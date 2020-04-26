bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Week in Lithuania: President pays tribute to Vilna Gaon, PM ignores opposition, Telia stops a major cyber attack

April 26, 2020
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda

In Lithuania, the top news of the past week were President paying tribute to Vilna Gaon, Prime Minister ignoring opposition, Telia stopping a major cyber attack.

Lithuania confirms 12 new coronavirus cases

Another 12 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Lithuania on Thursday, April 23, bringing the country’s total count to 1,410, the Health Ministry said on Friday morning. Forty patients have died of the virus in the country so far, and 430 people, including 91 medical workers, have been confirmed to have recovered.  A total of 90,992 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out, including 7,401 on Thursday. The backlog of untested samples stood at 2,273 samples.

MP’s impeachment bid presented to Seimas

An initiative to launch impeachment proceedings against MP Irina Rozova has been presented to the Lithuanian parliament on Thursday, April 23. Later on, 37 MPs voted in favour of the proposal to set up a special investigation commission to draft a conclusion on whether an impeachment process should be launched, one voted against and four abstained. The formation of such a commission would be completed next week. The MP got in trouble over her ties with Russian organizations.

President pays tribute to Vilna Gaon

President Gitanas Nausėda had a video call with his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin on Thursday, April 23, and their conversation focused on the 300th birth anniversary of the Vilna Gaon. Nausėda also invited his Israeli counterpart to Lithuania. During the conversation, Nausėda paid tribute to the Vilna Gaon, a Jewish rabbi who lived in Vilnius and made it known all over the world as Jerusalem of the North, and his intellect and erudition, saying that he helped him turn Vilnius into the spiritual centre of Jews in Europe that was known all over the world.

PM, finance minister refuse to answer questions from opposition

Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis and Finance Minister Vilius Šapoka refused on Thursday, April 23, to answer written questions from the opposition. The Seimas held that day an unscheduled plenary sitting at the opposition’s initiative. Viktoras Pranckietis, the speaker of the Seimas, informed the parliament that MPs have the right to submit only one question in writing. Since more questions were received, they asked parliamentarians to choose the most important one. The members of the Cabinet also informed the Seimas that the question and answer session in the parliament coincided with a meeting of the government’s COVID-19 crisis coordination committee.

Lithuania approved aid for Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine

The Lithuanian government has approved 100,000 euros in humanitarian aid for Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. The Cabinet decided on Wednesday, April 22, to allocate 20,000 euros to Armenia, Georgia and Moldova each, and 40,000 euros to Ukraine. The money will be used to purchase protective equipment for the countries to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Government discusses reopening kindergartens, schools

The Lithuanian government has discussed on Thursday, April 23, possible dates for reopening kindergartens and schools, but is sticking to its recommendation that adults work remotely, if possible, Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said. Skvernelis added that June 1 was a worst-case deadline for students to complete their school year remotely. However, the government does not encourage adults who now work at home or look after children to return to their workplaces. The government on Wednesday extended the lockdown until May 11.

Telia stops a complex cyber attack

A cyber-attack on Wednesday, April 22, disrupted some business websites or services within Telia’s network in Lithuania.  The company says it got a complex DDoS attack targeted at Hostex infrastructure under control by 5 p.m. The attack slowed or brought down the websites of some companies, including that of BNS Lithuania. Telia said all of the websites were back online, adding that most of its IT services had not been affected by the attack.

Prosecutors launch probe into local hospice operation

The Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Lithuania’s western city of Klaipeda announced their decision on Wednesday, April 22, to launch a pre-trial investigation into possible violations of rules on fighting epidemics or infectious diseases, misuse and illegal business, commercial, financial or professional activity at a local hospice. The investigation comes following the revelation that 33 of 38 patients in care at the hospice have contracted coronavirus and two later died. Also, 11 staff members at the hospice tested positive for the coronavirus.

Orlen Lietuva completes repairs

Orlen Lietuva, the Mažeikiai-based oil refiner owned by Polish oil group Orlen, has completed this week repairs that have lasted for several weeks and led, together with the coronavirus crisis, to the drop of export volumes of its products. Exports to the nearest markets of Latvia and Estonia are estimated to further drop 20-30 per cent in April.

President backs cooperation with Taiwan but not its WHO membership

President Gitanas Nausėda is in favour of practical cooperation with Taiwan and sharing experience on containing the coronavirus crisis, but this island cannot formally become a World Health Organization member, the president’s press secretary Antanas Bubnelis said on Wednesday, April 22. His comment came in response to a letter signed by 50 Lithuanian lawmakers and over 100 representatives of culture and science and calling on the president to support, at the highest political level, Taiwan’s involvement in the World Health Organization’s activity.

Lithuania vows to let Polish farmers in to cultivate land

As over 100 Polish farmers have not been able to enter Lithuania to cultivate their land for more than a month, the Lithuanian authorities say they will be allowed to come, adding that the processes is stalling on the Polish side. Giedrė Pupšytė, an adviser to the agriculture minister, says the initial decision was due to the existing lockdown. But following many requests, the decision was reversed and now Lithuania is waiting for farmers’ documents, she said on Tuesday, April 21.

