bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Sunday 12.01.2020 | Name days: Reina, Reinholds, Reinis, Renāts
LithuaniaLithuania

Week in Lithuania: Soldiers removed from Iraq, authorities scramble to inspect polluting facilities

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

January 12, 2020

Lithuania, Iraq, president, pollution, climate change, Alvora, Kuwait

In Lithuania, the top news stories of last week were the withdrawal of Lithuanian soldiers from Iraq, authorities scrambling to inspect polluting facilities, as well as the U-turn on the decision on green arrows on traffic lights.

Government initiates monument to ex-president

Lithuania’s government is initiating the erection of a monument to the country’s first President Antanas Smetona in Vilnius. Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has set up a special working group to organize all monument-related work, the government said on Thursday, January 9. The group is tasked to find a location for the monument in cooperation with Vilnius Municipality, and also draft proposals on how the monument should look like and submit them to the government by March 16. Smetona served as Lithuania’s president in 1919-1920 and 1926-1940. He was killed in a fire at his home in the US in 1944.

Matulionis proposed for Lithuania’s NATO Ambassador

Deputy Government Chancellor Deividas Matulionis is being proposed for Lithuania’s permanent representative to NATO, according draft legislation produced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. If approved by the government and president, Matulionis would assume his new position on April 20. He was backed by the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs in late December.

Court refuses to halt GIPL contract signing with Alvora

A Vilnius court has refused to temporarily halt the signing of the contract, worth almost 80 million euros, by Lithuania’s gas transmission company Amber Grid and Alvora, a Lithuanian pipeline construction company that won the public procurement procedure earlier this year, for the construction of the Lithuanian part of the Gas Interconnector Poland-Lithuania (GIPL). Vilnius Regional Court on Thursday, January 9, rejected gas pipeline construction company MT Group’s request to introduce interim measure and halt the implementation of the contract with Alvora and its partner Šiaulių Dujotiekio Statyba, Lina Nemeikaitė, spokeswoman for the Vilnius court, said.

Soldiers moved from attacked Iraqi base to Kuwait

Six Lithuanian soldiers who served at an Iraqi military base attacked by Iranian missiles are being redeployed to Kuwait on Thursday, January 9, the Defence Staff and Defence Minister Raimundas Karoblis said. The Lithuanian soldiers trained local forces fighting the Islamic States at the al Asad base as part of a Danish contingent. According to Karoblis, the decision to move the military instructors was made by Denmark. Another six Lithuanians are serving in a NATO-led mission in Iraq. They remain in the country for the time being.

President dismisses criticism of his intelligence bill

President Gitanas Nausėda has dismissed as overblown criticism of his legislative initiative to expand the powers of intelligence services. The proposed amendments to the Law on Intelligence would help to better regulate the existing practice of preventive conversations. The measure would only apply to people on the radar of hostile intelligence officials according to Nausėda.

Government set to inspect all polluting facilities

Following the release of untreated industrial wastewater into the Curonian Lagoon, the Lithuanian government on Wednesday, January 8, gave the relevant authorities a month to analyse the pollution situation in Klaipeda and come up with proposals on how to better control the situation. The government wants other similar facilities to be inspected, too. Prosecutors in Klaipeda said on Tuesday, January 7, they had launched an investigation on suspicions that Grigeo’s cardboard plant could have been discharging untreated wastewater into the lagoon through a special pipe, bypassing the port city’s sewage system.  Most of untreated wastewater allegedly released by Grigeo’s cardboard plant into the Curonian Lagoon must have been carried by prevailing currents into the Baltic Sea, the mayor of the Curonian Spit municipality of Neringa said on Wednesday, January 8.

Vice minister declines EU advisor job offer

Lithuanian Deputy Finance Minister Miglė Tuskienė has declined the offer to work as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s economic advisor siting personal reasons. The Lithuanian Finance Ministry said last November that Tuskienė had been invited to join von der Leyen’s team as an advisor on economic issues.

President calls for diplomatic solution of Iran-U.S. standoff

President Gitanas Nausėda called on Wednesday, January 8, for a diplomatic solution of the standoff between the Iran and United States. Tensions in the Middle East heightened after a US airstrike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last week and Iran launched a missile strike on two Iraqi military bases housing U.S.-led troops last Tuesday, January 7.

Ex-judge’s case goes to court

Prosecutors in Lithuania’s second-biggest city of Kaunas said on Wednesday, January 8, they had concluded their pre-trial investigation in the case of Neringa Venckienė, a former judge and lawmaker who was extradited from the United States last year. The case will be handed over to Kaunas Regional Court, where Venckienė has worked in the past. It will be up to the court, which earlier recused itself from hearing the case, to decide what to do next. The former lawmaker was flown back to Lithuania from the US, where she had spent almost two years in a prison, on November 6. She is suspected of refusing to obey a court order, resisting a police officer, hindering a bailiff, and hitting Laimutė Stankūnaitė, the mother of her niece, in the face.

Government allows putting green arrows back on traffic lights

The Lithuanian government on Wednesday, January 8, gave the go-ahead for municipalities to indefinitely put green arrows back on traffic lights to allow drivers to turn right at a red light. The Cabinet thus reversed its previous resolution ordering the removal of these signs by January 1, 2020. The green arrow signs allowing a right turn on red were removed from all intersections in Lithuania in early January, but local authorities in Vilnius and other cities say that the measure has increased traffic congestion, but has done little to improve safety. The Transport Ministry suggested removing the green arrow signs back in 2014 after a study carried out in Kaunas years linked the presence of green arrows at intersections to higher numbers of road accident involving fatalities or injuries.

January 13 case handed over to Court of Appeals

The January 13 case was handed over to the Court of Appeal of Lithuania on Wednesday, January 8, Vilnius Regional Court. It also said it had received 61 appeals. The victims, defendants, lawyers and prosecutors appealed against the March ruling in the case. The Court of Appeal is scheduled to start hearing the case on March 26. The court received over 760 volumes of case materials, including the 16-volume indictment.

Keywords: Alvora climate change Iraq Kuwait Lithuania pollution president


Leave a reply

Week in Lithuania: Soldiers removed from Iraq, authorities scramble to inspect polluting facilities

In Lithuania, the top news stories of last week were the withdrawal of Lithuanian soldiers from Iraq, authorities scrambling to inspect polluting facilities, as well as the U-turn on the decision on green arrows on traffic lights.

January 12, 2020

BNN summary of the week: Lembergs and ZZS stick together. «Borderline arbitrariness». Distrust in Burovs

It seems there is no force in this world that can cut the ties between the Union of Greens and Farmers and the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes. Even US sanctions, which have the potential to undermine funding for ZZS and its very existence, are not enough.

January 12, 2020

Inflation in Latvia reportedly 2.3% at the end of 2019

Compared to December 2018, the average level of consumer prices rose by 2.3 % in December 2019. Prices of goods have increased by 2.1 % and prices of services by 2.6 %.

January 10, 2020

Landmanis: FKTK needs to explain what banks should do with Ventpils Freeport companies

It is necessary for the Finance and Capital Market Commission to explain to banks how they should act towards companies operating from Ventspils Freeport. «Then companies will be able to prove on their own if they are controlled or not controlled by a person under sanctions,» says Baltic Association – Transport and Logistics CEO Ivars Landmanis.

January 10, 2020

Two people injured in railway explosion in Daugavpils

A railway explosion in Daugavpils has injured two people. The incident is investigated by the State Labour Inspectorate, as confirmed by Latgale region’s VDI head and chief state inspector Jānis Butāns.

January 10, 2020

IKEA drops the use of single-use plastic products

From January 2020 onward household goods trader IKEA will no longer use single-use plastic products, such as drinking straws and bags, as confirmed by the company’s representative Renata Dante.

1 comment
January 10, 2020

Seven people die in this year’s influenza season in Latvia

In the last two weeks four more people died from flu. This makes seven in total since the beginning of the flu season, according to data compiled by the Disease Prevention and Control Centre for flu and acute upper respiratory infections.

January 10, 2020

Brussels signs visa facilitation deal with Belarus

The European Commission has signed with Belarus an agreement on the facilitation of the visa regime, ending talks that begun in 2011.

January 10, 2020

Transit industry: it is unacceptable for thousands of people to not receive wages because of Lembergs

It is unacceptable for salaries to not be paid to thousands of people who have nothing to do with Aivars Lembergs, punishing them alongside the person who is under sanctions, Delfi portal was told by Aivars Gobiņš, official in multiple Ventspils-based transit companies under management by Swiss lawyer Rudolf Meroni.

January 10, 2020

Plane crash: Iran open to international investigation; Canada points to missile

Iran has expressed readiness to involve foreign specialists in the plane crash investigation. Canada, meanwhile, says it has evidence of possible missile attack.

January 10, 2020

Kristovskis believes US sanctions are result of KNAB’s and VARAM’s inaction

The US sanctions against Aivars Lembergs represent what Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry and Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau failed to do – prohibit Lembergs from working in the municipal administration and check a large volume of possibly illegally acquired finances, according to what Ventspils City Council opposition deputy Ģirts Valdis Kristovskis said in an interview to Latvijas Avīze.

January 10, 2020

Thick layer of snow expected in Latvia at week’s end

Lasting precipitation and strong wind, the speed of which may reach 20 m/sec, is expected for most of Latvia at the end of the week, according to forecast from Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

January 10, 2020

Brexit deal continues path of ratification in British parliament

In London, the House of Representatives of the British Parliament has given its final go-ahead to a draft law on the ratification of the European Union withdrawal agreement. The draft law is passed to the upper house as the UK is likely to start its withdrawal on January 31.

January 10, 2020

Media: USA leans towards possibility of Iran downing Ukrainian plane by accident

More and more USA leans towards the possibility that the Ukrainian passenger aircraft was shot down on Wednesday, 8 January, by Iran by mistake, as US officials told the media.

January 10, 2020

Employees of many businesses in Ventspils are not paid wages because of Lembergs

Currently there is a high risk of wages being delayed for many employees of companies that work at Ventspils port because banks, having no desire to study the situation with application of sanctions against Aivars Lembergs, have closed accounts of several companies to avoid the risk zone of being associated with Lembergs. Because of this policy, employees of those companies are likely to suffer the most, according to heads of trade unions of transit-related companies, who urge the government to speed up the situation’s resolution, as written by Ventspilnieks.lv.

2 comments
January 9, 2020

Bypass in Sarkandaugava to cost 42.5 million; builders – Binders, LNK Industries and Latvijas tilti

Riga City Council’s Transport Department has signed a contract worth EUR 42.5 million with an association of suppliers OTC for the construction of a new bypass in Sarkandaugava, the department reports.

January 9, 2020

Ābrama: Riga City Council has not given up hope for monopoly

Riga City Council has not given up hope of forming a monopoly in waste management, said Competition Council chairperson Skaidrīte Ābrama in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds on Thursday, 9 January.

January 9, 2020

Lithuania’s proposed preventive intelligence conversations under scrutiny and fire

Citing geopolitical tensions, Lithuania’s State Security Department is seeking new powers through amending the Law on Intelligence.

January 9, 2020

State Auditor on violations on Latvian-Russian border: it is a big example of arbitrariness

«It is a big example of arbitrariness,» said Latvian State Auditor Elita Krūmiņa in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama, commenting on results of the audit performed on the establishment of infrastructure along Latvian-Russian border.

January 9, 2020

Construction of Rail Baltica railway in Estonia could begin in 2022, firm says

As part of the Rail Baltica project, the construction of the actual railway in Estonia could begin in 2022 or late 2021, has said the executive of RB Rail AS Estonia, Aivar Jaeski.

January 9, 2020

Victims of Ukrainian plane crash were from seven countries

In the Iran aviation disaster of a passenger plane operated by an Ukrainian airline 176 people died, they were from these two and four other countries, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has stated.

January 9, 2020

Neringa mayor: Curonian Lagoon’s pollution may reach Latvia

It is entirely possible that most of the untreated sewage polluting Curonian Lagoon by Grigeo Group cardboard production plant in Klaipeda has flowed deeper into the Baltic Sea, admits Mayor of Neringa Darius Jasaitis.

January 9, 2020

ZZS meets with Lembergs. Cutting ties not among discussed topics

In spite of US sanctions, the Union of Greens and Farmers has decided to not cut ties with the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is not only subjected to international sanctions but is also accused of committing serious crimes, and his party For Latvia and Ventspils.

January 9, 2020

Border control: Irregular migration drops 92% since 2015 crisis

In the borders of the European Union, irregular migration into the European Union has fallen to its lowest annual level since 2013, the European border and coast guard agency Frontex estimated.

January 9, 2020

Latvian troops stationed in Iraq to be relocated to Kuwait

Like Denmark, Latvia will relocate its troops stationed in Iraq to Kuwait, as confirmed by Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks.

January 9, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Can you feel the fuel price rise?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Eating during holidays: advice how to eat and not overeat
PHOTO: Christmas tree lights up at Dome Square in Riga
PHOTO: doctors gather for a repeated protest outside Saeima
airBaltic A220 flight simulator opens at airBaltic Training Facility
CAITO project aims to bring countryside tourism offer to Japan’s market
PHOTO: Latvia commemorates victims of Zolitude tragedy
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!