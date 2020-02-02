Week in Lithuania: New party announced, Seimas tightens pollution control, preparations for coronavirus

In Lithuania, the top news stories were the founding of a new party, legislative action to improve pollution control and taking actions against the potential arrival of the dangerous novel coronavirus.

Lithuania’s LFGU leader turns to SIS

Karbauskis, leader of the ruling Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union, said on Thursday he had turned to the country’s Special Investigation Service (SIS) over the careers of persons linked to former Transport Minister Rokas Masiulis. Karbauskis claims a group of people «is travelling» with Masiulis from one state enterprise to another, therefore’ he asked for explanations whether their careers have been transparent and have not created conditions for corruption.

Lithuania takes actions to prevent coronavirus

Lithuania is considering installing thermal sensors at its border crossing points and airports in an effort to prevent the so-called Wuhan coronavirus from entering the country. Deputy Health Minister Algirdas Šešelgis told reporters on Thursday, January 29, that Lithuanian medics have received the necessary reagents and are now able to diagnose coronavirus infections on their own. According to Šešelgis, no suspected cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Lithuania yet.

Lithuania fails to block Russia’s powers at PACE

Lithuania has failed in its attempt to block Russia’s powers at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Avia Solutions Group buying Icelandic cargo airline

Avia Solutions Group (ASG), a global aviation business group controlled by Lithuanian businessman Gediminas Žiemelis, is buying Iceland-based cargo airline Bluebird Nordic. An agreement with the BB Holding ehf to acquire 100 per cent of shares in Bluebird Nordic was signed on January 24, the group said in a press release. ASG’s consolidated net profits almost doubled in 2018 from 2017 to 14.05 million euros. Annual revenue jumped by 25 per cent to 420 million euros.

Lithuania, Poland assign brigades to NATO headquarters

Lithuania and Poland on Wednesday, January 29, agreed to each assign a military brigade to NATO’s headquarters in Poland to facilitate joint exercises. The countries’ chiefs of defence signed an act of affiliation of Lithuania’s Mechanized Brigade Iron Wolf and Poland’s 15th Mechanized Brigade to NATO’s Multinational Division North East. The brigades will remain under the command of their respective countries, but NATO’s headquarters will be able to train with them in joint military exercises.

Political quest under musketeers’ slogan

The political forces led by Lithuanian lawmaker Remigijus Žemaitaitis, former Vilnius Mayor Arturas Zuokas and former Speaker of the Seimas Artūras Paulauskas will run for parliament as a political compound called «Freedom and Justice» and under a modified musketeers’ slogan. The politicians presented the name and slogan of the future party at a press conference on Wednesday, January 29. The politicians plan to establish the new party in May.

LFGU leader sees basis for Rozova’s impeachment

Ramunas Karbauskis, leader of the ruling Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union, says he sees a basis for launching impeachment proceedings against MP Irina Rozova. He said he signed the impeachment proposal as otherwise he would have been accused by the opposition of defending Rozova. Karbauskis also chastised the opposition Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats that did nothing about the Rozova situation, despite knowing about it.

Caffeine to expand in Scandinavia

Lithuanian café chain Caffeine, acquired by Norway’s Reitan Convenience last year, will start operating at Copenhagen Airport, the Verslo Žinios business daily reported. Vigintas Bartasevičius, head of Reitan Convenience Lietuva, says it would have been difficult to access foreign market without a Scandinavian shareholder. In his words, Caffeine also operated in a hospital in Oslo and also has expansion plans in the Norwegian capital.

Lithuania tightens handling of hazardous chemicals

Lithuania is tightening the handling and control of hazardous chemicals to implement new European requirements. The Seimas of Lithuania on Tuesday, January 28, unanimously backed changes to the Laws on Chemical Substances and Preparations and Environmental Protections, as well as to the Code of Administrative Offences.

Seimas sets fines for some free plastic bags in stores

The Lithuanian parliament voted on Tuesday, January 28, to establish fines of thousands of euros on retailers for giving out free plastic bags thicker than 15 microns. The draft amendments to the Law on Environmental Protection and the Code of Administrative Offenses were passed unanimously by the Seimas. Retailers will face fines of 1,000 to 3,000 euros for providing free plastic bags and up to 5,000 euros for a repeated violation of the ban. This will not apply to ultra-lightweight plastic bags (less than 15 microns thick) used for loose bulk items.

Thirteen people suspected of squandering Ūkio Bankas assets

Vladimir Romanov, Ūkio Bankas’ former majority shareholder, and 12 other people are suspected of squandering over 40 million euros in assets of the Lithuanian bank that collapsed seven years ago, prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday, January 28. It is alleged the illegitimate funds were laundered via the accounts of 80 legal and natural persons and used to purchase real estate. A part of the money was used to increase the authorized share capital of a Belarusian-registered company.

Seimas tightens pollution controls

The Seimas passed on Tuesday, January 28, a package of laws that tighten the control and prevention of environmental pollution amid revelations of new pollution incidents in the country. The so-called «Klaipėda package» allows the authorities to revoke a company’s pollution permit if it breaks the law three times a year or if at least one violation continues for more than half a year. It also gives environmental officials the right to inspect businesses 24 hours a day without prior notice.

Historian Edvardas Gudavičius passes away

Lithuania’s prominent history professor Edvardas Gudavičius has passed away at the age of 90, Rimvydas Petrauskas, rector-elect of Vilnius University, said on Monday, January 27.