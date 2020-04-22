Welfare Ministry: idleness benefit’s lowest amount to be set at EUR 130

The lowest idleness benefit amount will be set at EUR 130 and it will be paid to companies that do not meet specific criteria. This offer from Welfare Ministry was supported by Finance Minister Jānis Reirs’ work group on Wednesday, 22 April.

As reported by welfare minister’s advisor for communication affairs Jānis Zariņš, by setting the minimal amount for the benefit it will be set that the benefit amount cannot be below EUR 130 per person. At the same time, assistance may be provided to people who were denied idleness benefits.

In such cases the State Revenue Service (VID) will send data to the State Social Insurance Agency, which

will then pay these people a social benefit of EUR 130, as well as EUR 50 for every child for which PIT benefit is provided.

Welfare Minister Ramona Petraviča stresses the coalition partners have been presented a solution to assist people who were denied idleness benefits and people whose benefit calculated by VID reaches only a couple of euros, which is impossible to survive on.

«Looking at information about calculated idleness benefits, it becomes clear the paid benefit amount is often very small. One of the reasons for this is that taxes for employees are not paid in full,» explains the minister.

However, in spite of all this, the state aims towards effective action during the state of emergency to assist people who have ended up in a difficult situation, stresses the politician, adding «we have developed new solutions to make sure no one ends up outside the group of people who are provided assistance».

It is planned for proposals to be discussed at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on 23 April.

On 22 April Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš promised in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama the government will search for ways to improve the idleness benefit system.

The prime minister admitted the current system is flawed because businessmen who pay taxes but do not receive benefits. Because of this, the prime minister, finance minister and VID management have shared a conversation. On 23 April VID plans to inform the government about idleness benefit payments and reasons for refusal to help make the system flexible and further improve it.

As a result, the state will be more welcoming for honest businessmen, promised the prime minister.

On Wednesday Attīstībai/Par! Saeima faction chairman Daniels Pavļuts said that because in some cases the idleness benefit amounts are absurdly small, it is necessary to set a minimal amount to be paid as idleness benefit.