Week in Lithuania: Seimas set to go back to normalcy, town near Vilnius placed on lockdown, former President acquitted

In Lithuania, the top news of the past week were Seimas’ readiness to go back to normalcy, town near Vilnius placed on lockdown and non-food retailers, repair shops being allowed to reopen.

Seimas to resume normal work

The Seimas (Parliament) of Lithuania is set to resume normal work after a quarantine-forced adjournment, with sittings planned next and the following weeks, Deputy Speaker of the Seimas Rima Baškienė said on Thursday, April 16. On Wednesday, Gabrielius Landsbergis, the opposition leader representing the conservative Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats, turned to Speaker of the Seimas Viktoras Pranckietis and members of the Board of the Seimas, calling on them to resume regular parliament work. In his words, since Lithuania was placed under quarantine, bad tendencies are being observed as the Seimas of a parliamentary and democratic country is going through passive isolation.

Drive-in cinema opened in Vilnius

A drive-in cinema opened in Vilnius on Friday, April 17, amid coronavirus safety measures. In line with Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga’s instructions, moviegoers will have to stay inside their cars with all windows rolled up. A maximum of two people is permitted per car and tickets are only available online. All conventional cinemas in Lithuania are currently closed as part of nationwide quarantine measures in place since March 16. The first quarantine-period movie screening is organized by ZMONES Cinema Drive-in the parking lot of the capital’s Litexpo exhibition centre. It has a capacity of 180 cars.

PM predicts fall in electricity, gas prices for households

Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis expects electricity and natural gas prices for Lithuanian households to go down by 10-15 percent from July. Skvernelis posted on Facebook that he believes that the standard electricity tariff for households should decrease by at least 10 percent from July 1, and natural gas prices should go down by at least 15 percent for all households. The planned tariff cuts are part of the government’s measures to reduce the negative effects of the coronavirus crisis, and reflect the current trends in the electricity and gas markets.

Lithuania imports more LNG than Gazprom gas in winter

The Klaipeda liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal accounted for three-fourths of gas supplied through the Lithuanian gas transmission grid in the first quarter of 2020, marking the first time that LNG has outcompeted Gazprom’s pipelined gas in a winter season, Amber Grid, the country’s gas transmission system operator said on Thursday, April 16.

Town near Vilnius placed on lockdown

Nemenčinė, a small town near Vilnius, has been placed on a lockdown starting Thursday, April 16, after becoming a coronavirus hotspot. Only people who live or work in Nemenčinė are allowed to enter the town. Others have to get a special permit from the National Public Health Centre. Car travel within the town remains unrestricted. These measures were put in place after some 21 coronavirus cases linked to Vinika, a local garment factory, had been confirmed in Nemenčinė.

Top-level commission for grid synchronisation project set up

The Lithuanian government set up on Wednesday, April 15, a special commission for the electricity grid synchronization project to ensure its coordination at the highest level. The commission will be headed by the prime minister and the ministers of energy, environment, finance, foreign affairs and agriculture, and the CEO of Litgrid and EPSO-G will also be involved in its work. In August 2019, the government approved a list of 14 synchronisation projects that were granted the status of special national interest.

Paksas acquitted of influence peddling

A Vilnius court on Wednesday, April 15, found Lithuania’s former President Rolandas Paksas and Gedvydas Vainauskas, the CEO of the media group Lietuvos Rytas, not guilty of influence peddling. Prosecutors sought suspended prison sentences for Paksas and Vainauskas, and a fine for Zabulis. According to the case-file, Paksas, who was then the leader of the Order and Justice party, in 2015 allegedly agreed to accept a 15,000-euro bribe from Vainauskas in exchange for pressing construction inspectors to authorize the opening of a new Norfa retail store in Prienai, a town in southern Lithuania. Vainauskas claimed he was carrying out a journalistic investigation, and Paksas said the case was aimed at forcing him out of politics.

Government allows some non-food retailers, repair shops to reopen

The Lithuanian government has allowed this week some businesses, including non-food retailers, except those located in large shopping malls, and small repair services with direct access from the street, to reopen after a month-long shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Deputy Economy and Innovation Minister Marius Skuodis said that beauty salons, outdoor cafes and sports clubs would not be able to reopen in the first stage of easing of coronavirus quarantine restrictions, with plans to allow them to return to work perhaps in the beginning of June.

Norway’s DNV GL to produce power development scenario

Norwegian consultancy DNV GL has been selected to produce a study on long-term development of Lithuania’s power sector, Litgrid, Lithuania’s power transmission system operator, said on Tuesday, April 14. DNV GL won the tender called in December, and Litgrid later signed a contract, worth 120,000 euros, with the Norwegian company. The consultancy will be expected to produce its study for Lithuania’s power sector’s development during 2020-2050 by the end of this year.

President: Jauniškis’ SSD re-appointment is sign of major confidence

The appointment to lead the State Security Department for a second term is a sign of major confidence, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said on Tuesday, April 14, when swearing in Darius Jauniškis as director of the SSD. Nausėda highlighted Jauniškis’ role in the spy swap in November when two Lithuanian and one Norwegian citizen were exchanged for Russian spies sentenced in Lithuania. The Seimas of Lithuania last week backed the appointment of Jauniškis as director of the country’s State Security Department for a second term.

Postal train from China arrives in Lithuania

A train carrying postal parcels from China to 30 European countries, the first of its kind, arrived in Lithuania on the Easter weekend, Lietuvos Paštas (Lithuanian Post, LP) said on Tuesday, April 14. Until now, postal parcels from China to Europe were mostly shipped by air.