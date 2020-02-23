bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Week in Lithuania: President proposes legislative initiatives, Tesla on lookout, Klaipėda Port faces fine

February 23, 2020
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda

In Lithuania, the top news stories of the past week were President Gitanas Nausėda proposing nine legislative initiatives, US electric car maker Tesla considering a network of charging stations and Klaipėda Port facing a fine for allegedly discharging wastewater containing mercury.

Underfunding of Kaliningrad transit scheme may jeopardize EU security

If the European Union fails to provide sufficient funding for the Kaliningrad transit scheme, this will make travel by Russian citizens via Lithuania more difficult and may jeopardize security, Linas Linkevičius has warned this week. Lithuania is seeking 215 million euros in EU funding for the program in the bloc’s 2021-2027 budget. European Council President Charles Michel has proposed 139 million euros.

Supreme Court upholds guilty verdict

The Lithuanian Supreme Court on Thursday, February 20, upheld the guilty verdict in former Lithuanian MP Kęstutis Pukas’ sexual harassment case, and he was also found guilty of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Lower-instance courts found Pukas guilty of sexually harassing a woman who worked as his assistant when he was an MP, but acquitted him on charges of harassment against three other young women who sought the job of secretary-assistant. Pukas resigned as MP in January 2018 shortly before the Seimas’ vote on stripping him of his mandate.

President proposes nine legislative initiatives

President Gitanas Nausėda has proposed nine legislative initiatives into the parliament’s spring agenda, including a public procurement reform, reducing the scale of clearcutting and giving parents raising a child under 12 an additional day-off. Among the other things, the head of state proposed a review of the public procurement system by centralizing the network of contracting authorities and simplifying the procedure for low-value procurements.

Tesla on lookout in Lithuania

Representatives of American electric car giant Tesla visited Vilnius on Thursday, February 20, as the company is considering creating a network of charging stations for electric vehicles in the country. Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation Marius Skuodis had an unofficial meeting with the Tesla representatives. Several years ago, Lithuania invited Tesla to build a giga-factory but the company chose Germany instead.

Nausėda vows to demand more in EU compensation

President Gitanas Nausėda pledges to demand at the European Council meeting more in compensation in the Community’s new budget for Lithuanians emigrating to Western European countries. The Lithuanian president said that ahead of the summit on the EU’s 2021–2027 budget. Last Friday, Charles Michel, president of the European Council, suggested allocating additional funding to countries that lost the largest number of people over the past decade. Under the project, Lithuania would get around 180 million euros.

Klaipėda port faces fine

The Lithuanian seaport of Klaipėda faces a fine for allegedly discharging wastewater containing mercury into the Curonian Lagoon for seven years without the necessary permit, according to the investigative journalism unit of the public broadcaster LRT. The wastewater was separated from polluted soil dredged from Maluku Bay, where pollutants had accumulated since the Soviet era, and stored at a hazardous sludge site near the Smeltė peninsula, LRT Investigation Team found.  Vidmantas Paukštė, the port’s acting CEO, says the project is aimed at cleaning the Curonian Lagoon and what is released from sludge bags is lagoon water, not wastewater.

President: decisions on state bank only possible after election

President Gitanas Nausėda believes that the idea of setting a state-owned commercial bank in Lithuania should be given consideration, but any decisions on this issue could only be made after next fall’s parliamentary election, he said on Wednesday, February 19. A Vilmorus opinion poll commissioned by BNS found last December that 47.9 per cent of the population favoured the idea of setting up a state commercial bank. Another 20.9 per cent of respondents were against and 31.3 per cent had no opinion.

Leonhard Weiss will build Rail Baltica stretch

German-owned Estonian company Leonhard Weiss has replaced Hidrostatyba, a Lithuanian company that filed for restructuring in late 2019, as the for the construction of the 55-million-euro Kaunas-Palemonas segment of the European-gauge railway Rail Baltica. The 870-kilometer Rail Baltica railway connecting Helsinki to Warsaw via Tallinn, Parnu, Riga, Panevėžys, Kaunas and Vilnius is expected to be built by 2026.

Lithuania to open embassy in Australia

The Lithuanian government decided on Wednesday, February 19, to establish the country’s embassy in Australia.  Under the Foreign Ministry’s proposal, the embassy should be opened in Canberra in July. The Foreign Ministry estimates that Australia is home to around 50,000 people of Lithuanian descent. Currently, Lithuania is represented in Australia by its embassy in Japan.

Top court finds restrictions on waste-to-energy plants unconstitutional

The 2018 amendments to Lithuania’s Law on Waste Management that imposed a ban on building waste-to-energy facilities within 20 kilometres from residential areas are unconstitutional, the Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday, February 18. The court found the ban disproportionate.

Theatre cancels China tour amid coronavirus fears

The Lithuanian National Drama Theatre (LNDT) has cancelled its planned month-long tour of China due to the coronavirus outbreak. LNDT said on Monday, February 17, arrangements for the tour of five Chinese cities with the play Lokis had taken more than a year to complete. LNDT said the tour had been scheduled to start in late April and end in late May.

President draws diplomats’ attention on history manipulation

Lithuania’s three key foreign policy priorities are reducing divisions in the world, seeking global partners and developing soft power, President Gitanas Nausėda told foreign ambassadors accredited to Vilnius on Monday, February 17. Nausėda also underlined the need for standing up to attempts to falsify the history of Lithuania and the other Baltic countries.

BNN summary of the week: zoo without Līdaka. Misāne back in Latvia. Grey list avoided

The week continued with uncertainty over the situation with Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne in Denmark. While the people were mobilizing and gathering signatures at change.org website, Latvia’s Office of the Prosecutor General issued a European arrest order to have Misāne extradited to Latvia.

February 23, 2020

Financial Action Task Force decides to not add Latvia to its «grey list»

The world’s central anti-money laundering organization Financial Action Task Force has decided to not exercise increased monitoring of Latvia. This means the country will not be added to the organization’s «grey list», as LETA was informed by Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s office.

February 21, 2020

Latvian minister outlines Germany as an important strategic partner

Germany is a strategically important economic partner for Latvia, said Latvian Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs during his meeting with Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier on Friday, 21 February.

February 21, 2020

Access to illegal TV content denied to 11 000 Latvian households last year

In 2019 access to illegal TV content in Latvia was denied to 11 000 households. A dozen criminal processes have been commenced over illegal supply of audiovisual content, as reported by State Police.

February 21, 2020

Producer price level in Latvia’s industry down 1.3%

Compared to December 2019, the level of producer prices in Latvian industry didn't change in January 2020. Prices of products sold on the domestic market reduced by 0.7 %, but prices of exported products – increased by 0.7 %.

February 21, 2020

In China, coronavirus hits prisons as 500 prisoners and guards infected

In China, the outbreak of the dangerous coronavirus continues, over 500 cases of infections have been registered in prisons. Meanwhile, death toll from health problems related to the virus has reached 2 236, according to The Guardian.

1 comment
February 21, 2020

Saudi Arabia provides Latvian companies stable tax regime

Latvia and Saudi Arabia have plans to provide businesses with stable tax regimes for companies working in each respective country without coverage from the other country’s regulations, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.

February 21, 2020

Estonia accuses Russia over large cyberattack against Georgia

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu has stated that Estonia, just as Georgia and a number of Western countries, sees a Russian intelligence service as having perpetrated a large cyberattack on Georgia in autumn 2019, according to a statement on the web site of the Estonian Foreign Ministry.

February 21, 2020

Latvian Healthcare Ministry puts third stage of e-health project on hold

Healthcare Ministry plans to focus on existing e-health services and will not develop their next stage, said minister llze Viņķele at a press-briefing on Friday, 21 February.

February 21, 2020

Latvian Saeima decides to reduce planned excise tax rise for alcohol

The increase of excise tax rate for alcoholic beverages planned for 1 March will be more moderate. This much is provided by amendments to the Law on Excise Duties approved in the final reading by the Saeima on Thursday, 20 February, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.

February 21, 2020

Irish PM Varadkar loses confidence of parliament

Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar has stepped down from office after he failed to win the confidence of the majority of the new composition of the Irish legislature, British news portal The Guardian reports.

February 21, 2020

National Electronic Mass Media Council agrees on members’ duties

Latvian National Electronic Mass Media Council, following the election of two new council members, has agreed on duties of members, as confirmed by newly-elected NEPLP members in an interview to Latvijas Radio.

February 21, 2020

Shareholder Juris Radzevičs dismisses Rīgas namu pārvaldnieks board member

Juris Radzevičs, who is a shareholder in LLC Rīgas namu pārvaldnieks has dismissed RNP board member Ardis Pāvilsons, as LETA was told by the official.

February 21, 2020

Germany remembers victims of Hanau shooting; attacks investigated as terrorism

In Germany, the death toll of the Hanau shooting attacks has risen to nine people. Police has pointed to a possibly racist mindset of the suspected attacker and is investigating the crimes as terrorism, BBC and DW report.

February 21, 2020

Experts predict number of electric vehicles in Latvia exceeding 36 000 by 2030

There will be more than 36 000 electric vehicles in Latvia by 2030. This prediction was voiced by AS Latvenergo board member Kaspars Cikmačs during Clear Energy for Transports conference on Thursday, 20 February.

February 20, 2020

Highest volume of harvested grains recorded in Latvia’s history in 2019

In 2019 the highest harvested production of grain was recorded – 3.2 million tonnes, which is 1.1 million tonnes or 1.5 times more than a year ago.

February 20, 2020

Denmark cancels Misāne’s extradition to SAR in favour of extradition to Latvia

On Thursday, 20 February, the Danish court approved the decision of the Danish office of the prosecutor to cancel Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne’s extradition to the South African Republic. On top of that, the Danish office of the prosecutor has also decided to extradite the woman to Latvia instead, as reported by Ritzau.

February 20, 2020

Warmest winter anyone can remember is wreaking havoc on Lithuania’s nature and store shelves

This winter, so abnormally warm in Lithuania, is bewildering everyone and is wreaking havoc both in the nature and on the store shelves.

February 20, 2020

Finnish court acquits Baltic online alcohol seller over tax evasion

A court in Finland has delivered a not guilty ruling in a case, where a man had been charged with tax evasion over the online sale of alcohol to Finns in Latvia and Estonia, using online platforms, Finnish broadcaster YLE reports.

February 20, 2020

Latvian Saeima committee to consider initiative to establish a park at former Marss cycling track

On Thursday, 20 February, the Saeima decided to submit the collective initiative on establishing a part on the territory of the former cycling track Marss to the parliament’s National Security Committee for review, BNN was told by Saeima’s press-service.

February 20, 2020

Ruling in Maxima tragedy criminal case to be appealed

Riga City Pārdaugava Court’s ruling in the Maxima tragedy criminal case will definitely be appealed, said senior prosecutor Aivars Ostapko in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Thursday, 20 February.

1 comment
February 20, 2020

Proposal voiced to deny Aivars Lembergs the option to enter the Saeima

A proposal has been voiced to deny suspended Ventspils mayor Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes and is added to the list of sanctions of USA, the right to participate in Saeima’s activities, according to information from LTV.

February 20, 2020

Latvian police liquidates fake news site www.aumytests.net. Employee detained

Latvian State Police has detained a 2001-born young man for reporting fake news, BNN was informed by police.

February 20, 2020

Cyber security drill held by Estonia in NATO Parliamentary Assembly

In Brussels, during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Estonian experts have held a strategic cyber drill, where member state legislators have been asked to look for solutions in a simulated cyber incident, ERR reports.

February 20, 2020
