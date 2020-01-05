bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Week in Lithuania: Turkish workers on strike, Transport Minister in trouble, Chinese probed over vandalism

BNN
January 5, 2020
Turkish workers in Kaunas

Last week in Lithuania the key news stories were Turkish workers striking over wages in Kaunas, a Chinese woman being investigated over alleged vandalism and the Prime Minister meeting with embattled Transport minister.

Anti-corruption body names risks in citizenship restoration process

There are risks of corruption in the process of restoring Lithuanian citizenship, the Special Investigation Service (STT) said on Friday, January 3. The current time limit of not later than six months is too vague, which leaves room for unlawful agreements, the anti-corruption agency said.  According to STT’s press release, the law should make it possible to process application restoration requests under a fast-track procedure for an additional fee.

PM meets with Transport minister

Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis met on Friday, January 3, with Transport Minister Jaroslav Narkevič. President Gitanas Nausėda has repeatedly called on Narkevič to resign as transport minister after he came under criticism for sacking the management board of the state postal company Lietuvos Paštas (Lithuanian Post), his behaviour during his recent visit to the UAE, for allocating funds for asphalt paving of streets in his election constituency and the one leading to Skvernelis’ home, and other issues.

President steps back on stricter regulation on plaques

President Gitanas Nausėda announced he will not seek a bill requiring municipalities to follow criteria set by the central government in making decisions on commemorative plaques.

Probe launched over Turks building stadium in Kaunas

A meeting of representatives of Kayi Construction, a company that hired Turkish construction workers who are on strike in Lithuania’s second-largest city of Kaunas, and the local authorities took place on Thursday, January 2.

Construction of GIPL starts in Lithuania

Preparatory work for the construction of the Gas Interconnector Poland-Lithuania (GIPL) has been started this week in Lithuania as the two countries plan to build it by the end of 2021 following the signing of the contractor contract with Lithuanian construction company Alvora, Lithuanian gas transmission company Amber Grid announced on Thursday, January 2.

Ignitis starts supplying gas to Finland

Ignitis, the electricity and gas supply arm of Lithuania’s state-owned energy group Ignitis Group, has become one of the first players in the Finnish gas market which opened up for competition on January 1.

Vilnius airport boasts of record year 2019

 Passenger traffic at Vilnius Airport surpassed the five million mark on the last day of 2019, setting a new annual record for the Lithuanian capital’s airport, Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports) said in a press release this week. The growth in passenger traffic in the last quarter of 2019 is attributed to the launch of flights to the Israeli resort of Eilat, and pre-holiday season trips.

President’s aide urges appointment of Klaipeda port CEO

An advisor to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on Thursday, January 2, urged the government to appoint a new director of the Klaipeda State Seaport Authority. The port has had no permanent director since the firing of Arvydas Vaitkus last March by Rokas Masiulis, the then transport minister, who doubted whether the director could remain impartial toward enterprises that had supported him during last spring’s municipal elections.

Spain’s Indra Sistemas to upgrade rail traffic management

Spain’s Indra Sistemas will upgrade traffic management a part of the Vilnius railway bypass under a contract, worth around 1.21 million euros including VAT, signed with Lietuvos Geležinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LG) in December. Tomas Digaitis, head of corporate communications at the state railway company, said on Thursday, January 2.

Amber Grid completes reconstruction of gas pipeline

Lithuania’s gas transmission company Amber Grid has completed the reconstruction of the sections of the international gas pipeline Vilnius-Panevėžys -Riga that stretch to the Lithuanian-Latvian border, the company said on Tuesday, December 31. The total value of the project stood at 8.1 million euros.

Kaunas gets permit for Science Island construction

The authorities in Lithuania’s second-largest city of Kaunas have received a permit for the construction of a Science Island it hopes to start building next year. The construction is estimated to take 18-24 months, meaning that the National Science and Innovation Museum would open its doors to the public in 2022.

Police investigates vandalisation of crosses

Lithuania’s law-enforcement decided on Monday, January 30, to launch an investigation into the apparent vandalization of crosses in support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters at the Hill of Crosses, a sacred religious site near the northern city of Šiauliai. The probe was opened based on the Criminal Code’s article on the desecration of a grave or another place of public respect, the police said in a press release. The investigation comes after a video and photos placed on social media platforms last week caused public outrage. In the video, a Chinese woman is seen removing a wooden cross with a message of support for Hong Kong protesters from its place and throwing it away while laughing.

Central bank slaps fine on Šiaulių Bankas

The Bank of Lithuania said on Monday, December 30, it has imposed a fine of 880,000 euros on Šiaulių Bankas for certain violations. The fine follows a planned targeted inspection of Šiaulių Bankas by the central bank to assess its compliance with the credit risk management and money laundering and terrorist financing prevention requirements.

