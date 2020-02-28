bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
While Latvia's GDP grows 2.2%, other Baltic States experience more rapid growth

LETA
February 28, 2020

Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, GDP, growthIn 2019, Latvia experienced the slowest GDP growth among Baltic States, according to data from Latvia’s Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Compared to 2018, Latvia’s GDP, according to seasonally and calendar unadjusted data, had increased 2.2% in 2019, whereas Estonia’s GDP had increased 4.3% and Lithuania’s GDP had increased 3.9%.

On top of that, Latvia experienced the slowed economic growth among Baltic States last year.

In Q1 of 2019 Latvia’s GDP grew 3.1%, when compared to the same quarter of 2018. Lithuania’s GDP increased 4.2% and Estonia’s GDP increased 4.8%. In Q2 Latvia’s GDP increased 2%, whereas Lithuania’s GDP growth was 3.8% and Estonia’s GDP increased 3.9%.

In Q3 of 2019 Latvia’s GDP increased 2.9% when compared the same quarter of 2018. GDP growth in Lithuania was 3.8% and in Estonia it was 4.8%.

In 2018, however, Latvia was the most rapidly growing economy in the Baltics – growth was 4.8%, whereas Estonia’s GDP growth was 3.9% and Lithuania’s growth was 3.5%.

Keywords: Estonia GDP growth Latvia Lithuania


