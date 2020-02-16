Week in Lithuania: retailer Maxima got in trouble, Turkish firm’s assets frozen, New Agency set up

Last week, KN revealed expansion plans, face masks were still in shortage

President: Lithuanian-Polish relations improved

Lithuania’s concessions provided to the Polish business group Orlen, operating an oil refinery in Lithuania’s Mažeikiai, have helped to improve bilateral relations but were not the key element in their thaw, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said this week.

Klaipėdos Nafta to invest up to EUR 140 mn

Klaipėdos Nafta (KN), the state-owned oil and LNG terminals operator, said this week it plans to invest up to 140 million euros into LNG projects in other countries over the next decade and become a shareholder of at least 4 LNG terminals.

Lithuania might introduce road checks

Lithuania might introduce checks for those crossing the border by road over the spreading coronavirus COVID-19, Vice Minister of Health Algirdas Šešelgis said this week. In his words, recommendations for EU member states should be provided after a ministerial meeting in Brussels on Thursday, February 13, also attended by Lithuanian minister Aurelijus Veryga.

Maxima, Biovela face fines over contaminated meat

Lithuanian retail chain Maxima and meat processing group Biovela Group are facing thousand-euro-worth fines for the supply of salmonella-contaminated meat to the market, Mantas Staskevičius, deputy director at the State Food and Veterinary Service, said Thursday, February 13. Maxima says it delayed informing the SFVS about contaminated meat as it was awaiting test results.

Court freezes Turkish builder’s assets

A court has ordered this week a freeze on 41,500 euros’ worth of asserts of Turkey’s Kayi Insaat, the former contractor for the construction of a stadium in Lithuania’s second-biggest city. Kaunas Regional Court issued the freezing order on Wednesday, February 12, at the request of Kauno Kranai (Kaunas Cranes), a local cranes services provider that is claiming 41,100 euros in debt, interest and penalties from the Turkish company which operates in Lithuania via Kayi Construction’s local branch.

Enormous Lithuanian flag on top of Vilnius TV Tower

An enormous 540-square-meter Lithuanian tricolor was raised on the top of Vilnius’ TV Tower on Thursday, February 13, as the nation prepares to celebrate the Day of the Restoration of the State on February 16. Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis and other members of the Cabinet are expected to attend the ceremony of raising the 18-meter-high and 30-meter-wide flag at a height of 150 meters.

Suppliers short of face masks

A surge in demand for medical masks amid coronavirus fears has made it a product that is becoming increasingly difficult to obtain not only for the general public but also for companies supplying protective equipment to businesses, the business daily Verslo Žinios reported on Thursday, February 13. A supplier has told the paper that it imports masks from Asia, the region that is currently hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

PM calls president-hosted discussion «superfluous»

Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis says a meeting between the education community and politicians that President Gitanas Nausėda hosted on Wednesday, February 12, was «a superfluous discussion». The main parliamentary parties and the Freedom Party’ leader, Aušrinė Armonaitė, were invited to the meeting, but the Labour Party, the Order and Justice and the Centre Party did not receive invitations. The three parties hold several seats in the Seimas.

PM links president’s decision to row over minister

Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis says Gitanas Nausėda’s decision not to approve Lukas Savickas for economy and innovation minister this week is due to the row between the president and the ruling bloc over Transport Minister Jaroslav Narkevič. Nausėda said he decided not to approve Savickas for the job because the 29-year-old «has not yet proven that he can implement significant changes» in the months left before next fall’s parliamentary election. Skvernelis refused to sack Narkevič despite repeated calls from Nausėda for the transport minister to step down following criticism over the sacking of the management board of the state postal company Lietuvos Paštas (Lithuanian Post), for allocating funds for asphalt paving of streets in his election constituency and other issues.

Lithuania names motorway to Latvia after Baltic Way

The Lithuanian government decided on Wednesday. February 12, to name the motorway from Vilnius to the border of Latvia «the Baltic Way» to commemorate the 1989 peaceful anti-Soviet demonstration. The Baltic Way will cover the Vilnius-Panevėžys road stretch between kilometres 9 and 13.2, and the Panevėžys–Pasvalys–Riga road stretch between kilometres 4.6 and 66. On August 23, 1989, over a million people formed a human chain spanning Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to demand an end to the Soviet occupation of their countries.

New Agency to produce strategy for Lithuania’s promotion abroad

The Chancellery of the Lithuanian Government said on Wednesday, February 12, it had signed a contract, worth 163,000 euros, with company New Agency on producing a strategy for Lithuania’s promotion abroad for the upcoming decade. The company is expected to produce Lithuania’s strategy for 2020-2030 over six months.

Prosecutors bring suspicions against Grigeo president

Prosecutors from Klaipeda Regional Prosecutor’s Office have brought this week suspicions against Gintautas Pangonis, president and major shareholder of Grigeo Group, a producer of cardboard, hygienic paper and wood fiber-board, over the release of untreated wastewater into the Curonian Lagoon by Grigeo Klaipėda.

Minister: Baltics close to compromise on Astravyets

The Baltic countries may in the coming weeks reach a common position on restricting electricity imports from Belarus’ Astravyets nuclear power plant, Lithuanian Energy Minister Žygimantas Vaičiūnas said on Tuesday, February 11.