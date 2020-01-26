bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Week in Lithuania: Transport Minister breached law, Vilnius University elects new rector, Polish bank invited

January 26, 2020
Lithuanian Transport Minister Jaroslav Narkevič

In Lithuania, the top news stories were Transport Minister being found guilty over the violation of law, President Nausėda inviting Poland’s Pekao bank to Lithuania and Vilnius launching its ecological initiative.

Minister opines on political prosecution

Justice Minister Elvinas Jankevičius has called this week on the European Union to improve its existing legislation or to adopt new legal acts to ensure that the bloc’s citizens are protected from political prosecution by third countries. Jankevičius put forward the proposal at an informal meeting of EU justice and interior ministers in Zagreb, the Lithuanian Justice Ministry said on Thursday, January 23.

President’s aide: Japan interested in Lithuanian projects

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) is interested in providing financing for the Rail Baltica European-gauge railway project and the Baltic power grids’ synchronisation with the Western European system, an advisor to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said on Thursday, January 23. Nausėda and JBIC Governor Tadashi Maeda discussed such possibilities during their meeting in Davos, according to Simonas Krėpšta.

Lithuanian Poles’ party leader exasperated

MEP Valdemar Tomaševski, the leader of the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania–Christian Families Alliance (EAPL-CFA), described on Thursday, January 23, the opposition’s impeachment initiative against MP Irina Rozova as a political move aimed at sowing divisions within the ruling bloc. Opposition members of the parliament’s Committee on National Security and Defence (CNSD) initiated impeachment proceedings against Rozova, a member of the EAPL-CFA political group in the Seimas, over her allegedly concealed ties with Russian diplomats.

Nausėda invites Poland’s Pekao bank to Lithuania

President Gitanas Nausėda has invited this week Poland’s Pekao bank to start its business in Lithuania after discussing the issue with the Polish bank’s CEO Marek Lusztyn in Davos, an adviser said. In his words, the meeting discussed a possibility for Pekao representatives to come to Lithuania to assess the existing market situation. Lithuania’s banking sector is one of the most concentrated in the EU, with three major banks, including Swedbank, SEB and Luminor controlling four fifths of the market.

New Novatek LNG cargo arrives in Klaipeda

A new cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia’s Novatek arrived in the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda on Wednesday, January 22, marking the 16th such delivery in the new gas year that started last October. The Coral Fungia tanker delivered around 10,000 cubic meters of LNG.

Vilnius University’s rector-elect reflects on priorities

Vilnius University’s rector-elect historian Rimvydas Petrauskas vowed this week to pursue the university’s greater leadership in speaking with the country’s leaders and other politicians “on the real priority of science and studies”. Petrauskas, dean of Vilnius University’s Faculty of History, was on Wednesday elected rector of Vilnius University, the oldest and biggest university in Lithuania. He was elected for a five-year term by the university’s council which considered six candidates.

Vilnius’s ecological initiative

Single-use plastic tableware will no longer be used during festivities in Vilnius, the local council decided on Wednesday, January 22, backing a change to the existing rules on public trading places. The decision will come into force in early March.

Turkish company appeal Kaunas decision

Turkish construction company Kayi Insaat has appealed this week against the decision by the authorities of Kaunas, Lithuania’s second-largest city, to terminate its contract on the construction of the Darius and Girėnas Stadium. According to the municipality, the Turkish company had promised to bring 400 workers and a majority of construction equipment but has no such workforce so far and has rented equipment from Lithuanian subcontractors.

Establishment of EU civil protection centre discussed

The Lithuanian government on Wednesday, January 22, endorsed plans for the country to submit an application for the establishment of a regional EU civil protection centre in the country that would cover the Nordic and Baltic countries. Lithuanian will try to convince the EU of the necessity of such a centre in the country as Belarus is getting ready for the launch of the Astravyets nuclear power plant.

Schengen, national visa fees to go up

The Lithuanian government on Wednesday, January 22, backed the increase of fees for obtaining Schengen and national visas. The consular fee for processing national visas applications will double from 60 to 120 euros. The decision was made taking into account the time a consular officer needs to accept and process applications for national visas, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said after submitting the bills. The Lithuanian government also decided to increase the Schengen visa fee from 60 to 80 euros.

Lithuania’s new NATO ambassador

Lithuania’s government on Wednesday, January 22, backed the appointment of Deputy Government Chancellor Deividas Matulionis as Lithuania’s permanent representative to NATO. If approved by and president, Matulionis would assume his new position on April 20. He was backed by the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs in late December.

Court takes on ex-MP’s sexual harassment case

The Lithuanian Supreme Court (LAT) started on Wednesday, January 22, hearing a case in which former Lithuanian MP Kęstutis Pukas was charged with sexual harassment. Lower-instance courts found Pukas guilty of sexually harassing a woman who worked as his assistant when he was an MP, but acquitted him on charges of harassment against three other young women who sought the job of secretary-assistant.

VTEK: Lithuanian transport minister breached law

Transport Minister Jaroslav Narkevič breached the law by allowing enterprises under his ministry’s control to pay for his lunch, the Chief Official Ethics Commission (VTEK) ruled on Wednesday, January 22. Narkevič says the violation is minor and will consider contesting the ethics watchdog’s decision in court.

January 26, 2020

BNN summary of the week: Moneyval report. Scandal over VDD building. Žagars and Kairišs at the helm of Dailes theatre

It seems the repair efforts for Latvia’s financial market have paid off. Moneyval published its report this week, which concludes Latvia has successfully completed recommendations for tidying its finance sector. There are still areas in need of improving, but there is room for hope Latvia will not be grey-listed.

January 26, 2020

Development of areas along Rail Baltica line will require investments worth EUR 300 million

In order to implement infrastructure development projects along Rail Baltica line in Riga, it will be necessary to secure investments up to EUR 350 million in the next ten-year period, as reported by Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs.

January 24, 2020

Olainfarm shareholders fail to convene due to lack of quorum

Because of the lack of quorum, the extraordinary meeting of Olainfarm shareholders originally scheduled for Friday, 24 January, did not take place. It was planned to discuss changes to the company council during this meeting, as reported by the company’s representative Ieva Lapiņa-Ennīte.

January 24, 2020

EY: investors more optimistic about Latvia’s economic competitiveness

Last year, investors’ opinion of the competitiveness of Latvia’s economy improved for nearly all indexes, as reported by EY Latvija representatives.

January 24, 2020

Bulgaria accuses three Russian citizens for poisoning of arms producer

Three Russian citizens have been charged by Bulgaria over the attempted murder of an arms producer and another two Bulgarians using a poison. One survivor believes there is a link with the poisoning of the Skripals in the United Kingdom.

January 24, 2020

Ignoring sanctions, Ventspils City Council approves budget created under Lembergs’ watchful eye

In spite of sanctions imposed by USA, Ventspils City Council approved the city’s budget for 2020, which came to be under absolute influence from Aivars Lembergs, on Thursday, 23 January, BNN was told by opposition deputy Aivis Landmanis.

January 24, 2020

Estonia eyes one-year prison sentence for first-time drunk drivers

Estonian government ministers have proposed harsher sanctions for drunk driving. Their initiative comes after three people got killed in a crash, where a heavily intoxicated driver was involved.

January 24, 2020

Latvian residents trust National Armed Forces the most and the Saeima the least

Latvia’s residents trust the country’s National Armed Forces and the president the most and the Saeima the least, according to the survey performed by Latvian National Security Academy’s Security and Strategic Research Centre.

January 24, 2020

In China, coronavirus claims more lives as transport limitations put in place

The Chinese outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus has reached the death toll of 26 people, meanwhile, authorities are trying to keep it from spreading introducing transport movement limitations in at least 10 cities.

January 24, 2020

Information about VDD new office building’s construction costs is a state secret

Although some media have mentioned different amounts of money the construction of a new office for the State Security Service at the location of former Marss cycling track may cost, the service reports that this information is considered a state secret.

January 24, 2020

Kariņš: Latvia is no longer the younger brother – our country’s voice is heard

Latvia is no longer the younger brother on the international arena – our country is heard and its opinion is taken seriously, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš at annual foreign policy debates on Thursday, 23 January.

January 24, 2020

Poland passes law on limiting public actions, statements of judges

The Polish Sejm has passed a draft law that sets forth limiting the say of judges over justice appointments, court reform and politics. The limitations have been widely criticised abroad.

January 24, 2020

Linkaits: banks once again service Ventspils Freeport terminals

The situation with Ventspils Freeport is gradually becoming more relaxed. On top of that, banks once again service port terminals there, as Latvian Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits affirmed in a conversation with journalists on Thursday, 23 January.

January 23, 2020

Aivars Lembergs picks ex-prime minister’s freelance advisor Grudulis as his lawyer for debates

The suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is also accused of committing serious crimes and is under US sanctions, has picked once the prime minister of Latvia Māris Kučinskis’ freelance advisor Māris Grudulis as his lawyer for debates in court, as was announced in court on Thursday, 23 January.

January 23, 2020

What is Lithuanian President’s main reason to skip Jerusalem Holocaust forum?

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has unexpectedly flip-flopped on where and how to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland. First, he said he will attend the commemoration in Jerusalem, but then changed his mind to pay homage to the Jewish victims in Auschwitz, in Poland. The reason? Well, there is no clear official reason for that – President’s Office did not provide one.

January 23, 2020

Audit: Rail Baltica slowed by poor risk management and slow progress with municipalities

Delays and cost increase of Rail Baltica project is heavily affected by no risk management and no strategy, as well as slow progress in cooperation with municipalities and passive alienation of properties, Latvian State Audit concluded in its latest report.

January 23, 2020

China stops public transport in two cities over coronavirus

In China, a new strain of coronavirus has claimed the lives of 17 people. To keep it form spreading, local authorities have stopped the public transport to and from the cities of Wuhan and Huanggang.

January 23, 2020

BNN investigation | Rebenoks and Krieķis may have plans to return to Olainfarm board despite ties to serious crimes

Ex-Olainfarm officials Mārtiņš Krieķis and Pāvels Rebenoks, the latter also serving as Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor, may return to the company’s board to, possibly, continue walking «well-travelled path» paved with non-transparent deals, according to information available to BNN.

January 23, 2020

In Estonia, forgetting to register child’s name can lead to municipality choosing it

Estonian law obliges parents to register the name of their child in a month’s time after giving birth. In the unlikely case of them being late, the law opens right to a local municipality to choose it.

January 23, 2020

Change of concept? Viesturs Kairišs becomes Dailes Theatre’s artistic director

Dailes Theatre’s board member Juris Žagars has picked Viesturs Kairišs as the theatre’s new artistic director, as journalists were told by Žagars on Thursday, 23 January.

January 23, 2020

Lukashenko: Belarus needs to diversify its oil imports, introducing Baltic supplies

As Minsk and Moscow are in talks to solve a dispute over the continuation of oil imports from Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Russian supplies could be cut to 30-40% of Belarus’ total imports.

January 23, 2020

Minister does not exclude possibility of number of municipalities in Latvia increasing

The Administrative Territorial Reform offers reducing the number of municipalities to 39 in Latvia. Still, it is possible there may be one or two more, said Latvian Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Thursday, 23 January.

January 23, 2020

Thirteen people die from influenza in Latvia

Three people died from influenza in Latvia last week, increasing the number of victims to 13 for this year’s flu season, according to monitoring data of acute upper respiratory tract infections published by Disease Prevention and Control Centre.

January 23, 2020

Lithuania tries to halt haulage firm exodus to Poland with new tax

Lithuania is introducing a new «exit tax» to keep road haulage firms from relocating to other European Union member states. The firms say that other ways of moving business abroad will be used.

January 23, 2020
