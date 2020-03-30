Why does Latvia’s Interior Affairs Minister want the football federation president’s post?

Although Latvian Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens should be putting all effort into his direct duties and measures to limit COVID-19, he, in spite of Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s objections, he still intends to run for the post of president of Latvian Football Federation (LFF).

Right now it seems administrative resources were wasted on this. This is why the minister is on the losing side.

Ģirģens mainly uses the simple argument of fighting corruption to promote his own image. The minister promises to liquidate corruption, money wasting, manipulation with football match results and other illegal activities observed on Latvia’s football scene. However, to fight these illegalities it is not necessary to be at the head of LFF. Combating all forms of crimes is the responsibility of State Police.

2016 marked the coming into force of amendments to the Criminal Law. This includes actual prison time penalty for manipulation with sports games. If minister Sandis Ģirģens is so serious about possible criminal acts in the football world, he already has an effective tool to combat those crimes.

Currently it seems the football world is not anxious at all to end up under Sandis Ģirģens’s rule. There are 137 members of LFF. According to LFF statutes, a candidate needs to secure support from at least 10% of members to run in elections. While the minister’s competitor Vadim Ļašenko has support from 103 LFF members, Sandis Ģirģens has support from only 15. This means he has just barely gathered enough support to run in elections.

Of course, it is possible the influential Guntis Indriksons may sway more members to Ģirģens’ side, seeing as how he is considered the minister’s unseen mentor. But if this is the case then why does the minister need this? Why does Ģirģens want the seat in LFF so badly, considering the fight is all but lost? It is possible the truth is with the people who believe the attempt to tie LFF closely to the highest interior affairs sector’s player can be explained with the plan keep backsides covered in case of an emergency.

One other possible reason may be LFF’s finances and procurements. There is information that in 2020 LFF’s budget revenue and expenditures positions reach EUR 7.3 million.

Saeima deputy Artuss Kaimiņš has recently mentioned the possible unseen fight for the post of the federation’s president. He once again openly explained to society the well-known, but generally hushed fact that construction plays a major role in LFF. This means procurements may be the main reason for the fight over the seat of LFF president. Kaimiņš also said – if Ģirģens wants to run for LFF president’s post, he should not be a minister.

Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš also says it is unlikely it will be possible to combine the two aforementioned posts. The prime minister was generally harsh in his statements: «I am not positive about it. This is why he [Ģirģens] needs to choose – either work in the government or the sports federation. They are two very different areas. On one hand Ģirģens is responsible for the interior affairs sector, but on the other hand the position [LFF president] is a lobby post. Whoever sits in this post needs to convince the government to invest more money into a single industry. I don’t think the two post can be combined.»

However, Ģirģens ignores the prime minister’s words. Perhaps the minister has some behind the scenes information that may or may not ensure victory in LFF president elections. In this case this is no different from the sports game manipulations he himself promises to prevent. In this context is also worth mentioning Ģirģens’ assumption that his permit to access official secrets may be taken away from him because he is constantly «attacked from all sides» with attempts to tie him with ŠleserS, Abdulmuslimovs, Rāvis, and Indriksons.