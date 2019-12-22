Week in Lithuania: President vetoes election bill, troops’ foreign missions approved, large stadium contract green-lit

Last week, in Lithuania, the key news stories were the President vetoing the election bill, the approval to international missions of Lithuanian soldiers and Vilnius rejecting a pro-Kremlin concert proposal.

Ministry allows signing railway electrification contract with Spain’s Elecnor

Lithuanian Transport Minister Jaroslav Narkevič said on Thursday, December 19, he had allowed the state-run railway company Lietuvos Geležinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LG) to sign a contract, worth 363 million euros, for the electrification of the Vilnius railway hub and the Kaišiadorys-Klaipėda railway, with Spanish company Elecnor. In his words, the persons responsible for an ineffective tender and the project’s losses will be assessed but, he said, there are no plans to consider the possibility to replace the company’s board.

Ruling block to reject presidential veto

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on Thursday, December 19, did not sign into law a bill lowering the parliamentary election threshold to 3 percent for political parties and 5 percent for party coalitions. The ruling Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union and the Social Democratic Labour Party of Lithuania said they will have enough votes to reject President Gitanas Nausėda’s veto on a lower election threshold.

Troops allowed to go to 11 missions

The Lithuanian parliament on Thursday, December 19, gave the green-light for the country’s troops to participate in 11 missions abroad in the next two years. Thus, the troops will participate in the NATO-led operation Resolute Support in Afghanistan (up to 60), the Alliance’s operation in Kosovo (up to 5), and its military training operation in Iraq (up to 11), as well as in the EU’s military operation Sophia (up to 20), the counter-piracy military operation Atalanta (up to 30), the bloc’s military training mission in Mali (up to 11), and in the Central African Republic (up to 11).

Vilnius authorities reject pro-Kremlin concert proposal

The Vilnius authorities have rejected this week to hold a concert in the Lithuanian capital’s Town Hall Square due to the Estonian organisers’ ties with Russia, Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius said. The mayor said he received a Lithuanian-language proposal from Artmusic, an agency registered in Estonia, to organised a free concert, Unity Songs, in the Town Hall Square in central Vilnius in May. In the mayor’s words, the official website unitysongs.moscow includes the logos of the Moscow authorities as well as the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Cabinet approves electricity supply market liberalisation

The Lithuanian government on Wednesday, December 18, gave the go-ahead for liberalizing the retail electricity supply market between 2021 and 2023, which means that the state regulation of electricity prices for household consumers will be phased out. The measure has yet to be approved by the Seimas.

Vilnius greenlights national stadium construction contract

The City Council of Vilnius gave on Wednesday, December 18, the green light for signing a 156-million-euro contract with Axis Industries, the builder, and BaltCap, the financial investor, on the construction and operation of a national stadium in the Lithuanian capital. Under the contract, the complex including an UEFA-standard football stadium, sports fields and other facilities will be built by Axis industries, which is part of the Icor Group, and managed and operated by Kauno Arena for more than two decades. The complex will be designed by British architect Damon Lavelle of Populous, a global firm designing UEFA stadiums, and Lithuania’s Cloud Architektai.

Lithuanian prosecutors hand Snoras case over to court

Lithuania’s Prosecutor General’s Office announced on Wednesday, December 18, it’s handing the former Snoras bank’s criminal case to court. Darius Stankevičius, a prosecutor from Prosecutor General’s Office’s organised crime and corruption investigation department, said that an indictment had been produced for Snoras’ former executives and shareholders.

Philosopher Šliogeris passes away

Arvydas Sliogeris, a Lithuanian philosopher and long-standing lecturer of Vilnius University, has died at the age of 75, Juras Banys, president of the Lithuanian Academy of Sciences, said.

A controversial Lithuanian military officer exonerated

Jonas Noreika, a controversial Lithuanian military officer known as Generolas Vėtra (General Storm), led the anti-Nazi resistance of the Lithuanian region of Žemaitija (Samogitia) during the Nazi occupation time when he served as head of Siauliai County, and also organised a Jew rescue network in Siauliai, the Genocide and Resistance Research Center of Lithuania said on Wednesday, December 18. The fact was disclosed following the discovery of a testimony of Father Jonas Borevičius. The report states that Borevičius gave this testimony in 1986 under oath at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois’s eastern division in Chicago in a case of the United States vs Antanas Virkutis.

Seimas adopts social insurance fund SoDra’s 2020 budget

The Seimas of Lithuania on Tuesday, December 16, adopted the social insurance fund SoDra’s 2020 budget with 97 votes in favour not votes against and 10 abstentions. The fund’s revenue will stand at 4.894 billion euros, and expenses will amount to almost 4.55 billion euros. The major part of revenue, over 2.566 billion euros, will come from state social insurance contributions.

Nausėda insists on Latvian and Estonia not to buy Astravyets electricity

President Gitanas Nausėda on Tuesday, December 17, once again asked Latvia and Estonia not to buy electricity from the Astravyets nuclear power plant under construction in Belarus. Lithuania has been trying to convince EU member states to join its embargo of Belarusian electricity since early 2016, but other Baltic states have not made that step yet. Experts acknowledge that electricity produced in Astravyets theoretically might enter the common market via Russia and Latvia.

Prosecutors expect to finish Paleckis investigation by spring

Lithuanian prosecutors said this week they expect to finish the ongoing pre-trial investigation against Algirdas Paleckis, a Lithuanian politician suspected of spying for Russia, by the upcoming spring.