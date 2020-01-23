bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Ceturtdiena 23.01.2020 | Name days: Strauta, Grieta

What is Lithuanian President’s main reason to skip Jerusalem Holocaust forum?

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

January 23, 2020

Gitanas Nauseda, Lithuania, Holocaust rememberance

Linas Jegelevičius for the BNN

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has unexpectedly flip-flopped on where and how to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland. First, he said he will attend the commemoration in Jerusalem, but then changed his mind to pay homage to the Jewish victims in Auschwitz, in Poland. The reason? Well, there is no clear official reason for that – President’s Office did not provide one.

What is the true reason?

 Lithuanian analysts however speculate that Nausėda sided with Poland because of two reasons: to show solidarity to Poland against which Russian President Vladimir Putin railed recently and to possibly avoid rallies against Lithuania, which MP drafted a contentious bill on the Holocaust. Poland has been chastised internationally for its recent Holocaust legislation.

 «Nausėda is showing that relations with Poland are Lithuania’s priority. The other reason why he chose Auschwitz instead of Jerusalem is Putin. Imagine both bumping into each other in the Jerusalem event and the photo going viral?» quipped Vytautas Dumbliauskas, associate professor of Vilnius-based Mykolas Romeris University.

Vladimir Putin recently said Poland was partly to blame for the outbreak of the second world war. Putin also last month branded the Polish ambassador to Nazi Germany an «anti-Semitic pig». Putin is slated to give a speech in the Jerusalem commemoration, meanwhile Polish President Andrzej Duda was rejected such right.

A last-minute reversal

Nausėda’s announcement came as a last-minute reversal and Antanas Bubnelis, the Lithuanian president’s spokesman, declined to comment on whether Nausėda’s decision was linked to Putin’s participation in the event and the row over Russian statements.  Viktoras Pranckietis, the speaker of the Seimas, will go to Jerusalem at the president’s request, according to the spokesman.

Established in the Nazi Germany-occupied territory of Poland, Auschwitz was the largest concentration and extermination camp. About 1.5 million people of different nationalities were killed there in 1940-1945. The remaining survivors were freed on January 27, 1945.

Other Lithuanian analysts also cited Putin’s particular status in the Jerusalem event as the main reason for Nausėda’s flip-flop.

Putin’s rhetoric blamed widely

«The late rhetoric of Putin and Russia’s attempts to re-interpret the World War II history have obviously come into Nausėda’s consideration. But there is more to it than just Putin’s participation in the Israeli event…That relations of Lithuania and most of Europe with Russia remain complicated was a factor too,» said Linas Kojala, Director of Eastern Europe studies centre (EESC).

Namely Poland was chosen for Nausėda’s first foreign visit, which attests the new Lithuanian president’s will to prioritise Lithuanian-Polish relations, the analyst accentuated.

«In fact, Nausėda has said many times that Poland is Lithuania’s strategic partner, with which many different projects are being implemented. Nausėda also has emphasised that both Lithuania and Poland assess the security situation similarly, so the factors were certainly important in deciding to go to Auschwitz for the Holocaust commemoration,» Kojala said.

History distortions

Agreeing with EESC director, Andžej Pukšto, associate professor of Vytautas Magnus University in Kaunas, Lithuania’s second-largest city, noted that the hostile rhetoric the Kremlin and Putin himself amped up ahead of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland had to «exasperate» Nausėda.

«Putin clearly wants to rewrite the World War II history; he denies the Ribbentrop- Molotov Pact and claims that the Soviet Union had nothing to do with it. Besides, he accuses Poland of commencing the war. This is audacious and preposterous,» the analyst told BNN.

The Molotov–Ribbentrop Pact, officially known as the Treaty of Non-Aggression between Germany and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, was a neutrality pact between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union signed in Moscow on August 23, 1939, by foreign ministers Joachim von Ribbentrop and Vyacheslav Molotov, respectively. The pact included a secret protocol which defined the borders of Soviet and German spheres of influence across the territories of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland. «By not going to Israel Nausėda is clearly solidarising with Poland. I believe it is a right thing,» Pukšto accentuated.

Lithuanian MP’s contentious legislative initiative

Meanwhile Vytautas Bruveris, commentator of daily «Lietuvos rytas» believes that Nausėda’s decision not to go to Jerusalem is a «grave mistake». «I certainly understand that Nausėda thus shows solidarity to the other Baltic states and Poland, too, but such solidarity in this matter does not seem right to me. I’d rather disregard the Putin factor and interpret it like rightly many others do – as Nausėda’s support for Poland’s stance on the Holocaust,» Bruveris told BNN.

To remind, in 2018, Poland passed law criminalising any references to Polish guilt in Nazi atrocities and those believing differently were facing jail time. Some historians and survivors say the Polish legislation has encouraged other European nations with far more sinister Holocaust records to attempt to whitewash their own participation in the genocide. Trying to mirror the Polish Holocaust law, a Lithuanian lawmaker from the ruling Farmers and Greens party, has drafted a bill declaring that neither Lithuania nor its leaders participated in the Holocaust, although Lithuania’s Nazi complicity was both widespread and a major reason why about 95 per cent of the country’s 250,000 Jews were wiped out, according to some Jewish historians.

«So my question is this: are we also solidarising with Poland on the approach to the Holocaust, too?” Bruveris asked rhetorically before adding: «Who can deny that Nausėda simply got frightened to see protests in Jerusalem erupt over the Lithuanian legislative initiative?»

«Not going to Israel for the commemoration can also be viewed by many as Lithuania’s demarche (a political step) against Israel. I do not think that it was right to side with Poland and defy Israel, especially that Lithuania was complicit in the Holocaust,» Bruveris concluded.

Keywords: Auschwitz-Birkenau Gitanas Nausėda Holocaust rememberance Israel Lithuania Poland


Leave a reply

Linkaits: banks once again service Ventspils Freeport terminals

The situation with Ventspils Freeport is gradually becoming more relaxed. On top of that, banks once again service port terminals there, as Latvian Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits affirmed in a conversation with journalists on Thursday, 23 January.

January 23, 2020

Aivars Lembergs picks ex-prime minister’s freelance advisor Grudulis as his lawyer for debates

The suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is also accused of committing serious crimes and is under US sanctions, has picked once the prime minister of Latvia Māris Kučinskis’ freelance advisor Māris Grudulis as his lawyer for debates in court, as was announced in court on Thursday, 23 January.

January 23, 2020

What is Lithuanian President’s main reason to skip Jerusalem Holocaust forum?

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has unexpectedly flip-flopped on where and how to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland. First, he said he will attend the commemoration in Jerusalem, but then changed his mind to pay homage to the Jewish victims in Auschwitz, in Poland. The reason? Well, there is no clear official reason for that – President’s Office did not provide one.

January 23, 2020

Audit: Rail Baltica slowed by poor risk management and slow progress with municipalities

Delays and cost increase of Rail Baltica project is heavily affected by no risk management and no strategy, as well as slow progress in cooperation with municipalities and passive alienation of properties, Latvian State Audit concluded in its latest report.

1 comment
January 23, 2020

China stops public transport in two cities over coronavirus

In China, a new strain of coronavirus has claimed the lives of 17 people. To keep it form spreading, local authorities have stopped the public transport to and from the cities of Wuhan and Huanggang.

January 23, 2020

BNN investigation | Rebenoks and Krieķis may have plans to return to Olainfarm board despite ties to serious crimes

Ex-Olainfarm officials Mārtiņš Krieķis and Pāvels Rebenoks, the latter also serving as Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor, may return to the company’s board to, possibly, continue walking «well-travelled path» paved with non-transparent deals, according to information available to BNN.

January 23, 2020

In Estonia, forgetting to register child’s name can lead to municipality choosing it

Estonian law obliges parents to register the name of their child in a month’s time after giving birth. In the unlikely case of them being late, the law opens right to a local municipality to choose it.

January 23, 2020

Lukashenko: Belarus needs to diversify its oil imports, introducing Baltic supplies

As Minsk and Moscow are in talks to solve a dispute over the continuation of oil imports from Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Russian supplies could be cut to 30-40% of Belarus’ total imports.

January 23, 2020

Minister does not exclude possibility of number of municipalities in Latvia increasing

The Administrative Territorial Reform offers reducing the number of municipalities to 39 in Latvia. Still, it is possible there may be one or two more, said Latvian Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Thursday, 23 January.

January 23, 2020

Thirteen people die from influenza in Latvia

Three people died from influenza in Latvia last week, increasing the number of victims to 13 for this year’s flu season, according to monitoring data of acute upper respiratory tract infections published by Disease Prevention and Control Centre.

January 23, 2020

Lithuania tries to halt haulage firm exodus to Poland with new tax

Lithuania is introducing a new «exit tax» to keep road haulage firms from relocating to other European Union member states. The firms say that other ways of moving business abroad will be used.

January 23, 2020

Corruption fighters: corruption perception indexes decline in Latvia in 2019

Latvia’s positions had worsened slightly in 2019 in global anti-corruption coalition Transparency International composed Corruption Perception Index.

January 23, 2020

UK parliament passes draft Brexit law

In London, the draft law on the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union has been finally passed by the Houses of Parliament after years of inability of British legislators to decide on their preferred way out of the bloc.

January 23, 2020

Harmony prepared to approve Riga’s 2020 budget after Burovs’ dismissal

Political party Harmony will not approve Riga municipality’s 2020 budget while Oļegs Burovs remains in charge of the city council, as reported by the be faction’s head Maksims Tolstojs.

January 22, 2020

British landlords support cards showing rights of EU guest workers after Brexit

After Brexit, which is due to start with February, European Union citizens will have to prove their settled status when looking for flats. Private landlords has supported a change in the Brexit law for EU citizens to have physical cards to prove it.

January 22, 2020

Survey: 86% believe roads should be among state budget priorities in Latvia

A total of 86% Latvian residents believe maintenance and repair work of roads should be among state budget priorities, according to results of a survey by SKDS.

January 22, 2020

Vitenbergs: every investment is vital for Latvia’s national economy

Investments are the foundation for a free market economy and every investment is vital for Latvia’s national economy, said chairman of Saeima’s Economic, Agricultural, Environmental and Regional Policy Committee Jānis Vitenbergs.

January 22, 2020

Kaljulaid in Antarctica: We enable Estonians to work online from anywhere

Visiting Antarctica, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid intends to do her daily work demonstrating the geographical flexibility working online can give. The head of state also pointed to the alarming speed of climate change visible in the far south.

January 22, 2020

Producer price level in Latvia’s industry declines 1.1% in December

In December 2019 the level of producer prices in the Latvian industry has reduced by 0.4 %. The level of prices of products sold on the domestic market has dropped by 0.2 %, and prices of exported products by – 0.6 %.

January 22, 2020

Moneyval report: Latvia has generally completed issued recommendations

Moneyval Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Measures of the Council of Europe has upgraded its report regarding Latvia completing the 11 recommendations it was previously presented, according to published information.

January 22, 2020

Russian energy advantage in Baltics should be stopped, says Energy Commissioner

Baltic power producers are subjected to European Union’s emissions tax, while Russian and Belarusian producers are not despite all competing on the Baltic market. Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson believes that this should be solved.

January 22, 2020

Employee reduction at Latvian Railway started at the end of 2019

Latvian Railway had commenced reassessment of its functions and operations in the second half of 2019. This is why the reduction of the number of employees commenced gradually at the end of 2019, as reported by LDz representative Ella Pētermane.

January 22, 2020

Those with voting rights are slow to sign referendum for municipal election regulations

Between 16 and 21 January, a total of 1 137 people with voting rights cast their votes in favour of the referendum intended to introduce changes to regulations that govern snap municipal elections, as reported by Latvian Central Election Commission representative Laura Zaharova.

January 22, 2020

Video: Thunberg and Trump clash over climate in Davos

«Our emissions have to stop» versus «import our oil and natural gas» – these were the conflicting calls from Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and U.S. President Donald Trump in the World Economic Forum.

January 22, 2020

Kariņš: the minister should not ease requirements for State Police chief candidates to appoint someone specific

Easing requirements for candidates wishing to become chief of State Police is unacceptable, and such behaviour creates suspicions that something is wrong with the process, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Wednesday, 22 January.

January 22, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Do you support pre-election campaigning only in the official language?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Eating during holidays: advice how to eat and not overeat
PHOTO: Christmas tree lights up at Dome Square in Riga
PHOTO: doctors gather for a repeated protest outside Saeima
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!