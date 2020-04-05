Week in Lithuania: ex-President lands UN job, car entry from Belarus and Russia banned, medics’ salaries go up

Last week, the top news stories in Lithuania were, ex-President Dalia Grybauskaitė receiving a post in the UN, cars from Belarus and Russia being banned and Conservatives’ leader urged to expel Orban’s Fidesz from EPP.

Vilniaus Baldai completes new production facility

Vilniaus Baldai, one of the largest furniture producers in Lithuania, which has been forced to cut production volumes due to the coronavirus, has almost completed the construction of a new production facility in Trakai District, worth 50 million euros, but decided to postpone its opening due to coronavirus.

Ex-Lithuanian president to chair UN commission

Ex-Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė will chair a United Nations commission that will draft recommendations on international financial accountability, transparency and integrity, the former president’s office said on Friday, April 3. Grybauskaitė will co-chair the FACTI panel with ex-Nigerian Prime Minister Ibrahim Mayaki. The panel’s members will include politicians and representatives of the academic community, civil society and independents from various countries. They will produce recommendation on ways to eliminate gaps in and vulnerability of the international institutional and legal system related to financial accountability and transparency.

Lithuania no longer allows cars from Russia, Belarus to enter

A ban for passenger cars to enter Lithuania from Belarus and Russian have come into force on Friday midnight, and people will be able to enter from Latvia and Poland via two border checkpoints. According to Giedrius Misutis, spokesman for Lithuania’s State Border Guard Service, as of midnight, passenger cars are allowed to enter Lithuania only via Kalvarija-Budzisko border checkpoint on the Polish border and Saločiai-Grenstale border checkpoint on the Latvian border. Ferry and air transport of passengers will be banned on the night to Saturday, only excluding the ferry route Kiel-Klaipeda-Kiel.

Landsbergis demands to expel Orban’s Fidesz from EPP

Gabrielius Landsbergis, leader of the opposition conservative Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats, and leaders of another 12 European center-rightist parties on Thursday demanded to expel Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbano’s Fidesz party from their group after Orban gained emergency powers to rule by decree. Landsbergis, along the conservative leaders from Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia and Sweden says the Hungarian law on the state of emergency is a clear violation of the founding principles of liberal democracy and European values. Germany’s CDU, led by Chancellor Angela Merkel, did not sign the letter.

Vėjo Energija to build 20-turbine wind warm

Plungės Vejo Energija, a Lithuanian company owned by Latvian and German shareholders, announced on Thursday, April 2, it plans to set up a 20-turbine wind farm in Lithuania’s western district of Plungė. Based on the project’s environmental impact assessment documents, every turbine’s nominal power will be up to 5.6MW and the farm’s total capacity will amount to 112MW. Plungės Vėjo Energija was registered in late October, 2018 and is owned by Latvia’s Libau Consult and Germany’s Enerplan Projektentwicklung, according to the Lithuanian Centre of Registers.

Salaries for medics to be raised as of April

Salaries for all medics will be raised as of April in Lithuania, the country’s Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis announced on Thursday, April 2. Around 130 million euros will be taken from the Compulsory Health Insurance Fund’s reserve. Medics will see a pay rise of 18 per cent. In his words, the initial plan was to raise wages as of September but it was agreed with the heath and finance ministers to do that as of early April. The prime minister also said that bonuses for medics working in coronavirus outbreak areas will rise additionally.

airBaltic exonerated in Vilnius court

Bankrupt airline flyLAL-Lithuanian Airlines will not recover over 16 million euros in damages from Latvian air carrier Air Baltic. The Lithuanian company accused the Air Baltic and Riga Airport of breaching competition and forcing it out of the market. On Tuesday, March 31, the Court of Appeal of Lithuania annulled Vilnius Regional Court’s ruling issued in January, 2016, which awarded FlyLAL 16.121 million euros in damages from Air Baltic. The appeal court heard the case behind closed doors and the ruling was non-public. Latvia’s competition watchdog concluded in 2006 that Riga Airport’s discount distorted the market and were beneficial for two companies – Air Baltic and Ireland’s Ryanair.

Coronavirus situation in Belarus raises concern

The situation around the spread of the coronavirus in Belarus is raising concern, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius said Thursday, April 2. He also expressed his regret over the fact that official information provided by the Belarusian authorities cannot be always trusted. Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said on Wednesday the neighbouring country could be an uncontrolled hotspot of the disease. Responding to such comment, Anatoly Glaz, spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday such statements should be based on evidence and reliable information, not speculations and rumours.

Lithuania to consider relaxing quarantine

The Lithuanian government is ready to consider gradually relaxing quarantine requirements for trading and catering venues if the situation around the spread of the coronavirus remains stable, Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga said on Wednesday, April 1, adding, however, it’s still too soon to speak about specific steps. According to the minister, decisions will be made following consultations with infection specialists and epidemiologists. Veryga also suggested that mandatory temperature checks might be introduced for people, as well as the requirement for them to wear facemasks and gloves and to register on a mobile app to be able to trace back contacts following infection.

33 Lithuanian troops leave for Mali mission

The total of 33 Lithuanian troops have left on Thursday, April 2, for an international mission to Mali and all of them underwent checks for the coronavirus, the country’s National Defence Volunteer Forces said. The troops include professional servicemen and volunteer troops from the NDVF 6th Territorial Unit of Prisikėlimo Military District Šiauliai. They will replace troops from the NDVF 8th Territorial Unit Didžioji Kova Military District, Vilnius who have served in Mali from October. Lithuania can send up to 50 troops to the UN-led mission in Mali.

GRRC wins case over Noreika report

The Lithuanian Supreme Administrative Court has dismissed this week an action brought by a US-based activist challenging the Genocide and Resistance Research Centre’s (GRRC) conclusion that Jonas Noreika was not involved in the mass murder of Jews in Lithuania during World War Two.