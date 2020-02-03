Why did you drink and drive? Estonian police releases caught driver explanations

Estonian traffic police have in the first month of 2020 caught 534 intoxicated drivers, which a 16%-increase compared to January 2020. Estonian police published a selection of excuses by apprehended drivers, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

According to the ERR, the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board has shed light on the motivation of the drunk drivers and published a selection of excuses they have made to police.

«We were in a club, I consumed some alcohol, ran out of money and then decided to go to Tallinn.»

«I needed half a litre of [vodka] Viru Valge and I felt okay to drive.»

«It was not alcohol I consumed, it was [grilled meat dish] shashlik juices.»

«I didn’t drink anything, I ate some berries earlier. Berries give the same effect as beer, after they’re eaten, it shows up on the breath test.»

«I went home and started to drink rum. I remembered that the car’s tires needed air. To save time in the morning, I decided to get to the gas station before the alcohol had entered my bloodstream.»

Source: ERR.