idea to support municipal companies during crisis

Municipalities in Latvia will have the right to receive state budget loans to increase base capital of municipal companies if their turnover drops more than 50% because of COVID-19 crisis, as provided by amendments supported by the Cabinet of Ministers on Thursday, 9 April.

April 9, 2020

Nordic Investment Bank lends Latvia EUR 500 million to battle COVID-19

The Nordic Investment Bank and Republic of Latvia have signed a loan contract on provision of EUR 500 million for ten years. The loan is expected to be used to finance efforts to battle COVID-19 pandemic, BNN was told by Finance Ministry.

April 9, 2020

Churches in Estonia give guidance on Easter home services

For the coming Easter, the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church is overcoming the epidemiological ban on public assembly with online services, guidance for small home services and phone conversations, Archbishop Urmas Viilma unveiled, ERR reports.

April 9, 2020

COVID-19 update in Baltics. 589 infections in Latvia, 955 in Lithuania, 1 207 in Estonia

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Latvia has reached 589, increasing by 12 new cases in the past day. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, report 955 confirmed cases.

April 9, 2020

KNAB still sees no corruption at Ventspils City Council in spite of proof

Although Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) is openly told Aivars Lembergs’ propaganda campaign is financed using public finances even after US sanctions, which proved Ventspils City Council ignores sanctions, the bureau still says this information does not contain indication of a criminal offence involving corruption.

April 9, 2020

EU Court: Poland has to reform disciplinary body in its Supreme Court

The European Court of Justice has called on Poland to stop the operation of the Disciplinary Panel of the Polish Supreme court to separate it from the influence of the parliament and government, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

April 9, 2020

Riga’s administrators reserve EUR 13.87 million to battle COVID-19

During the approval of the city’s 2020 budget, Riga’s interim administrators decided to increase Riga’s reserve fund’s volume to EUR 13.87 million.

April 9, 2020

US presidential election set to be battle between Biden and Trump

In the US, Senator Bernie Sanders has left the fight for the presidential candidate nomination from the Democratic Party. He has left ex-Vice President Joe Biden the only contender for the nomination and the rival to President Donald Trump in the 2020 US presidential election, American news agency AP reports.

April 9, 2020

EUR 45.5 million to be diverted for support of agriculture in Latvia

To reduce the COVID-19 crisis in agriculture sector Latvia’s government will divert EUR 45.5 million, as agreed by Finance Minister Jānis Reirs’ work group for support of entrepreneurship and employed people on Wednesday, 8 April.

April 9, 2020

Global number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 1.5 million

Globally, the number of the confirmed infection cases of the novel coronavirus has exceeded 1,5 million, while a total of 329 thousand people are believed to have recovered. US is still the worst affected nation by the number of infections, German public broadcaster DW and American John Hopkins University report.

April 9, 2020

Reminder: no visits during Easter holiday

The holiday is near and people want to know if they can meet relatives and friends. Latvian Healthcare Ministry reminds – the virus has no holidays. Any private events involving people who do not live together are prohibited.

April 9, 2020

Court of first instance rejects Ušakovs’ appeal on dismissal as mayor of Riga

On Wednesday, 8 April, the Administrative District Court rejected Harmony politician Nils Ušakovs’ applications in which he appealed the order issued by Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce on his dismissal from the post of mayor of Riga, as reported by the court.

April 8, 2020

Latest on COVID-19 in Baltics. 577 in Latvia, 912 in Lithuania, 1 185 in Estonia

The number of COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 577, increasing by 29 cases in the past day. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, report 912 confirmed infection cases. Public data in Estonia reports 1 185 infection cases in this Baltic State.

April 8, 2020

Inflation in Republic of Latvia reportedly at 1.4% in March

Compared to March 2019, the average level of consumer prices rose by 1.4 % in March 2020. Prices of goods have increased by 0.9 % and prices of services by 2.7 %.

April 8, 2020

Lithuania’s BC chief: «Latvia’s COVID-19 support for business has been swifter»

It is official: Lithuania is extending lockdown until April 27 to combat the coronavirus pandemic which death toll in the country stood at 15 as of Wednesday noon. As many as 912 persons were diagnosed with COVID-19 by then.

April 8, 2020

Lithuania on path to allow price regulation in government

In Lithuania, the majority of legislators in the Seimas, have backed draft amendments that set forth allowing the government to regulate the prices of essential goods during this time of quarantine, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.

April 8, 2020

BNN EXPLAINS | Envelope wages – one of the main reasons why idleness benefits may be denied

People need certainty – if they honestly pay taxes, they should be able to receive support from the state in the event of a crisis, since they have taken care of the state all this time by paying taxes, BNN was told in a phone conversation by chairman of LBAS Egils Baldzēns.

April 8, 2020

Criminal process launched against Aivars Lembergs for defamation

On 7 April 2020 State Police Kurzeme RP Saldus Department’s Criminal Police Office commenced a criminal process against Aivars Lembergs for untrue statements and claims he has used on multiple occasions during meetings of Ventspils City Council and Finance Committee against city council deputy Ģirts Valdis Kristovskis, as BNN was told by Kristovskis.

April 8, 2020
