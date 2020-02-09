Week in Lithuania: Emergency in Vilnius Airport, Fox News damages Lithuania’s image, Tax chief sacked lawfully

In Lithuania, the top news stories of the past week were a virus-related emergency situation at the Vilnius Airport, the dismissal of the Lithuanian tax chief and a call from President Gitanas Nausėda for parties to work constructively in the election year.

Extraordinary passenger in Vilnius airport

A passenger who flew to Vilnius from the United States via Warsaw was on Thursday, February 6, taken to the Centre of Infectious Diseases of the Santara Clinics with a suspected infectious disease. Rolanda Lingienė, director of the National Public Health Center’s Vilnius Department, said that judging from where the man came from and his initial symptoms, this case was not linked to the new coronavirus spreading in China and outside it.

Fox News makes damages to Lithuania’s reputation

It is safe to live in and visit Lithuania, Edvardas Šileris, deputy chief police commissioner, said on Thursday, February 6, after an article published by the US TV channel Fox News’s website stated that Lithuania’s three major cities are leading in Europe in terms of murder rates. He also said there’s a downward murder tendency in the country as 97 murders were recorded in the whole of Lithuania last year. Last year, 18 murders were recorded in Vilnius, 13 in Kaunas and six in Klaipeda, including two unresolved cases.

SD accuses government of ignorance

Lithuania’s social democrats says the government has taken a step back in the area of human rights after it rejected their proposal to follow in the steps of Sweden and cancel fines for prostitutes but introduce tougher punishments for their clients. Those engaged in prostitution now face administrative liability in the form of fines ranging from 90 to 140 euros, or from 140 to 300 euros for repeated cases.

Wind power output hits all-time record in 2019

Lithuania’s wind power generation hit an all-time record last year thanks to windy weather and improving technologies, the Lithuanian Wind Power Association (LVEA) said on Thursday, February 6. LVEA Director Aistis Radavičius expects wind generation to continue growing in the years to come, with the period between 2021 and 2023 likely to see a new boom in the construction of new turbines. Lithuanian wind power plants generated a total of 1.453 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in 2019, a rise of almost 28 percent from 1.139 TWh in 2018, according to the association.

Intelligence agency vows to strengthen internal control

The Lithuanian State Security Department (SSD) plans to strengthen its internal control to bring it in more into line with the Seimas ombudsman’s recommendations. Seimas Ombudsman Augustinas Normantas made the recommendations after examining a complaint by Raimondas Kurlianskis, a former vice-president at MG Baltic, one of the country’s biggest business groups. While the SSD did not violate the law in collecting and using information on Kurlianskis, the probe revealed certain regulatory gaps, according to the report.

President’s aide downplays PM wife’s hiring by Orlen

President Gitanas Nausėda’s advisor says Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis should answer questions about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s employment with a company that is part of Poland’s oil group Orlen, but adds that the situation should not be given special emphasis. He admitted, however, that the spouses of many high-ranking officials have problems in pursuing their careers because the positions they hold are often looked through the prism of various conspiracy theories.

EU commissioner has plan for Baltic Sea pollution reduction

Virginijus Sinkevičius, the European commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries, said on Wednesday, February 5, that he will initiate a plan for reducing pollution in the Baltic Sea. The European Commission can propose various measures and sources of funding, but member states must get rid of activities that pollute inland waters, according to the Lithuanian commissioner.

Court: Lithuania’s tax chief sacked lawfully

Dainoras Bradauskas was lawfully fired as the head of the Lithuanian State Tax Inspectorate in 2017, the Supreme Administrative Court (LVAT) ruled on Wednesday, February 5. In its judgment that is final and not subject to appeal, LVAT upheld a first-instance court’s decision that Bradauskas was dismissed lawfully. Bradauskas challenged in courts Finance Minister Vilius Šapoka’s decision to sack him for abuse of office.

PM calls foreign minister’s visit to Minsk ‘timely step’

Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius’ recent visit to Minsk was a timely step, Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said on Wednesday, February 5. The prime minister said Linkevičius and he had discussed the topics of talks with Belarus’ officials ahead of the visit. Also, the minister forwarded Skvernelis’ invitation for Belarusian Prime Minister Siarhiej Rumas to come to an economic forum in Lithuania in May.

PM says tests show complete remission of cancer

Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said on Wednesday, February 5, that his blood cancer is in complete remission.

Rakauskas appointed head of All Media Latvia

Mindaugas Rakauskas has been appointed the head of All Media Latvia, a company of TV3 Group Baltics. Rakauskas will take up his new position on March 2 and will be in charge of TV channel, radio and digital media portfolio, while Christian Anting will be the head of TV3 Group in the Baltics. Rakauskas so far was the commercial director of All Media Lietuva.

President calls on parties to focus on constructive work before election

President Gitanas Nausėda has called on party leaders to avoid populism ahead of the upcoming general election in the fall and hopes for constructiveness, his advisor Povilas Mačiulis says. On Tuesday, February 4, the head of state started a series of meetings with leaders of parliamentary parties, with Mačiulis saying that meetings will focus on party agendas, other key priorities as well as the president’s initiatives.