Week in Lithuania: President proposes legislative initiatives, Tesla on lookout, Klaipėda Port faces fine

In Lithuania, the top news stories of the past week were President Gitanas Nausėda proposing nine legislative initiatives, US electric car maker Tesla considering a network of charging stations and Klaipėda Port facing a fine for allegedly discharging wastewater containing mercury.

Underfunding of Kaliningrad transit scheme may jeopardize EU security

If the European Union fails to provide sufficient funding for the Kaliningrad transit scheme, this will make travel by Russian citizens via Lithuania more difficult and may jeopardize security, Linas Linkevičius has warned this week. Lithuania is seeking 215 million euros in EU funding for the program in the bloc’s 2021-2027 budget. European Council President Charles Michel has proposed 139 million euros.

Supreme Court upholds guilty verdict

The Lithuanian Supreme Court on Thursday, February 20, upheld the guilty verdict in former Lithuanian MP Kęstutis Pukas’ sexual harassment case, and he was also found guilty of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Lower-instance courts found Pukas guilty of sexually harassing a woman who worked as his assistant when he was an MP, but acquitted him on charges of harassment against three other young women who sought the job of secretary-assistant. Pukas resigned as MP in January 2018 shortly before the Seimas’ vote on stripping him of his mandate.

President proposes nine legislative initiatives

President Gitanas Nausėda has proposed nine legislative initiatives into the parliament’s spring agenda, including a public procurement reform, reducing the scale of clearcutting and giving parents raising a child under 12 an additional day-off. Among the other things, the head of state proposed a review of the public procurement system by centralizing the network of contracting authorities and simplifying the procedure for low-value procurements.

Tesla on lookout in Lithuania

Representatives of American electric car giant Tesla visited Vilnius on Thursday, February 20, as the company is considering creating a network of charging stations for electric vehicles in the country. Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation Marius Skuodis had an unofficial meeting with the Tesla representatives. Several years ago, Lithuania invited Tesla to build a giga-factory but the company chose Germany instead.

Nausėda vows to demand more in EU compensation

President Gitanas Nausėda pledges to demand at the European Council meeting more in compensation in the Community’s new budget for Lithuanians emigrating to Western European countries. The Lithuanian president said that ahead of the summit on the EU’s 2021–2027 budget. Last Friday, Charles Michel, president of the European Council, suggested allocating additional funding to countries that lost the largest number of people over the past decade. Under the project, Lithuania would get around 180 million euros.

Klaipėda port faces fine

The Lithuanian seaport of Klaipėda faces a fine for allegedly discharging wastewater containing mercury into the Curonian Lagoon for seven years without the necessary permit, according to the investigative journalism unit of the public broadcaster LRT. The wastewater was separated from polluted soil dredged from Maluku Bay, where pollutants had accumulated since the Soviet era, and stored at a hazardous sludge site near the Smeltė peninsula, LRT Investigation Team found. Vidmantas Paukštė, the port’s acting CEO, says the project is aimed at cleaning the Curonian Lagoon and what is released from sludge bags is lagoon water, not wastewater.

President: decisions on state bank only possible after election

President Gitanas Nausėda believes that the idea of setting a state-owned commercial bank in Lithuania should be given consideration, but any decisions on this issue could only be made after next fall’s parliamentary election, he said on Wednesday, February 19. A Vilmorus opinion poll commissioned by BNS found last December that 47.9 per cent of the population favoured the idea of setting up a state commercial bank. Another 20.9 per cent of respondents were against and 31.3 per cent had no opinion.

Leonhard Weiss will build Rail Baltica stretch

German-owned Estonian company Leonhard Weiss has replaced Hidrostatyba, a Lithuanian company that filed for restructuring in late 2019, as the for the construction of the 55-million-euro Kaunas-Palemonas segment of the European-gauge railway Rail Baltica. The 870-kilometer Rail Baltica railway connecting Helsinki to Warsaw via Tallinn, Parnu, Riga, Panevėžys, Kaunas and Vilnius is expected to be built by 2026.

Lithuania to open embassy in Australia

The Lithuanian government decided on Wednesday, February 19, to establish the country’s embassy in Australia. Under the Foreign Ministry’s proposal, the embassy should be opened in Canberra in July. The Foreign Ministry estimates that Australia is home to around 50,000 people of Lithuanian descent. Currently, Lithuania is represented in Australia by its embassy in Japan.

Top court finds restrictions on waste-to-energy plants unconstitutional

The 2018 amendments to Lithuania’s Law on Waste Management that imposed a ban on building waste-to-energy facilities within 20 kilometres from residential areas are unconstitutional, the Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday, February 18. The court found the ban disproportionate.

Theatre cancels China tour amid coronavirus fears

The Lithuanian National Drama Theatre (LNDT) has cancelled its planned month-long tour of China due to the coronavirus outbreak. LNDT said on Monday, February 17, arrangements for the tour of five Chinese cities with the play Lokis had taken more than a year to complete. LNDT said the tour had been scheduled to start in late April and end in late May.

President draws diplomats’ attention on history manipulation

Lithuania’s three key foreign policy priorities are reducing divisions in the world, seeking global partners and developing soft power, President Gitanas Nausėda told foreign ambassadors accredited to Vilnius on Monday, February 17. Nausėda also underlined the need for standing up to attempts to falsify the history of Lithuania and the other Baltic countries.