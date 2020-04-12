Week in Lithuania: EC earmarks COVID-19 relief funds for Lithuania, wearing facemasks becomes mandatory

In Lithuania, the top stories of the last week were: a new CEO of Klaipėda Port appointed, medics fighting COVID-19 learnt of pay raise.

EC approves 110 mn euro Lithuania’s business support scheme

The European Commission (EC) has approved Lithuania’s 110 million euros worth aid scheme to support business in the context of the coronavirus crisis. The support under the Lithuanian scheme will be open to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large companies facing difficulties as a result of the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. In total, the Lithuanian government plans to offer over 800 million euros in guarantees for bank loans to struggling businesses.

Lithuanians ordered to wear facemasks in public

It will be mandatory to wear facemasks in public in Lithuania as of Friday, April 10, the country’s government decided on Wednesday, April 8. Up until now, it has been only recommended to do so. The Seimas of Lithuania earlier increased fines for people flouting quarantine requirement and they now face fines ranging from 500 to 1,000 euros. Executives of legal entities or other responsible person will face fines ranging from 1,500 to 6,000 euros.

Lithuania aids Italy and Spain

The Lithuanian government has allocated past Wednesday medical devices worth 100,000 euros to Italy and Spain that have been worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the world. Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis earlier expressed hope Lithuanian residents would understand this decision, stating that solidarity with our partners in Europe and elsewhere is very important when fighting for people’s lives.

Latakas wins competition for Klaipeda Port CEO

Algis Latakas, former production director at Klaipėdos Jūrų Krovinių Kompanija (Klaipėda Stevedoring Company, or Klasco), the largest freight operator in the port of Klaipeda, has won the competition for the post of CEO at the Klaipeda State Seaport Authority. Latakas, who is now working for business consultancy Averditum, beat 12 other contestants, including Vidmantas Paukštė, the port’s director of infrastructure, who has been serving as its acting CEO.

Seimas raises pay for medics battling coronavirus

The Seimas (Parliament) of Lithuania on Tuesday, April 7, gave nod to a pay rise of 60–100 percent for healthcare workers, including medical residents, working in coronavirus hotspots during the lockdown. Respective amendments to the Law on Prevention and Control of Communicable Diseases in Humans were passed unanimously with 120 votes in favour. The salaries of medical workers working in the hotspots of highly dangerous communicable diseases would increase by 60 to 100 per cent. The pay rise would be financed from the national budget, instead of the Compulsory Health Insurance Fund.

Lithuania to join WHO in fighting COVID-19

Lithuania will join an international clinical trial launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and partners to help find an effective treatment for COVID-19, Vilnius’ Santaros hospital, one of the largest hospitals in Lithuania, announced on Tuesday, April 7. In Lithuania, the so-called Solidarity trial, which aims to compare additional treatment options against standard of care and to access their relative effectiveness against COVID-19, will be organised by Vilnius University Hospital Santaros Klinikos. Other Lithuania’s hospitals are expected to join the initiative in the near time. In Europe, the Solidarity trial has already been launched in Spain and Norway.

Parliament refuses to dismiss auditor general

The Seimas (Parliament) of Lithuania on Tuesday, April 7, voted against the dismissal of incumbent Auditor General Arūnas Dulkys even though President Gitanas Nausėda earlier ruled out his nomination for the second term. MPs voted on a proposal from Simonas Krėpšta, a presidential adviser, to dismiss Dulkys at the expiry of his term of office and replace him with Mindaugas Macijauskas, who currently serves as deputy auditor general. Following initial consideration, 49 MPs voted in favour of the dismissal, whereas 25 voted against and 28 abstained. Seimas appoints auditor general for a term of five years upon President’s nomination.

SSD chief claims he had right to give verbal orders

Darius Jauniškis, director of Lithuania’s State Security Department, said on Tuesday, April 7, when answering lawmakers’ questions in the parliament, that he had the right to give verbal orders to vet people. He also pointed to the fact that the parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defence (CNSD), which carried out an investigation into reports of possible unlawful collection of information, found no violations. The CNSD carried out its investigation in response to a whistle-blower’s report that the SSD, under the orders of its leadership, collected information about people within the circle of the then presidential candidate Gitanas Nausėda, as well as diplomat Vygaudas Ušackas in 2018-2019.

LR to temporarily stop services on another 30 routes

LG Keleiviams, the passenger transportation subsidiary of Lithuania’s state-run railway company Lietuvos Geležinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LR), will temporarily suspend services on another 30 routes as of Wednesday but will ensure inter-city connection, Linas Baužys, managing director at LG Keleiviams, said in a statement. LG has already suspended train services on a third – 76 out of 226 – of routes. Train passenger numbers dropped 82 per cent last week, from the same period last year. LG Keleiviams says it will ensure inter-city connection but passengers will undergo stricter checks.

Biknius appointed CEO of Amber Grid

Nemunas Biknius has been appointed CEO of Lithuania’ indirectly state-owned gas transmission company Amber Grid. Biknius, 41, the company’s former board chairman, has been managing the company as acting CEO for the past six months. He also serves as strategy and development director at EPSO-G.

Medical organisations urge better protection

Organisations uniting medics and their trade unions on Tuesday, April 7, called on Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis and Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga to take additional measures to protect medics in their fight against coronavirus. Signed by representatives of 12 medical organizations, it states that medics need not only key items of personal protective equipment, the supply of which was disrupted worldwide, but they also need usual items of protective gear and clean everyday medical clothing.