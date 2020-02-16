bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Sunday 16.02.2020 | Name days: Jūlija, Džuljeta
LithuaniaLithuania

Week in Lithuania: retailer Maxima got in trouble, Turkish firm’s assets frozen, New Agency set up

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

February 16, 2020

Lithuania, week, business, President, Poland, Klaipėdos Nafta, Maxima, Biovela, Kayi Insaat, recommended Last week, KN revealed expansion plans, face masks were still in shortage

President: Lithuanian-Polish relations improved

Lithuania’s concessions provided to the Polish business group Orlen, operating an oil refinery in Lithuania’s Mažeikiai, have helped to improve bilateral relations but were not the key element in their thaw, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said this week.

Klaipėdos Nafta to invest up to EUR 140 mn

Klaipėdos Nafta (KN), the state-owned oil and LNG terminals operator, said this week it plans to invest up to 140 million euros into LNG projects in other countries over the next decade and become a shareholder of at least 4 LNG terminals.

Lithuania might introduce road checks

Lithuania might introduce checks for those crossing the border by road over the spreading coronavirus COVID-19, Vice Minister of Health Algirdas Šešelgis said this week. In his words, recommendations for EU member states should be provided after a ministerial meeting in Brussels on Thursday, February 13, also attended by Lithuanian minister Aurelijus Veryga.

Maxima, Biovela face fines over contaminated meat

Lithuanian retail chain Maxima and meat processing group Biovela Group are facing thousand-euro-worth fines for the supply of salmonella-contaminated meat to the market, Mantas Staskevičius, deputy director at the State Food and Veterinary Service, said Thursday, February 13. Maxima says it delayed informing the SFVS about contaminated meat as it was awaiting test results.

Court freezes Turkish builder’s assets

A court has ordered this week a freeze on 41,500 euros’ worth of asserts of Turkey’s Kayi Insaat, the former contractor for the construction of a stadium in Lithuania’s second-biggest city.  Kaunas Regional Court issued the freezing order on Wednesday, February 12, at the request of Kauno Kranai (Kaunas Cranes), a local cranes services provider that is claiming 41,100 euros in debt, interest and penalties from the Turkish company which operates in Lithuania via Kayi Construction’s local branch.

Enormous Lithuanian flag on top of Vilnius TV Tower

An enormous 540-square-meter Lithuanian tricolor was raised on the top of Vilnius’ TV Tower on Thursday, February 13, as the nation prepares to celebrate the Day of the Restoration of the State on February 16. Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis and other members of the Cabinet are expected to attend the ceremony of raising the 18-meter-high and 30-meter-wide flag at a height of 150 meters.

Suppliers short of face masks

A surge in demand for medical masks amid coronavirus fears has made it a product that is becoming increasingly difficult to obtain not only for the general public but also for companies supplying protective equipment to businesses, the business daily Verslo Žinios reported on Thursday, February 13. A supplier has told the paper that it imports masks from Asia, the region that is currently hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

PM calls president-hosted discussion «superfluous»

Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis says a meeting between the education community and politicians that President Gitanas Nausėda hosted on Wednesday, February 12, was «a superfluous discussion».   The main parliamentary parties and the Freedom Party’ leader, Aušrinė Armonaitė, were invited to the meeting, but the Labour Party, the Order and Justice and the Centre Party did not receive invitations. The three parties hold several seats in the Seimas.

PM links president’s decision to row over minister

Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis says Gitanas Nausėda’s decision not to approve Lukas Savickas for economy and innovation minister this week is due to the row between the president and the ruling bloc over Transport Minister Jaroslav Narkevič. Nausėda said he decided not to approve Savickas for the job because the 29-year-old «has not yet proven that he can implement significant changes» in the months left before next fall’s parliamentary election. Skvernelis refused to sack Narkevič despite repeated calls from Nausėda for the transport minister to step down following criticism over the sacking of the management board of the state postal company Lietuvos Paštas (Lithuanian Post), for allocating funds for asphalt paving of streets in his election constituency and other issues.

Lithuania names motorway to Latvia after Baltic Way

The Lithuanian government decided on Wednesday. February 12, to name the motorway from Vilnius to the border of Latvia «the Baltic Way» to commemorate the 1989 peaceful anti-Soviet demonstration.  The Baltic Way will cover the Vilnius-Panevėžys road stretch between kilometres 9 and 13.2, and the Panevėžys–Pasvalys–Riga road stretch between kilometres 4.6 and 66.  On August 23, 1989, over a million people formed a human chain spanning Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to demand an end to the Soviet occupation of their countries.

New Agency to produce strategy for Lithuania’s promotion abroad

The Chancellery of the Lithuanian Government said on Wednesday, February 12, it had signed a contract, worth 163,000 euros, with company New Agency on producing a strategy for Lithuania’s promotion abroad for the upcoming decade. The company is expected to produce Lithuania’s strategy for 2020-2030 over six months.

Prosecutors bring suspicions against Grigeo president

Prosecutors from Klaipeda Regional Prosecutor’s Office have brought this week suspicions against Gintautas Pangonis, president and major shareholder of Grigeo Group, a producer of cardboard, hygienic paper and wood fiber-board, over the release of untreated wastewater into the Curonian Lagoon by Grigeo Klaipėda.

Minister: Baltics close to compromise on Astravyets

The Baltic countries may in the coming weeks reach a common position on restricting electricity imports from Belarus’ Astravyets nuclear power plant, Lithuanian Energy Minister Žygimantas Vaičiūnas said on Tuesday, February 11.

Keywords: Biovela business Kayi Insaat Klaipėdos Nafta Lithuania Maxima Poland president week


Leave a reply

Week in Lithuania: retailer Maxima got in trouble, Turkish firm’s assets frozen, New Agency set up

Lithuania's concessions provided to the Polish business group Orlen, operating an oil refinery in Lithuania's Mažeikiai, have helped to improve bilateral relations but were not the key element in their thaw, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said this week.

February 16, 2020

BNN summary of the week: Levits urges protecting officials. Riga City Council toppled. Tax changes planned

The BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Serious signals; Perseverance; Dismissal; Tax changes; Media supervisors; Inflation; Slower over the bridge and Belief protectors.

February 16, 2020

Prime minister orders development of proper government MPC monitoring rules

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš has ordered Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro to immediately commence work on a new mandatory procurement component monitoring project and submit it as soon as possible to ensure efficient control over the system, as confirmed by the prime minister’s office.

February 14, 2020

1 700 medics infected with coronavirus in China; six dead so far

More than 1 700 medics in China are confirmed infected with the new coronavirus. Six of them have already died, as confirmed by healthcare officials.

February 14, 2020

Number of foreign guests hosted in Latvian places of accommodation up 1.6%

2.85 million foreign and Latvian visitors stayed at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments in 2019, which is 1.6 % more than in 2018. Compared to the previous year, the number of nights spent by visitors increased by 2.6 %, reaching 5.51 million in 2019.

February 14, 2020

Experts approve Riga Central Station’s Rail Baltica regional train reception solution

A solution has been found to install a four-lane railway section at Riga Central Railway Station to replace the existing two-lane section. This will help secure not only international and airport connectivity for Rail Baltica trains but also further improve intercity and suburban train services, as reported by the project’s representatives.

February 14, 2020

Beness Aijo asks Vladimir Putin for political asylum; claims Russia has released him

Beness Aijo, who fled Latvia to avoid criminal prosecution for calls of a violent overthrowing of the government, has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide him political asylum. He also claims Russian authorities have released him from custody.

February 14, 2020

Share prices plummet on stock markets over concerns for coronavirus

On Thursday, 13 February, share prices around the world plummeted as concerns over the Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic in China. London Stock Exchange index declined shortly after British Finance Minister Sajid Javid’s sudden resignation.

February 14, 2020

Saeima to add considerable amendments to Criminal Procedure Law

On Thursday, 13 February, Latvian Saeima approved amendments to the Criminal Procedure Law that provide the duty to provide truth in testimony if a person uses the right to testify.

February 14, 2020

Week’s end in Latvia will be snowy, rainy and windy

Strong wind, which may reach a speed of 25 m/sec along the coast, is expected at this week’s end in Latvia. Air temperature, however, will remain mostly unchanged, as reported by Latvian State Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

February 14, 2020

National Alliance and New Unity may run in Riga City Council elections separately

Following the decision made by the New Conservative Party to run in upcoming Riga City Council snap elections separately, a similar decision will likely be made by the National Alliance «All for Latvia – For Fatherland and Freedom/LNNK» and New Unity.

February 13, 2020

Airbnb and Vilnius sign «historic» agreement, taxmen to zero in on short-term rentals

Long chastised for little regulation, Airbnb, a popular short-term rentals platform, was praised this week in Lithuania after capital city Vilnius and Airbnb inked an agreement, envisioning that from February 1 onwards Airbnb will automatically collect Vilnius city tourism tax due per night and per person and transfer the sum directly to the City of Vilnius on behalf of hosts.

February 13, 2020

Latvian parliament dissolves Riga City Council

The Saeima has decided to dissolve Riga City Council. The city council remains active, however, because the law on its dismissal will come to force the next day after its promulgation. Now President Egils Levits has ten days to make his decision on the promulgation.

February 13, 2020

Tallinn residents reject proposal to limit driving speed to 40 km/h

Residents of Tallinn have rejected mayor Mihhail Kõlvart’s proposal to limit driving speed within city limits to 40 km/h, forcing the municipality to look for other ways to control road traffic speed, as reported by Estonian public media ERR.

February 13, 2020

Journalists Kalderauska and Eglītis approved as members of National Electronic Mass Media Council

On Thursday, 13 February, Latvia’s Saeima approved journalists Ieva Kalderauska and Jānis Eglītis as new members of the National Electronic Mass Media Council.

February 13, 2020

European Parliament urges putting an end to illegal pet trade

To protect animal welfare, pet owners and public health, the European Parliament urges the European Union to come up with an action plan to put an end to illegal pet trade, BNN was informed by EP press-secretary in Latvia Jānis Krastiņš.

February 13, 2020

Kariņš: Baltic and Nordic region should become Europe’s leader

«Baltic and Nordic countries region will be a leader in Europe when it comes to climate policy, innovations and hybrid-security matters. It is in our interest to enhance this commitment by implementing a reasonable and ambitious policy in these sectors,» said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš during his meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

February 13, 2020

Animal rights activists show footage of cruel treatment of animals at Lithuanian fur farm

Animal rights activists have made a video recording depicting unacceptable conditions in which minks are kept in some fur mark in Lithuania, as reported by Lithuanian public media LRT with reference to Daily Mail.

February 13, 2020

Latvian government proposes increasing state family benefits

In the context of expected tax changes it is proposed to increase the family state benefit for children, estimating that this may cost an additional amount from EUR 81 to EUR 97 million a year, according to information available to LETA in regards to the offer for tax policy guidelines for 2021 to 2025.

February 13, 2020

Lawyers: Olainfarm talks should be analysed by law enforcement institutions

Analysis of recorded Olainfarm talks should be entrusted to law enforcement institutions, and all lawyers should distance themselves from people like Mārtiņš Krieķis. «This would be fair,» said board member of United Multidisciplinary Trade Union, lawyer Alvis Pīlāgs and chairman of Latvian Lawyers Association Rihards Bunka about Krieķis as «person without ethics» in an interview to BNN.

February 13, 2020

Latvia to request Russia to hand over detained National-Bolshevik Beness Aijo

Latvian office of the prosecutor will ask Russia to hand over the recently detained National Bolshevik Beness Aijo, who had fled Latvia several years ago to join Moscow-supported militants in Eastern Ukraine.

February 12, 2020

Non-taxable minimum and PIT rates proposed to be changed in context of tax changes

In the context of upcoming tax changes in Latvia it is proposed to change the differentiated non-taxable minimum and PIT, as stated in tax policy guideline changes for 2021 to 2025 available to LETA.

February 12, 2020

Fox News misinterprets facts by calling Lithuanian cities «the deadliest», LRT says

Although Lithuania stands out among other EU member states with its negative statistics with murders, it is wrong to call Lithuanian cities «the deadliest», as reported by Lithuanian public media fact-checking project LRT Facts, which has called the news reported by American media a «Manipulative/sensationalist headline».

February 12, 2020

SPRK: level of dissatisfaction with electronic communication services up in Latvia

Compared to 2018, the level of dissatisfaction with service contracts among Latvian consumers had increased 20% last year, whereas complaints over the quality of services had increased 9%, according to information compiled by the Public Utilities Commission on complaints received about electronic communication services.

February 12, 2020

Saeima opposition will not put obstacles for snap elections in Riga

The opposition of Latvia’s Saeima will not turn to President Egils Levits in relation to the legislative draft detailing dismissal of Riga City Council. This means members of the opposition will not put obstacles in the way for snap elections in Riga City Council.

February 12, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Do people who hurt animals receive severe enough punishments?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
National Health Service urges residents to use state-funded cancer screening tests more actively
Why is peripheral sight important and how can it be improved?
PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!