Weeks beginning in Latvia to be sunny and dry

This week air temperature in Latvia will reach up to +9° C. Weather will be windy and rich with precipitation, predicts Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

On Monday, 9 March, the sky will become clear and there will be no precipitation, mainly in Kurzeme and Latgale. Wind speed will be slow to moderate in most of the country. Daytime air temperature will range between +5° C… +9° C, whereas night-time air temperature will range between -1° C… +4° C. The same forecast is for Tuesday.

Starting with the middle of the week cyclone activity will increase – weather expected to be windy and rich with precipitation. On Wednesday a wide precipitation area will pass through Latvia from the west. Lasting rainfall is expected in eastern areas in morning hours. In the second half of the day precipitation will calm down and the sky will gradually clear.

On Thursday and Friday more rain is expected (wet snow in eastern areas). From Wednesday onward the wind will draw in from the south and south-west, reaching a speed of 15-18 m/sec. Strong wind will remain on Friday. Air temperature during the day will be +5° C… +9° C and at night +1° C… +6° C.

Weather conditions will improve at the end of the week – precipitation will back away and the sun will shine. Saturday will be windy, whereas Sunday will be calm. Air temperature will be below that observed during the week and will not rise above +1° C… +6° C. Night-time air temperature will stay at 0° C… -4° C.