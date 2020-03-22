Week in Lithuania: State grapples with coronavirus crisis, CB sees no evidence of money laundering at Swedbank

In Lithuania, the top news of the past week were linked to economic and preventive measures amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus, as well as food prices going up and suspicions on Swedbank after fines in Estonia and Sweden.

Lithuania readies for remote learning

The Lithuanian Education Ministry said this week it is planning to purchase and lease 35,000 computers as schools prepare to launch remote learning if they remain closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Some 5,000 computers will be bought and another 30,000 will be leased, the ministry said in a statement on Friday, March 20. A total of 9.2 million euros have been earmarked for the purpose. General education schools enrol a total of over 300,000 students. As part of nationwide quarantine measures, the educational process in Lithuania has been suspended until March 30.

Lithuania forecasts 1.3-2.8 pc GDP contraction so far

The Lithuanian Finance Ministry forecasts that the coronavirus-hit economy will shrink by 1.3-2.8 per cent in 2020 if the virus is brought under control in the first half of the year. Finance Minister Vilius Šapoka said this on Friday, March 20, while presenting the ministry’s updated economic growth projections.

Queues on Lithuanian-Polish border disappeared

Long queues of trucks on the Lithuanian- Polish border have disappeared and queues on the border with Belarus continues to subside, a spokesman for the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service said on Friday, March 20. Around 260 trucks waited to cross from Lithuania into Belarus at the Medininkai checkpoint on Friday morning, down from over 500 three days ago and about 300 on Thursday, according to the spokesman.

Lithuania’s coronavirus patient toll rises

Seven new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Lithuania late on late Thursday, March 19, bringing the country’s total to 48, the Health Ministry said on Friday, March, 20. Five of the latest cases were imported, it said, adding that more detailed about the remaining two cases would be released later. A woman who was the first to test positive for COVID-19 in Lithuania has recovered and has been released home.

New cargo of oil for Belarus arrives in Klaipėda

This year’s fourth tanker with oil for Belarus arrived in Klaipėda on Friday, March 20, and the neighbouring country plans to import one more crude shipment via the Lithuanian port this month. The Marshall Islands-flagged Fulmar docked at the Klaipėda oil terminal on Friday morning, according to the vessel tracking websites Marinetraffic.com, Myshiptracking.com and Vesselfinder.com. The tanker came from Russia’s Primorsk port, from which Transneft ships oil, via the Polish port of Gdansk.

CB: no evidence of money laundering in Swedbank Lithuania

After Estonian and Swedish investigators have fined Swedbank for failing to properly control money laundering, the Lithuanian central bank says it has no evidence of money laundering in its Lithuanian operations, said Jekaterina Govina, the director of the Bank of Lithuania’s Supervision Service, said in a statement on Thursday, March 19.

Company employing prisoners starts producing masks

Mūsų Amatai, a Lithuanian company employing inmates, has started producing reusable protection masks. They will be produced by female prisoners at the correctional facility in Lithuania’s northern city of Panevėžys, the Prison Department said on Thursday, March 19. Vytautas Ginius, head of Mūsų Amatai, says the production of the first shipment has already been started. The masks will, first of all, be used by staff of correctional facilities.

Higher demand pushing food prices up in Lithuania

The prices of some food products have gone up in recent days after Lithuania was placed under quarantine and people started panic-buying and stockpiling. Algis Baravykas, the head of the Association of Pig meat producers, says not only the prices of pork but those of other products are also rising. Arūnas Vizicskas, the founder of the price monitoring website pricer.lt, says not the price of pork but those of other products are also rising. According to him, since February 26 until now, the price of rice has gone up by 11 per cent, and that of buckwheat has jumped 35 per cent.

Police warn they might tighten public control

Lithuania’s police mull tightening the control of public places where many people gather to ensure compliance with the ongoing quarantine introduced in Lithuania to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Police Commissioner General Renatas Požėla said on Wednesday, March 18, people gathering in parks and leisure zones and children playing together pose threat, and officers might have to make authoritative decisions if the situation doesn’t change.

PM assures on availability of food supplies

Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis assured people on Thursday, March 19, that the country will not run out of food and warned suppliers against taking advantage of the situation to raise prices. However, Rūta Vainiene, the head of the Lithuanian Retailers’ Association, says that suppliers are already increasing prices for their products. The prime minister noted that the law allows the government and the Seimas to consider imposing caps on retail prices for essential items.

Paleckis’ detention extended, court to hold public hearings

Algirdas Paleckis, a Lithuanian politician suspected of spying for Russia, will remain detained and Siauliai Regional Court will hold public hearings of his case. Vytautas Joncas spokesman for the court, said on Thursday, March 19, that the court will consider this case during public hearings, excluding that part of the process when information is considered to be a secret of the state and services. Paleckis has been detained since October, 2018. Allegedly, the defendant, acting in an organized group with an employee of Russian intelligence and other Russian citizens, including one found guilty in the January 13 case in Lithuania, collected information of interest for Russian intelligence in Lithuania for monetary and other remuneration.

Health Ministry allows treating mild COVID-19 cases at home

Mild cases of coronavirus will no longer be hospitalized but will be isolated and treated at home, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, March 19. Patients with more severe symptoms will be hospitalised, but they may be released home when their condition improves, even though the test results remain positive, according to the ministry.