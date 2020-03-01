Week in Lithuania: First coronavirus case, funds needed for Rail Baltica, new NATO ambassador appointed

In Lithuania, the top news stories last week were the first coronavirus case, more funds being needed for Rail Baltica in Lithuania and the President hitting back over criticism from predecessor.

Troops to be sent to airports, borders, events to be cancelled

Lithuania’s government has on Friday, February 28, decided to send troops to airports and borders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and also recommended cancelling mass events in the northern city of Siauliai and the district, Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga said. He told journalists after the government emergency situation commission’s meeting that troops would collect contact information from people arriving from virus-affected regions. The first coronavirus case was recorded in Siauliai early Friday morning after a woman, 39, tested positive for the virus after returning from Italy earlier this week. She is placed in isolation in the local hospital. The Lithuanian government declared on Wednesday, February 26, a nationwide emergency in an effort to minimise the threat of the novel coronavirus spreading into the country.

Macron’s envoy visits Vilnius

Pierre Vimont, French President Emmanuel Macron’s special envoy for strategic dialogue with Russia, held consultations with Lithuanian politicians and diplomats in Vilnius on Thursday, February 27. The ambassador met with the Lithuanian president’s foreign policy adviser, visited the Government Chancellery, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and National Defence, and had lunch with Lithuanian lawmakers. Lithuania disagrees with the position and calls for isolating Russia until it changes its aggressive behaviour in neighbouring countries and in the Middle East.

Matulionis appointed Lithuania’s NATO ambassador

President Gitanas Nausėda on Thursday, February 27, appointed Deputy Government Chancellor Deividas Matulionis as Lithuania’s permanent representative to NATO. Under the presidential decree, Matulionis will assume the new position on April 20. Matulionis started his diplomatic career in 1991 after joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He later served as Lithuania’s ambassador to Denmark and Germany, was government chancellor in 2009-2012, and was appointed Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis’ advisor on international policy in 2017. He has served as the government’s vice chancellor since February, 2018.

Lithuania asks more money for Rail Baltica project

Lithuania has submitted this week an application for additional funding under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for the European standard-gauge railway project Rail Baltica’s section from Palemonas, Kaunas to Panevėžys. The total need for EU funding, stated in the application submitted by all countries, stands at 664.1 million euros, including 278.9 million euros for Lithuania, the country’s Transport Ministry says.

Ex-EU commissioner to become WHO’s special envoy for Europe

Lithuania’s former European Commissioner Vytenis Povilas Andriukaitis is about to take office as the World Health Organization’s special envoy for the European region. He expects to formally take office on March 1. Andriukaitis’ office will be based in Copenhagen and will be in charge of 53 European states.

President hits back criticism over EU budget talks

President Gitanas Nausėda on Wednesday, February 26, hit back at criticism over EU budget talks, saying it reminds him of a Soviet-era joke where one man is working and another five are watching and giving him useless advice. Nausėda made the comment when asked what he thought about indirect criticism from his predecessor, Dalia Grybauskaitė, who said last week that since the talks in Brussels had failed, one could not speak about interim achievements. Grybauskaitė told reporters the next day that «you can’t speak about interim achievements until the negotiations are over».

Seimas board decides against probe

The Board of the Lithuanian Seimas on Wednesday, February 26, decided there’s no basis to launch a parliamentary investigation into alleged unlawful collection of information by one of the country’s institutions ensuring security. A request to launch such an investigation was last week lodged by Vytautas Bakas, former chairman of the parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defence.

Police chief in Lithuania’s Kaunas Žukauskas sacked

Darius Žukauskas, chief of Kaunas County Chief Police Commissariat, has been dismissed from the service after losing the right to work with classified information, the Police Department said on Wednesday, February 26. An internal investigation was launched into Žukauskas’ suspicious ties upon receipt of information during a pre-trial investigation involving Kaunas police officer Donatas Karalukas who is suspected to have taken more than 10,000 euros in bribe and covered an illegal business. According to the department, more information and evidence was collected during the internal investigation regarding Žukauskas, covering different periods, and the final decision was made taking everything into account.

Installation of Chinese CCTV in Kaunas raises security concern

The installation of a CCTV system produced by Chinese company Hikvision in Lithuania’s second-largest city of Kaunas’ public spaces is raising major concern over data protection, the Kauno Diena daily reported. The public broadcaster LRT’s investigation division reported earlier that the US public sector renounced cameras produced by this company due to security loopholes. The installation of 240 CCTV cameras in Kaunas started last fall.

Constitutional Court opens case on judges’ immunity limits

Lithuania’s Constitutional Court is on Wednesday, February 26, starting hearing a case on whether the law justly stipulates that judges can only be subjected to searches upon receipt of approval of the Seimas or president. The Seimas turned to the Constitutional Court over the issue in December. This way lawmakers responded to the Supreme Court’s clarification that judges can only be subjected to searches upon receipt of approval of the Seimas or president in between parliamentary sessions, since searches restrict a person’s freedom.

Prosecutors launch probe into Jewish leader’s insult

Lithuanian prosecutors on Tuesday, February 25, decided to launch a pre-trial investigation into incitement to hatred over an incident when Faina Kukliansky, chair of the Jewish Community of Lithuania, was insulted at the Lithuanian parliament.