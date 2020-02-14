Week’s end in Latvia will be snowy, rainy and windy

Strong wind, which may reach a speed of 25 m/sec along the coast, is expected at this week’s end in Latvia. Air temperature, however, will remain mostly unchanged, as reported by Latvian State Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

On Friday, 14 February, influence from high atmospheric pressure will reduce, but there may still be moments of clear sky, and no major precipitation is expected. Wind will blow from the south. Night-time air temperature on Friday will be at +2° C… +4° C, whereas daytime air temperature will be +2° C… +5° C.

Southern winds will become strong along the coast, there will be more clouds and western winds will carry a precipitation zone to the country, bringing rain, wet snow and even snow in Latvia’s eastern parts.

On Sunday, cyclone activity will increase and strong wind will enter most of the country. Wind speed will reach 15-18 m/sec (20-23 m/sec along the coast). Strong wind will also carry warmer masses of air, causing air temperature to reach +5° C… +7° C. Rain is also expected in most of Latvia.

Weather will remain windy and rainy in the first half of next week. As wind speed remains high along the coast, this is expected to have an effect on water levels in rivers flowing into the Baltic Sea and Gulf of Riga. Record warm air will flow to the country for the first time for a couple of days – air temperature on Monday is expected to reach +7° C… +9° C. Tuesday’s air temperature will be above +5° C, too. It will start getting colder from Wednesday onward.

The cyclone will gradually reduce in strength from the middle of next week. This means weather will gradually improve – wind will calm down, precipitation will back away and more sunlight will be observed.