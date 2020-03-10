Why count them? Russian MP proposes removing presidential term limits

In the Russian State Duma, it has been proposed to amend the constitution to remove the limit of two terms for the presidential office. This would grant incumbent Vladimir Putin as chance to be re-elected, Russian state news agency TASS reports.

The proposal came on Tuesday, March 10, from MP and the first woman in space Valentina Tereshkova from the United Russia party, which dominates the Russian State Duma, TASS reports.

«Perhaps, presidential term limits should be removed from the Constitution. (..) If this is what the situation requires, if this is what the people want, then the incumbent head of state should have a legal opportunity to run for president in accordance with the amended Constitution,» Tereshkova reasoned.

Leader of the United Russia faction, Sergey Neverov commented that the parliamentary factions’ leaders would soon gather to discuss the initiative. «If the amendment is properly formulated, the United Russia faction will definitely support it,» the Russian MP said, according to TASS.