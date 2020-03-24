WHO: Pandemic is accelerating; defensive and offensive measures must continue

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world is getting faster and has called on governments to win the disease by testing, tracing, isolating and curing people with the infectious disease.

On Monday, March 23, Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the WHO made an address on the state of COVID-19 pandemic in the world.

«The pandemic is accelerating. It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just 4 days for the third 100,000 cases,» said Tedros Ghebreyesus.

He continued: «Asking people to stay at home and other physical distancing measures are an important way of slowing down the spread of the virus and buying time – but they are defensive measures».

As to offensive measures, the WHO head said: «To win, we need to attack the virus with aggressive and targeted tactics – testing every suspected case, isolating and caring for every confirmed case, and tracing and quarantining every close contact».